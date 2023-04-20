Join the celebrations with Disney’s 30th Anniversary!

With the Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Celebrations in full swing, there’s never been a better time to visit the parks. New shows such as Dream…And Shine Brighter! and the spectacular light show of choreographed drones Disney D-Light are bringing even more magic as part of the festivities.

And it’s not just incredible new experiences that visitors can expect during the celebrations. Some old classics are returning to the parks to mark the occasion. Firm favourite nostalgia show Disney Dreams is back by popular demand, and from May 5, the charming and supremely joyful ride It’s A Small World is back.

Disney’s 30th Anniversary Celebrations are running until September 30 – so get booking this once in a lifetime experience before it’s too late!