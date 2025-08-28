Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Whether you’ve got a long weekend in Lisbon or a beach holiday in Mallorca in the calendar, one thing is for sure – you don’t want to be stung by hand luggage restrictions.

So, if you’re looking for the best carry-on luggage, or even the best check-in suitcases for longer trips, look no further. We also provide insight on the best luggage brands out there. If you’re flying with a budget airline, finding the right-sized carry-on is crucial. Airlines have lots of different bag restrictions, and Ryanair is notoriously strict – recently, it changed its rules, meaning that your ‘small personal bag’ should be no bigger than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm.

That means the glory days of freely wheeling a cabin bag onto a short-haul flight are gone. Unless you want to cough up cash for extra baggage, you’re limited to just one small personal item while travelling.

In fact, Ryanair ground staff are paid for each oversized bag they find, and now, with Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary announcing that this amount will increase from around November time, it seems the airline will be becoming even more vigilant when it comes to bag checks, which is to say it’s more important than ever to make sure you choose yours wisely.

Enter the Cabin Max equator X 20l under-seat cabin bag (£25, Debenhams.com). Approved by our travel experts, it secured a spot in our review of the best hand luggage bags. Lightweight and complete with plenty of pockets, it’s also one of the cheapest travel bags we’ve ever tested.

Whether you’re heading on a sunny city break or a balmy beach holiday, find out how to buy the bag below, plus everything you need to know about Ryanair’s hand luggage restrictions.

How strict is Ryanair with hand luggage?

While easyJet also has tricky luggage allowance, Ryanair has a notoriously strict policy. This is mostly down to smaller cabin areas, leaving limited space for excess bags. Its new dimensions match Wizz Air, which also charges extra if your bag exceeds the requirements.

More often than not, attendants will measure your bag in a frame before boarding to ensure it complies with their dimensions. If you fail to meet the restrictions or bring a second bag, your bag will be tagged and placed in the aircraft hold, subject to a fee of anywhere between £40-£60.

What are the Ryanair hand luggage dimensions?

Ryanair currently allows you to carry on board a small cabin bag measuring 40cm x 30cm x 20cm, and this must fit under the seat in front of you.

What hand luggage can you take on Ryanair?

If you need extra hand baggage allowance, you can buy a priority ticket that lets you carry two cabin bags. This includes a small personal bag (40cm x 30cm x 30cm), which must fit under the seat in front of you, and a 10kg bag (55cm x 40cm x 20cm) to be stored in the overhead locker.

Cabin Max equator X 20l under-seat cabin bag Dubbed the best under-seat bag in our review of the best carry-on luggage, the equator X measures 40cm x 20cm x 25cm, which means that it just about sits within Ryanair’s strict hand luggage restrictions. And, at only £25 with this discount at Debenhams, it offers brilliant value for money, something our travel expert couldn't help but be impressed by. It proved to be lightweight in use and boasts ample storage options. “On the back, there is a padded laptop sleeve and a hidden pocket for storing passports and phones”, our tester said. “Inside, there are two compartments, complete with compression belts”, they added – it fit plenty of luggage inside it, so despite its compact dimensions, it’s designed to be capacious. What to know Size : 40cm x 20cm x 25cm

40cm x 20cm x 25cm Weight : 0.9kg

0.9kg Capacity : 20l

20l Airlines : Ryanair, Jet2, Wizz Air, easyJet (small and large), British Airways Why we love it Suitable for low-cost airlines Take note Not as smart as some other options £25 £35 from Debenhams.com Prices may vary

Cabin Max anode luggage suitcase However, if you prefer a wheeled case, this cabin bag from Amazon is the exact dimensions of Ryanair’s new hand luggage restrictions and fits under the seat in front of you. The interior features packing straps, a zipped divider and an organiser pocket for everything from hair tools to charging wires. It’s the smaller version of our favourite cabin bag, so we know first-hand that it’s hard-wearing and durable. What to know Size : 40cm x 30cm x 20cm

40cm x 30cm x 20cm Weight : 2.2kg

2.2kg Capacity : 24l

24l Airlines : Ryanair, Jet2, easyJet, British Airways Why we love it Ryanair-friendly Take note Not as sturdy as some other hard shells

