Disneyland® Paris: Ultimate experience hacks

Whether you’re a die-hard Disney fanatic or you’re tagging along with Minnie Mouse’s biggest admirer, one thing’s for sure: even a casual Disney fan will enjoy a holiday to Disneyland® Paris. Here are some simple ways to optimise your enchanted adventure.

Download the Official Disneyland® Paris Mobile app

One of the top ways to make the most of your magical holiday to Disneyland® Paris is by downloading the official Disneyland® Paris Mobile app and turning your phone into a temporary magic wand. You’ll be able to browse all of the magical attractions, shops, restaurants and bars before your arrival, allowing you to plan what you definitely don’t want to miss, create wish lists to tick off during your visit and get tailor-made recommendations.

Planning is everything on a trip to Disneyland® Paris, so by booking restaurants, shows and attractions in advance on the app, you’ll be getting a head start and setting yourself up for the ideal visit. This includes pre-ordering food and drinks for pick-up later at certain restaurants throughout the park and checking in to your Disney Resort hotel on the app before you arrive. Planning ahead means you’ll have more time to spend riding the epic Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain – zero judgement here if you ride it 10 times.

There’s so much to see and do at Disneyland® Paris, and the interactive map found on the app will help you to navigate the park, see live waiting and show times, and avoid the lines at attractions, shows and counter service restaurants. You can use filters on the map to find your favourite attractions, restaurants, shops, shows and meet-and-greets.

Make the most of your time

The best way to experience everything on offer is by purchasing a two-or three-day park ticket. With this type of ticket, you can enter Disneyland® Park and Walt Disney Studios Park on your chosen date and the following days without registering again online.

This way, you’ll be able to spend the first entire day exploring the magic of Disneyland® Park, home to Sleeping Beauty Castle, epic rides, character parades, Disney princesses and the breathtaking nighttime extravaganzas. Then you can dedicate the second day to exploring the unique zones of Walt Disney Studios Park, from the fun-filled colourful worlds of Disney and Pixar to the exciting action-packed Marvel Avengers Campus.

(©Disney. All Rights Reserved)

Where to view Disney Dreams! and Disney D-Light

As night falls, the spectacular light show Disney Dreams! illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle from April 12. The show lights up the Parisian night sky and everything around for an impressive display of sparkling colours. And in Disney D-Light you can expect a limited edition drone display celebrating the park’s 30th Anniversary until the end of September.

As expected, these are some of the most popular shows at Disneyland® Paris, meaning it’s important to find and plan a good viewing point. For the best views, perch on Main Street USA, right in front of the castle, but bear in mind this is the most popular spot, so you’ll have to pitch up pretty early.

Where to stock up on souvenirs

You’ll want to stock up on Disney-themed souvenirs and your pair of Mickey Mouse ears, so knowing which shops are best to browse will be handy. Head to Disney Village, where you’ll find the World of Disney Store, Disney Store and Disney Fashion Store, all chock with Disney-themed memorabilia and merchandise featuring your favourite characters.

Swing by the African-themed La Girafe Curieuse just behind the entrance to Adventureland for all your jungle needs. They stock all kinds of safari-like items, from slippers and t-shirts to homeware and more. However, Harrington’s Fine China and Porcelains on Main Street USA is one of the park’s most jaw-dropping shops, with its striking glass ceiling dome and shelves of sparkly souvenirs.

Where to meet your favourite characters

There are plenty of opportunities to meet your favourite Disney Princess or Marvel Super Hero at Disneyland® Paris. Guests can enjoy breakfast or dinner with characters at Plaza Gardens Restaurant or Disney Princesses at Auberge de Cendrillon, but reserve dining spots well in advance. If you’re staying in a Disney hotel, this can be done at the time of reservation.

If it’s Mickey Mouse you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of, he loves to hang out at the Meet Mickey Mouse theatre in the heart of Fantasyland between his magic shows. But if you’re looking for the Disney Princesses, try the Princess Pavilion, a meet-and-greet attraction where guests get to meet a surprise princess inside the pavilion. Then over at Marvel Avengers Campus, show Star-Lord and Gamora your beat dance moves or head to the Hero Training Center to meet and take fantastic photos with Spider-Man ore one of his fellow Avengers.

Disneyland® Paris is offering Independent and Evening Standard readers the chance to win a magical two-night all-inclusive trip to the park. To enter now via Evening Standard CLICK HERE