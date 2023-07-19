Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK school summer holidays are are almost upon us, and with them come the millions getting ready to jet off to Europe and beyond. Tickets are booked (unless you're in the market for a last-minute August deal), you've shopped for some new summer threads and have your reading material sorted. All that's left is the packing. When planning your holiday, it’s vital to be clear about the baggage allowance you’re entitled to. This ensures you can pack efficiently and avoid hefty charges when you arrive at the airport. There's little worse than thinking you've bagged yourself a bargain break only to be stuck with an eye-watering bill while checking in because your luggage doesn't fit under your seat. Here is what you're entitled to when flying with the world's most popular airlines, from carry-on allowances to the price of checking in bags, as well as gate fees for excess luggage.

Aer Lingus

What can I take for free?

Some fares (though importantly, not all economy fares) include a 10kg check-in bag; you can check here if that applies to you. If it doesn’t, you can pay £9.99 to book a carry-on bag and priority boarding. If you have not booked either of these, you may have to pay a £35 fee to put your luggage in the hold.

How much does it cost to take more?

Checked bags are included in some premium fares, but options include a 20kg, 25kg or 40kg bag. These can be added for £24, £28 and £60, respectively, for shorter routes, increasing up to £49, £53 and £75 for longer routes. More information can be found on the Aer Lingus website.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

The fee for additional bags includes an original fee for the first 20kg (see above) and then a fee of €10 per kilogram of extra weight. Excess baggage – for all bags weighing 23kg to 32kg – costs £68.

Alaska Airlines

What can I take for free?

The American airline allows “one personal item” such as a purse, briefcase, or laptop bag and one piece of carry-on luggage no larger than 55cm x 35cm x 22cm. There is no mention of a weight limit.

How much does it cost to take more?

For bags up to 23kg, the fee is $30 for the first bag, $40 for the second bag and $150 for each additional bag thereafter.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

There is a flat fee of $100 for any baggage over 23kg. No single piece of checked-in luggage may weigh over 45kg (it will not be allowed on the flight at all). Check the airline website for destination-specific baggage rules.

All Nippon Airways

What can I take for free?

Passengers can take on one personal item and one piece of carry-on luggage not exceeding 55cm x 40cm x 25cm. Both items may not exceed 10kg.

How much does it cost to take more?

Most economy flights include one piece of check-in luggage not exceeding 23kg. You can only take more baggage you pay using airmiles from the ANA Mileage Club.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

If your baggage is over the size or weight limit, the fee is either $60 if it’s under 32kg or $200 if it is either oversized or up to 45kg (oversized counts as anything over 158cm in linear dimensions; in other words, the total measurements cannot exceed 158cm). Anything over 45kg will be refused.

If you bring extra items (for example an extra piece of check-in luggage), the fee is $200 for international flights and $100 for domestic flights.

Air Canada

What can I take for free?

Regardless of your destination, you can take one personal item and one standard piece of luggage measuring 55cm x 40cm x 23cm; no weight limit applies, though it must be able to fit under the seat in front of you. Most flights also include one checked bag per customer, which is not allowed to exceed 23kg or 158cm in linear dimensions.

How much does it cost to take more?

A second checked-in bag costs $100, and each bag after that costs $225. The same weight and size measurements apply.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

There is a fee of $100 for bags that are over the weight or size limit when checking in; anything over 32kg will be refused.

Air China

What can I take for free?

Economy passengers can take on one piece of hand luggage that cannot exceed 5kg or 55cm x 40cm x 20cm. Passengers on first or business class can take on two pieces, each weighing up to 8kg. Customers on international flights also receive one piece of checked-in luggage for free, which may not exceed linear dimensions of 158cm. The weight cannot exceed 32kg.

How much does it cost to take more?

There is no option to purchase more luggage other than through the use of airmiles.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

For baggage up to 28kg, the fee is $60, while it is $150 for baggage that weighs up to 32kg. If the luggage is oversized, the cost is also $150; if the bag is both oversized and overweight, you’ll have to pay $220. The fee for excess pieces of luggage is $215 for one piece, $310 for two pieces and $460 for three pieces or more. These prices can vary according to route and destination, so check the Air China website.

Air France

What can I take for free?

In Economy, Air France allows passengers one personal item and one piece of hand luggage that cannot exceed dimensions of 55cm x 35cm x 25 cm or a weight of 12kg. The personal item has to be under 40cm x 30cm x 15 cm. In addition, passengers may receive up to two pieces of checked baggage depending on their chosen fare, which has a maximum weight limit of 23kg.

The website does state that “if you have a connection and must travel on a different airline, the baggage regulations of that other airline apply to your trip with Air France. We invite you to refer to the airline’s website directly, as baggage allowance may differ”.

How much does it cost to take more?

Fares for extra checked baggage range according to destination; for reference, on an Economy flight from London to Montreal, an extra bag would cost €68.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

According to the airline’s website, fees for oversized and overweight baggage vary according to route. Fees range from €55 to €100 for an extra piece or overweight luggage (each additional piece thereafter costs between €200 and €285) and are anywhere between €20 and €300 for oversized luggage.

Air France is the country’s flagship carrier (Getty Images)

Air India

What can I take for free?

All Air India passengers can bring one personal item and a piece of hand luggage with dimensions up to 55cm x 35cm x 25cm (with a weight limit of 8kg in Economy and 12kg in other classes. For checked baggage, you are allowed bags weighing up to 25kg (this rises to 40kg in First Class), and the total dimensions should not exceed 157cm; allowance varies according to route, though many routes offer two pieces even in Economy.

How much does it cost to take more?

Fees for extra baggage vary by route; for reference, a third piece of checked luggage on a flight from London to Mumbai came in at $79.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Charges for extra cabin baggage start at $15 per kilogram, although it is $40 per kilogram if travelling to the US, UK, Europe, Australia or Canada. For checked luggage, fees vary from $10 to $35 per kilogram extra, while the price for an extra piece of luggage ranges from $50 to $340.

Air New Zealand

What can I take for free?

Anyone flying with Air New Zealand can brig carry-on bags up to 118cm in size, plus one smaller item; this can weight up to 7kg. All fares also include one piece of checked-in baggage weighing up to 23kg.

How much does it cost to take more?

Fees for adding extra check-in bags start at £40.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Fees for extra pieces of baggage range from £72, while fees for oversized bags range from £9 to £28.

American Airlines

What can I take for free?

A personal item and carry-on are included in all fares; these may not exceed dimensions of 45cm x 35cm x 20cm and 56cm x 36cm x 23xm respectively. Checked bags are complimentary for certain rewards members and on any flights travelling to certain destinations, such as South America, parts of Asia and all transatlantic flights (more information can be found here).

How much does it cost to take more?

Additional bags can be added for a fee that varies according to destination. Fees for a first bag are typically $30, though are $75 for transatlantic and transpacific flights. Fees for second bags are between $40 and $100, and fees for third are between $150 and $200.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

For bags weighing between 23kg and 32kg, the fee is $100. For a weight between 32kg and 45kg, the fee is $200 within the Caribbean and Americas, and $450 if travelling to or from India, China, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong. Bags weighing more than 32kg are not accepted on flights to Europe, parts of Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and seasonal variations apply for some destinations in South and Central America.

British Airways

What can I take for free?

The hand baggage allowance that British Airways offers varies depending on your destination.

Broadly speaking, passengers are allowed one handbag or laptop bag not exceeding 40cm x 30cm x 15cm in size and 23kg in weight, plus one additional cabin bag not exceeding 56cm x 45cm x 25cm in size and 23kg in weight. Infants under two years old are allowed one cabin bag for items required during the flight, not exceeding 56cm x 45cm x 25cm in size and 23kg in weight.

Similar to cabin bags, the amount of hold luggage each passenger is entitled to varies depending on your destination and ticket type. A checked bag cannot exceed 90cm x 75cm x 43cm in size, including handles, pockets and wheels, and 23kg in weight. The weight limit applies to each bag and it’s not possible to split the total weight across multiple bags. Check what you’re entitled to in the “Manage My Booking” section of BA’s website.

Of flight legs that may be operated by a different (codeshare) airline, British Airways says: “Flying with a partner airline? Your hand baggage allowance may be different – please take a moment to check the airline’s baggage policy.”

How much does it cost to take more?

Prices for a second checked-in bag start around £65, with each bag after costing between £80 to £130 depending on the destination.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

The flat fee for overweight and oversized baggage is £65, though you cannot check in anything over 32kg.

Cathay Pacific

What can I take for free?

On most flights with their lowest-priced option – Economy Light – you can have one piece of carry-on luggage and one checked-in bag. These cannot weight over 7kg and 23kg respectively, and must measure no more than 56cm x 36cm x 23cm and 158cm in total dimensions.

How much does it cost to take more?

Other Economy booking options include a second bag, but the feetsaccording to destination. The lowest price is $100 for flights around Asia, rising to $260 for South America.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Oversized baggage is charged at a flat rate of $200, while charges for overweight pieces range from $60 to $150. Bags weighing over 32kg can incur charges of four times the the usual extra baggage charge.

China Southern Airlines

What can I take for free?

For both domestic and international flights, economy passengers are entitled to one piece of hand luggage, with a weight limit of 8kg and measurements of less than 115cm. Passengers in other cabin classes are entitled to two bags. Passengers may also bring a selection of additional items on board free of charge, including handbags, briefcases, computer bags, crutches and foldable wheelchairs. Standard bookings also include one piece on check-in luggage that can weight up to 23kg, though other Economy flexible rates offer two pieces.

How much does it cost to take more?

Prices for additional bags vary according to route and can be found on the ‘pre-paid luggage’ section of the website upon booking.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Additional, unchecked baggage is charged at a fee of $225 for the first bag and $330 for the second. Oversized baggage is charged at a fixed rate of $165, while overweight bags are charged at $85 and $170 for bags weighing between 23kg–28 kg and 28kg–32kg respectively. Bags weighing over 32kg will incur a fee of $495.

Delta

What can I take for free?

Each Delta passenger can take on one personal item and one piece of carry-on luggage. The size of the carry-on must be below 56cm x 35cm x 23cm. Only SkyMiles members are entitled to a free piece of checked-in luggage.

How much does it cost to take more?

Prices vary according to destination (and are far cheaper for domestic flights), but for international flights the first checked bag costs $65 and the second costs $95 (these bags can weigh up to 23kg).

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Excess baggage is firstly charged according to the rates above; after this, for the third bag you’ll pay $150 and for the fourth (and any others) you’ll have to pay $200; these rates apply when flying to the Americas. For European destinations (or origin airpoirts), the rates are $285 and $330.

When flying to and from Europe, overweight baggage is charged at $100, and nothing over 31.75kg is allowed. Oversized luggage is charged at a flat rate of $300.

EasyJet

What can I take for free?

EasyJet passengers can take one bag on board as hand luggage. It must not be heavier than 15kg or exceed 45cm x 36cm x 20cm in size (including handles and wheels).

How much does it cost to take more?

If you want to bring another cabin bag onboard, you have the option to buy an Upfront or Extra Legroom seat (from £7.99), if available, which include an extra cabin bag of 56 x 45 x 25 cm. Alternatively you can pay to bring a second cabin bag when booking or through Manage My Booking in advance of travel (from £5.99).

Each customer, including children and infants, can buy up to three hold bags. A standard hold bag is 23kg. No single item can weigh more than 32kg and the maximum total size must be under 275cm.

Says easyJet: “If you’re unsure whether your cabin bag fits within our maximum dimensions, you can use our handy bag sizing tool on our app (iOS only).”

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Any excess bags that haven’t been purchased before check-in will cost £48. For overweight bags, a fee of £12 per kilogram will be charged. Oversized bags will incur the excess baggage fee.

Luggage woes can be the most frustrating part of a holiday (Getty Images)

Emirates

What can I take for free?

The baggage allowance available on Emirates flights varies depending on the class of travel, fare type and membership tier (if applicable). Economy Class passengers are permitted one piece of carry-on baggage not exceeding 55cm x 38cm x 20cm in size and 7kg in weight. Economy Class customers can check in up to 35kg, depending on the fare type and route. Passengers in all three classes can check in up to 10 pieces of baggage as long as it stays within the checked weight limit for their cabin class. The cheapest Economy fare (named Special) allows for 20kg of free checked luggage.

How much does it cost to take more?

According to the website, “you can buy extra baggage allowance in blocks of 5kg, up to a maximum of 50kg. Get a discount of 50 per cent to 60 per cent on the check‑in amount if you buy baggage in advance”. Rates for extra luggage range from $15 per kilogram to $50, though remember you’ll get a large discount if you book ahead online.

For additional pieces of luggage, you can “get a discount of 35 per cent to 50 per cent on the check‑in amount if you buy baggage in advance. Rates for extra baggage start at $100 and go up to $250.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Overweight and oversized baggage is charged at a cost of $75, though if your bag is both overweight and oversized, the fee will be $150.

Etihad

What can I take for free?

Etihad’s Economy rates include one cabin bag of 56cm x 36cm x 23cm and 7kg and one checked bag of 72cm x 90cm x 45cm and up to 30kg.

How much does it cost to take more?

Rates for extra baggage are particularly expensive with Etihad, although you can save money if you buy when booking your flight. For a London to Abu Dhabi flight, an extra 15kg checked-in bag came in at $375.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

According to the website: “If you are flying to the US, Canada or South America, you will be charged per bag or item you carry. To all other destinations, you will be charged per kilogram. Extra bag rates differ by route”. Rates for the first category are between $225 and $275, while prices for the rest of the world are from $20 to $45 per kilogram.

Finnair

What can I take for free?

Almost all Finnair classes (bar economy superlight) are entitled to bring one piece of hand luggage (55cm x 40cm x 23cm) and a personal item (40cm x 30cm x 15cm). The maximum combined wight is 8kg. Most Economy classes are also allowed one checked bag of up to 23kg and 90cm x 75cm x 45cm.

How much does it cost to take more?

Additional bags can be added at a cost starting at €24 for flights to Northern Europe and rising to €75 for travel to Asia and the Middle East.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Both overweight and oversized bags are charged at €60 if flying within Europe and €80 if travelling elsewhere. If the bag is both overweight and oversized, the fee rises to €120 and €160 respectively.

Iberia

What can I take for free?

According to the Iberia website, all passengers “can take one cabin bag and one personal accessory on board”, with the cabin bag measuring no more than 56cm x40cm x 25cm and weighing no more than 10kg. Iberia’s basic fare does not include any checked baggage, although every higher fare includes one piece.

How much does it cost to take more?

For the most basic fare, adding a checked-in bag costs just €33. These can weigh up to 23kg and must not exceed 158cm in linear dimensions. You can check in up to nine extra bags.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

There are fixed rates for excess and overweight baggage according to destination; for flights to the US, Mexico and Canada, bags are €75, and for Latin America, Asia and South Africa the charge is €93. For domestic and European destinations, the fee is between €12 and €15 per kilogram.

Iberia is Spain’s flagship airline, and it also offers a low-cost Iberia Express service (Getty Images)

ITA Airways

What can I take for free?

As well as a personal item, ITA lets you take on hand luggage of 55cm x 35cm x 25cm at a weight of up to 8kg. Economy faces include one piece of checked luggage weighing up to 23kg.

How much does it cost to take more?

Prices for additional checked baggage range from €50 to €70 one way.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Excess baggage is charged between €85 to €330 depending on destination and number of excess bags.

Overweight baggage will incur fees from €60 to €100 depending on the destination, while oversized baggage fees start at €250 for European destinations and rise to €350 for the Middle East and Africa.

Japan Airlines

What can I take for free?

Passengers on Japan Airlines can take on one personal bag and a piece of carry-on luggage that is within 10kg and 55cm x 40cm x 25cm. The first two pieces of checked luggage are also included, even in Economy fares; these can weigh up to 23kg each.

How much does it cost to take more?

As the baggage allowance is so generous to start with, Japan Airlines does not allow passengers to prepay for additional baggage (outside of upgrading your cabin class).

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

For most of its destinations, there is a flat fee of $200 for excess baggage. Overweight baggage is charged at $100 up to 32kg, and $600 for anything above that. Oversized bags are charged at around $200.

Jet2

What can I take for free?

On Jet2 flights passengers can take one piece of hand baggage on board at a maximum weight of 10kg and not exceeding 56cm x 45cm x 25cm in size, including any wheels and handles.

Says the airline: “You can also bring a small, personal item on board (such as a handbag, laptop bag or airport purchase), as long as it is placed underneath the seat in front of you.”

How much does it cost to take more?

You can also pre-book “Guaranteed Cabin Luggage” for an extra charge - if you have purchased this service, you will not be asked to put your hand baggage in the hold.

Customers are also entitled to purchase up to three 22kg checked bags (£8–£45 each depending on route) per person.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

For baggage that ‘exceeds the total weight allowance’, Jet2 charges £12 per kilogram.

JetBlue

What can I take for free?

According to their website, all JetBlue fares “include one personal item that fits under the seat in front of you”, measuring 43cm x 33cm x 20cm. In addition, “all Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra and Mint fares include a carry-on bag” that can measure up to 55cm x 35cm x 22cm. Most international fares include one checked bag of 23kg.

How much does it cost to take more?

For domestic flights, additional bags start at $35, while on international flights the fee is $65.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Oversized and overweight bags are charged a fee of $155. Excess luggage is charged at around $194.

KLM

What can I take for free?

The website states that passengers are “always allowed to bring” one ‘accessory’ and one item of hand baggage with a maximum size of 55cm x 35cm x 25 cm. These can have a combined weight of 12kg.

Economy Light has no checked baggage allowance, though the Standard and Flex rates allow one piece weighing up to 23kg.

How much does it cost to take more?

Additional luggage costs between €20 and €70 (£17 and £60) for flights within Europe and €30 to €240 for intercontinental flights.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Fees for excess and overweight baggage range from €70 to €200 for European flights, and €75 and €300 on intercontinental flights.

LATAM

What can I take for free?

Passengers who booked a Light, Plus or Top fare can bring one carry-on piece weighing up to 10kg and one handbag or backpack. Only the Plus and Top Economy fares include checked baggage.

How much does it cost to take more?

Extra baggage up to 15kg costs between £10 and £15 for domestic flights and up to £20 for bags weighing 23kg. Rates for additional bags on international flights range from £38 to £45 for the first bag.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Fees on domestic flights range from roughly £15 to £25 for excess baggage up to 32kg, and double that for anything that weighs more. On international flights, excess weight and oversized bags are £76, or £152 if over 32kg, while additional pieces are £53.

Lufthansa

What can I take for free?

Economy flights on Lufthansa include one piece of carry-in baggage weighing up to 8kg, as well as small items such as a laptop bag. As for checked baggage, you can check in one item up to 23kg and 158cm.

How much does it cost to take more?

Rates for additional baggage start at €65 and vary according to route and destination (longer routes, such as to the USA, start around €80 (£68).

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Overweight and oversized baggage is charged between €50 and €440 depending on the route and how far over the allowance you are; you’ll have to calculate potential charges using the airline’s route calculator.

Qantas

What can I take for free?

Economy passengers flying with Qantas are entitled to a single cabin bag weighing no more than 10kg per piece or two weighing up to 14kg, although your entitlement depends upon your ticket type. This could be one 10kg bag sized at 56cm x 36cm x 23cm, or two pieces of 48cm x 34cm x 23cm, weighing no more than 10kg each and 14kg total. Qantas has handy diagrams on its website showing you how you could distribute this allowance. On flights from Delhi, India, the economy weight limit is 7kg.

The airline says: “For infants, there is no carry-on baggage allowance. Food and nappies required during a flight may be carried in addition to the accompanying adult’s carry-on baggage allowance.”

Economy passengers on international flights (excluding North and South America) are entitled to 30kg of hold luggage, not exceeding 158cm in size, while premium and business passengers get 40kg. No single piece can exceed 32kg, while total dimensions for each piece must not exceed 158cm.

How much does it cost to take more?

Rates for additional bags are calculated per 5kg but vary according to route; for a test flight to Singapore, the cost was £110 per 5kg.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Excess and overweight baggage is charged per kilogram, ranging from £10 to £31 per kilogram, depending on destination. For travel to the Americas, the charge is a flat rate of £156.

Qatar Airways

What can I take for free?

Economy customers flying with Qatar are allowed to carry one piece of cabin baggage not exceeding 7kg. The airline states that ”baggage allowances may vary according to route and cabin class; please check the exact baggage regulations printed on your ticket”. As for checked baggage, economy passengers are allowed between 20kg and 35kg depending on the fare option.

How much does it cost to take more?

Additional luggage is priced at a ‘per kilogram’ rate that ranges from $20 to $60, though there are different rates if buying bulk before your flights (in which case rates can be as low as $7.75 per kilogram). There is no limit on the number of pieces that can be checked in as long as the weight allowance for the total number of pieces is not exceeded.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Excess luggage is charged at a flat rate of $200, while overweight bags (up to 32kg) will cost you $150.

Ryanair

What can I take for free?

Ryanair allows one “small cabin bag” per passenger in its cabins. This must fit under the seat in front of you and measure around 40cm x 20cm. To take more onboard you’ll have to pay from £7–27 (depending on the route) for a Priority seat with two cabin bags – the second bag allowed can be a wheelie case up to 10kg, though his must not exceed 55cm x 40cm x 20cm in size.

How much does it cost to take more?

You can also pay between £11 and £35 in advance to add a 10kg checked bag for the hold. There is no cabin bag allowance for an infant (aged 8 days to 23 months) travelling on an adult’s lap, but the airline does allow a baby bag weighing up to 5kg (dimensions: 45x35x20cms) per child.

Duty free bags are permitted in the cabin along with your cabin baggage. Of your “small personal bag”, Ryanair warns: “If a customer’s free small bag doesn’t fit in the bag sizer, the customer will have to pay a gate bag fee £45.99 and their bag will be tagged and placed in the aircraft hold and will be collected at the baggage belt in the destination.”

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Excess and overweight baggage is charged at between £9 and £11 per kilogram. The flat fee for a 20kg check-in bag at the airport or gate is between £40 and £60.

Ryanair are well-known for their stringent baggage policies (Getty Images)

Scandinavian Airlines

What can I take for free?

Most fares on Scandinavian Airlines (except for SAS Go Light) include one carry-on bag with maximum dimensions of 55cm x 40cm x 23cm and one personal bag of 40cm x 30cm x 15cm. Every fare from SAS Go Smart upwards also includes a checked bag of 23kg.

How much does it cost to take more?

Prices for additional bags vary from €30 for European routes when booked over a fortnight in advance to €70 for luggage booked more than 22 hours in advance of an intercontinental flight. The highest respective rates for these routes are €75 and €100 respectively.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

For bags between 23kg and 28kg, a fee of €45 applies to flights in Europe, while the fee for intercontinental flights is €55. For bags weighing 28kg to 32kg, the fees are €80 and €110 respectively; this fee is per excess, overweight or oversized bag.

Singapore Airlines

What can I take for free?

Passengers in economy and premium economy can take one piece of carry-on luggage up to 7kg. In addition, you are permitted to take on one of the following items: handbag, camera bag, document bag, laptop, umbrella, overcoat or infant’s amenities. All economy fares also include a piece of checked luggage, either 25kg or 30kg.

How much does it cost to take more?

Additional baggage is available to purchase at a rate of between $6 and $42 per kilogram for destinations outside the US and Canada. For routes from and into North America, fees range from $40 and $280.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Additional pieces of luggage cost between $50 and $350 depending on the destination. Charges for both overweight and oversized bags range between $50 and $225.

Southwest Airlines

What can I take for free?

All passengers can bring on one carry-on bag and one personal item; the carry-on must be under 60cm x 40cm x 25cm. Examples of personal items “include purses, briefcases, cameras, food containers, or laptops”. Your first two checked bags are also free, with a weight limit of 23kg (or 50lbs to be exact).

How much does it cost to take more?

All extra bags are charged at a flat rate of $75.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Oversized and overweight bags also carry a flat fee of $75. However, from 15 August the airline is altering its policy; oversized bags will cost $125, and overweight luggage will be charged at $100 for bags weighing between 23kg and 32kg and $125 for bags between 32kg and 45kg.

Swiss

What can I take for free?

Passengers on Swiss can bring one carry-on bag on board, with maximum dimensions of 55cm x 40cm x 23 cm and weight up to 8kg. You can also bring personal items of no more than 40cm x 30cm x 10cm.

In terms of checked luggage, Light fares do not include any bags but Swiss’ Classic and Flex fares include one 23kg bag.

How much does it cost to take more?

Additional baggage charges depend on the route you’re taking. In general, shorter haul flights cost €65 for a second bag, while longer flights (for example, to the USA) charge €80 for the second checked bag and €160 for each additional bag after that.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

The fee for excess bags range from €64 to €287 depending on the route, increasing further if the additional bag is also oversized or overweight (for example, an excess bag that also weighs 25kg and is over 158cm would cost €550).

Charges for overweight and oversized bags are the same but depend on whether you are still within your free baggage allowance. They range from €50 for flights in Europe to €150 for long-haul, intercontinental flights. These fees are combined if your bag is both overweight and oversized, ranging from €80 to €300.

TAP Air Portugal

What can I take for free?

Economy passengers can take on one personal item and one item of hand luggage, with maximum dimensions of 55x40x20cm and 40x30x15cm respectively (the maximum weight on each can be 10kg and 2kg).

On Discount fares there is no checked baggage included, while on Basic fares a checked bag is only included on intercontinental flights. The Classic fare comes with one checked bag of 23kg whatever the destination.

How much does it cost to take more?

The cost of additional bags depends on the route and the time of travel, with marked differences for the high season; according to their website, the high season runs “from 15 July 2023 to 31 August 2023”, from “15 December 2023 to 8 January 2024” and “from 22 March 2024 to 8 April 2024”.

Low season prices for the first piece of additional luggage range from €30 for flights to Spain and North Africa to €135 for long-haul intercontinental flights. The relevant fees for high season would be €50 and €185. Fees for second bags are between €15 and €25 more.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Excess weight and size is charged at the same rate, ranging from €55 to €160. However, TAP combine the charges if your bag is oversized and overweight, so you could pay as much as €320 if that’s the case.

Tui Airways

What can I take for free?

You can take one piece of hand luggage per person, weighing up to 10kg and with maximum dimensions of 55cm x 40cm x 20cm. The airline warns that passengers must be able to lift their hand luggage into the overhead storage compartments by themselves yourself. In addition to the bag, passengers can also bring one small personal item, such as a laptops, handbags or briefcase (they mist be small enough to be stored under the seat).

Tui Airways allows travellers to check in luggage weighing up to 15kg as standard. Those who upgrade to Premium Club can check in up to 23kg. Passengers can pool their luggage allowance with anyone else flying on the same booking, however each bag can only weigh up to 25kg.

How much does it cost to take more?

Prices for additional luggage vary depending on the route and whether or not you’ve booked a package holiday (as many of them include 23kg of checked luggage). For flights only, prices still vary, though for shorter routes priced tend to be roughly £20, £24 and £32 for 15kg, 20kg and 25kg, respectively.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

There is a flat fee for oversized baggage depending on the distance you’re flying. For short-haul flights, excess baggage is charged at £13 per kilogram, while for mid-haul flights the fee is £15 and for long-haul it is £18.

Turkish Airlines

What can I take for free?

For economy passengers, the cabin baggage allowance is one item of personal baggage and one carry-on bag, which can be 55cm x 40cm x 23cm and 40cm x 30cm x 15cm, respectively.

Checked baggage allowances vary according to destination, with the most basic fare on shorter routes not including any checked luggage. Conversely, an economy fare flying to New York would include two piece weighing up to 23kg each.

How much does it cost to take more?

The price of additional luggage also varies widely between destinations. For shorter haul flights, added luggage is charged in increments of 3kg, which cost £9 each (so a 15kg bag is priced at £45). For the aforementioned flight to New York, an additional bag would cost £168.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Extra bags are charged according to destination, with prices ranging from £147 to £224 depending on the region (as defined by the airline). Overweight bags are charged per 5kg, with rates starting at £19 and potentially rising to £123 per 5kg in certain regions.

United Airlines

What can I take for free?

Free personal items and hand luggage must measure no more than 56cm x 35cm x 23cm and 43cm x 25cm x 22cm. Economy passengers are also entitled to one free item of checked baggage (weighing up to 23kg), though passengers who buy the Economy Basic fare have no checked baggage.

How much does it cost to take more?

On international flights, for cabin classes that don’t already include a checked bag, the first bag is priced at $75, while the second (and any additional after that) will cost $100.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Additional, oversized and overweight bags are charged at a flat rate of $200, though this rises to $400 if the bag weighs over 32kg.

Some US airlines, such as United, have particularly lenient baggage policies (Getty Images)

Virgin Atlantic

What can I take for free?

Hand luggage is included as part of all Virgin Atlantic tickets. Depending on your fare type, you may be entitled to take more than just one bag.

Whichever class you’re in, the size of your bag must not exceed 23cm x 36cm x 56cm. For all economy types and premium, that can weigh up to 10kg. For Upper Class you can take two hand luggage bags of 12kg or one of 16kg. Parents of babies and toddlers aged 0–23 months are entitled to one extra bag per child weighing up to 6kg.

Of its three economy classes, Economy Light fares do not include a checked bag, while Economy Classic and Delight tickets do. This can be up to 90cm x 75cm x 43cm in size and weigh up to 23kg. Premium and Upper Class passengers are entitled to more.

The airline says: “If you’re travelling with other people, you can’t combine your luggage allowance, so you’ll need separate cases for each person that fit within the allowance.”

How much does it cost to take more?

The first additional bag cost £50, with the second costing £65. Fees rise for three or more bags, with each costing £140 (the maximum allowance is 10 bags).

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Oversized bags cost £200 per item, while overweight luggage costs £65.

Vueling

What can I take for free?

All Vueling fares include one cabin bag that must fit under the seat in front of you (40cm x 20cm x 30cm).

How much does it cost to take more?

Customers travelling on a TimeFlex fare can also bring one item of luggage to store in the overhead lockers (dimensions of 55cm x 40cm x 20 cm). To add this bag on a normal fare, the price ranges from €24 to €59. Prices for checked luggage range from €10 for 15kg to €26 for 30kg.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Excess and overweight baggage is priced at €12 per kilogram at the airport, while prices start at €80 per item at the boarding gate.

Wizz Air

What can I take for free?

All Wizz Air fares include one piece of 10kg hand luggage that can measure up to 40cm x 30cm x 20cm (to fit under the seat in front of you). Priority fares include an extra bag that you can put in the overhead compartments (the dimensions on these must not exceed 55cm x 40cm x 23cm).

How much does it cost to take more?

You can pay for checked bags of 10kg, 20kg, 26kg and 32kg, with prices ranging according to destination and time of travel. Prices for 10kg range from €5 to €71, while those for 32kg can be from €24 to €130.

What are the fees for oversized or overweight baggage?

Wizz Air charge excess and overweight baggage at €13 per kilogram.