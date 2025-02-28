Golden beaches and hidden havens for the ultimate family getaway

Whether you’re looking for hidden beaches in Europe or you simply want to enjoy days spent hopping between sun-soaked shores and traditional tavernas, look to Jet2holidays. Expect on-time flights, big discounts and small details, and more Customer Helpers on hand in airports and resorts than any other airline – just a few of the reasons to choose Jet2holidays. They also make holidays easier by offering ATOL-protected packages that include everything needed for a stress-free getaway to a variety of European destinations, many of which are off the tourist radar. A low £60pp deposit*, 22kg baggage, 10kg hand luggage and return transfers~ are all bundled in. Check out our top picks for the perfect European family summer getaway…

Greece’s best-kept secrets

Poros is a peaceful island filled with neoclassic architecture and surrounded by picturesque beaches and pine forests ( Getty Images/Cavan Images RF )

Greece has always been a hit for a classic family summer holiday. It offers bucketloads of sun, sea, stunning scenery, delicious food, and plenty of activities to keep the whole family busy. So you can fill your agenda with beach days and ancient ruins too. Jet2holidays packages include several family-friendly Greek escapes, including sun-soaked Aegina, Poros, and Leros. What’s more, thanks to their Free Child Places‡, one child can holiday for no extra cost at selected hotels – they can fly, pack their favourite toys, enjoy return hotel transfers, stay and play for free.

Just a one-hour ferry ride from Athens, Aegina is a fantastic, family-friendly destination that ticks all the boxes for a glorious Greek trip. It’s full of ancient history and surrounded by calm, sandy beaches ideal for paddling. For those who love a bit of adventure, Mona Island is just a short boat ride away, where wild deer and peacocks wander, and you can snorkel just off the shore. The island is also a hotspot for cycling, thanks to its coastal roads and scenic routes.

Peace and quiet is the norm in Poros, a tiny, walkable island in the Cycladic archipelago. If you’re looking for an outdoorsy stay, call off the search. The island is graced by neoclassic architecture and white-domed churches, with beaches and pine forests all around its rim. The calm waters here make it primed for swimming, paddleboarding and snorkelling. And just across from the island sits Lemonodasos, a scenic lemon grove dotted with walking trails and hidden waterfalls.

Spanish shores and Portuguese coastlines

Take to the skies in Tarifa, Europe’s kitesurfing and windsurfing capital ( Getty Images )

Costa de la Luz, along Spain’s Andalusian coastline, is known for its laidback, unspoiled beaches and traditional tapas bars serving local delicacies like just-caught seafood, Ibérico ham and tangy gazpacho. Nature lovers will flourish here; you’ll see people learning to surf, windsurf or kitesurf in Tarifa, Europe’s kitesurfing and windsurfing capital. Or, if you prefer to stay on land, hiking in Doñana National Park is always a hit, home to flamingos, wild horses and breathtaking scenery.

Enjoy a spot of wild pony-spotting in Peneda-Gerês National Park ( Getty Images )

While the Algarve usually lingers in the limelight when choosing a family holiday to Portugal, the Costa Verde is a crowd-free alternative with Jet2holidays. That means you can book for a low £60pp deposit*, then have the option to spread the rest into manageable chunks with Pay Monthly^. Viana do Castelo and Barcelos provide a glimpse into Portugal’s rich history, while Esposende and Caminha stand out with their golden beaches. You’ll get lush landscapes, blissful beaches, and mouthwatering local food wherever you choose along the Green Coast. Kids won’t be bored here; there’s kayaking and paddleboarding in Caminha, or you could go wild pony-spotting in Peneda-Gerês National Park.

Bucket-list classics: Italy and Croatia

Pula is home to one of the best-preserved Roman amphitheatres in the world ( Getty Images )

If you want all the hallmarks of the kind of Italian holiday you see in the movies, the Amalfi Coast really is your best bet. You’ll fly with Jet2holidays into Salerno, the gateway to the coast, where Positano and Ravello may steal the spotlight. But nestled-away treasures like Maiori and Conca Dei Marini are waiting to be explored.

While the coastline shines with its dramatic cliffs, there are plenty of family-friendly beaches with safe shallow waters for the little ones. Exploring the coastline by boat is also a must here, and kids will love the Blue Grotto, a glowing sea cave formed over thousands of years by erosion.

Kids will love the Blue Grotto, or Grotta Azzurra , a glowing sea cave on the coast of Capri ( Getty Images )

Jet2holidays’ map has expanded to include Pula and the Istrian Coast in Croatia from this summer. It’s where sunny shores meet historic ports, and old ruins sit side by side with glittering lakes. Pula is an undeniable bucket-list destination for the family. It’s home to one of the best-preserved amphitheatres in the world, the untouched nature of the Brijuni National Park, and the Istralandia Aquapark, where winding slides, wave pools and a lazy river await.

