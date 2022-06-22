Plastic Free July is just around the corner and, whether you’re doing a single-use plastic hiatus or choosing to commit to making a few small eco-friendly swaps, it’s time to start forging a game plan.

While it would be great if we could cut down on plastic products all year round, there’s no denying how ubiquitous they are, and how hard it is to avoid them, which is why taking one month at a time can feel slightly less daunting.

Moving to a more eco-friendly routine could mean swapping to reusable alternatives, whether that’s opting for refillable products or making doubly sure you’ve brought the bag for life on the weekly shop.

When it comes to kitchen accessories, plastic wrapping might be a big culprit at home, especially if you’re a lover of leftovers, so we were positively buzzing to see budget supermarket Aldi launch its beeswax wraps earlier this year (£5.99, Aldi.co.uk), taking the place of its single-use cousin, plastic wrap.

Taking over from cling film as a reusable, more sustainable alternative, they can be used to cover and keep your leftovers fresh. Even better, they can be used again and again.

Granted, these little wraps were already pretty affordable (this is the queen of budget buys after all) but right now they’re on sale, priced at just £5.99. An essential kitchen accessory to invest in for Plastic Free July (and beyond), read on for all the information you need – because really, environmental sustainability is everyone’s beeswax.

Kirkton House honeycomb pattern beeswax wraps What exactly are beeswax wraps made of? Well, beeswax, of course. But, more specifically, they’re made from cotton fabric coated in beeswax, meaning they’re entirely natural. This three-pack features a cute honeycomb pattern, but there are two more equally charming prints, namely zigzag and lemon, available courtesy of Aldi. All three packs come in at an affordable £5.99. Inside each pack, you’ll find a small, medium and large wrap, which means you’re covered for leftovers big and small. You can even wrap food up and pop it in the freezer because these fellows are freezer friendly too. And while you will probably want to give them a quick wash in between uses, they’re said to be easy breezy to clean. If you’re looking to stock up on beeswax wraps, you’re in luck because Aldi has come through with its nine pack containing three each of the honeycomb, zigzag and lemon patterns. Buy now £ 5.99 , Aldi.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}