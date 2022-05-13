Dompaine dressing is having a moment. Bright and bold is in vogue, and our culinary arsenal is no exception.

Since its launch last year, the coveted always pan has caused quite the stir on Instagram, filling our feeds with the minimalist pastel and bright design, while on TikTok #alwayspan has racked up over 15 million views.

Ranging from soft pink to electric green, the swiss army knife of kitchen accessories claims to “do it all”, with a non-stick coating for everything from searing and steaming to boiling and straining. So given its celeb status, its new collab with none other than star Selena Gomez is perhaps no suprise.

The pan’s newest iteration comes after the star teamed up with the Insta famous brand to serve us two new shades. Coming in at the same, slightly eye-watering price of £125, you can now pick from rosa which, as it sounds, is a deep pink, and azul which is a dazzling electric blue.

Keep reading if you’re itching to inject a little extra colour into culinary arsenal.

Read more:

Our Place always pan: £125, Fromourplace.co.uk

(Our Place)

While we wait for summer to sort out these dreary days we’ve been having, let these new colourways inject some colour into your kitchen. The vibrant blue and lush pink will certainly stand out from the monochrome and stainless steel we’re used to seeing on our kitchenware.

Aesthetics aside though, the always pan also features two pour spouts to avoid anny spillage fiascos, a spatula and a steamer basket. The handle is said to stay cool and the pan itself should work with any kind of hob, and that’s including induction.

If you’re building your culinary arsenal from scratch, what better way to start it than with this celeb approved product? Or, if you’re looking to cut down on stuff if you’re short on cuboard space, this will be a great option. It’s desiged to take the place of everything from frying pans to skillets and steamers, so naturally it will take up less space.

Either way, these pans are bound to impress both pro cooks and style conscious homeowners alike.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on non-stick pans and othe rkitchen accessories, try the links below:

Cook up a storm with the best saucepan sets that will inspire your inner chef