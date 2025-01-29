What’s Jennifer Aniston’s Pvolve workout and could it help with menopausal symptoms?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research highlights the benefits of fitness program Pvolve, endorsed by actress and fitness icon Jennifer Aniston as a ‘game changer’, for improving physical function during menopause.

Led by the University of Exeter and funded by Pvolve, the study investigated whether the low-impact resistance program could enhance strength, balance, and body composition, and whether menopause status affected these improvements.

Published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, the study involved 70 moderately active women aged 40-60 in the South West of England, none of whom were on hormone replacement therapy (HRT). Participants were split into two groups: 45 did Pvolve for 12 weeks, while 25 followed a standard exercise routine of 150 minutes per week.

The results showed that the Pvolve group experienced significant improvements, including a 19% increase in hip function and lower body strength, a 21% boost in lower body flexibility, and a 10% improvement in balance and stability, compared to the standard exercise group.

But what does the Pvolve workout actually involve, and to what extent could it benefit women going through menopause?

What physical changes often occur before, during and after menopause?

Menopause brings about hormonal fluctuations that can affect multiple organs and bodily functions.

“These changes can impact bones, muscles, collagen, and soft tissues, often leading to increased inflammation, body aches, and discomfort,” explains Dr Naomi Potter, menopause specialist and founder of Menopause Care. “As a result, conditions such as plantar fasciitis and tennis elbow may become more likely during the menopausal transition.”

Menopause can also increase the risk of osteoporosis, a condition where your bones become brittle and more prone to breaks, she adds.

“The decline in oestrogen accelerates bone density loss, particularly affecting areas such as the hips, spine, and wrists in postmenopausal women,” notes Potter. “This increases the likelihood of fractures.”

What does Pvolve actually involve and could this type of low-impact activity help women going through menopause?

Pvolve workouts are a combination of low-impact functional fitness and resistance-based equipment that can be done at home or in one of the brand’s US or Canada-based studios, according to Pvolve’s website.

Many of the sequences, which include bending, reaching, twisting and pulling, are meant to mimic everyday movement.

Commenting on the publication of the study, Professor Francis Stephens, from the University of Exeter who led the research, said: “The great thing about these simple resistance exercises is they can easily be performed at home, and we’ve now shown they’re effective at improving strength and balance in women during and post-menopause.

“In fact, some measures of balance appeared to increase to a greater degree in post-menopausal women, suggesting that these exercises are not hindered by the menopause transition.”

Pvolve president Julie Cartwright also added: “Women undergo tremendous physical change during the menopause transition, and this research shows that the Pvolve method can serve as an intervention, helping women to live better and feel better throughout their lives.”

Potter describes these findings as “exciting” and agrees that resistance training is great for improving bone density and increasing muscle mass.

“These latest research findings around resistance training for menopause are very exciting indeed,” says Potter. “In general, resistance training is known to improve bone density, build strength and increase muscle mass, as well as improve flexibility and balance.

“So, it makes sense that this would benefit people of all ages, including women going through menopause.”

Could it help with any other menopause symptoms/changes?

“Exercise is great for managing menopause symptoms, improving your mood and increasing your strength,” highlights Potter. “Ultimately, any habit, behaviour or lifestyle choice that supports overall wellbeing can help manage menopause symptoms.”

Which type of physical activity would you recommend for women going through menopause?

For Potter, the most important thing is to find an exercise you enjoy so you can make a habit of it.

“The specific exercise can be very broad, just make sure it’s the exercise you enjoy so that it’s easier to incorporate into your lifestyle,” advises Potter. “Ideally, you want to be getting a bit out of breath, so cardiovascular movement as well as strengthening exercises are great for that.”

Yoga and cold water swimming in particular have a plethora of benefits.

“If you’re looking for exercises to try, extensive research shows that yoga can significantly improve psychological, somatic, and urogenital symptoms,” says Potter. “Additionally, it may help lower the risk of age-related health conditions, including osteoporosis, muscle loss, and cardiovascular disease.

“Cold water swimming during menopause can also help soothe the parasympathetic nervous system, and boost your energy levels.”