Whether you need a holiday car, are making a work trip, or your own car has gone into the garage, Europcar’s rental vehicles are a handy solution. Founded in France, the car rental company is confident that there’s a Europcar vehicle to suit every trip – and we think they could be right. From easy to park small cars to people carriers, there's a huge fleet of vehicle types to choose from, picked from trusted brands such as Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai.

You'll find automatic, hybrid, electric and luxury cars to choose from, too, along with a big selection of economy cars that run low on fuel. While most customers opt for a classic five-seater vehicle, there are a number of vehicles with up to nine seats, which are popular with holiday-goers and large families. Moving house or need to transport heavy goods? Europcar also has a wide range of van and truck models to choose from, including the Citroen Berlingo and Ford Transit Custom.

Car rental doesn’t have to cost a fortune, not with our pick of the best Europcar deals. Here, our experts have rounded up the very best ways to help you save on your next booking.

Need a hire car for the summer holidays? If you make your booking before 23 March, you can enjoy up to 20 per cent off your total bill with the above discount code. Whether you're making a trip across the channel or planning to make a big move, you'll get a pick of Europcar's best rates with this early booking offer.

In an exclusive partnership with the Prestige Collection, Europcar is currently offering 10 per cent discount on bookings from the elite fleet of vehicles, which includes the Aston Martin DB12 and the Ferrari 296 GTB. You’ve only got until 31 March, and will need to pick up your dream car from the Bayswater pick up, so be quick.

On other vehicles, you’ll still get 10 per cent off, just grab the above discount code, or join the Europcar’s Privilege members scheme, that way you will always save at least 10 per cent on your bookings. It’s free to join, so it seems like a no brainer to us.

If you’re a student without a permanent vehicle, but have plans for the holidays, or need a little help moving into halls, you’ll get up to 15 per cent off Europcar hires when you verify your status through Student Beans.

How we find the best Europcar discount codes

Our skilled team of shopping experts are always searching for the best deals and discounts codes, so that you can save on the products and experiences that matter most. We search for these ourselves, but also work with brands and retailers to secure the latest deals, so rest assured that you’ll always find the best of the best here.

Why you can trust us

Here at The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, we’re committed to helping our readers shop smart. Our team of experts have many years of experience when it comes to sourcing the very best savings, and know how to spot an unmissable offer from a dud deal.

For even more bargains, check out our dedicated deals section