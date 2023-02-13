Best beach holidays to book for 2023

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pining for warm sunshine and long, lazy days on the beach? Whether you’re looking for some winter sun now or you can wait till the summer for a relaxing break, here are a few beach holidays to add to your wish-list for 2023.

Mauritius

Mauritius has white-sand beaches (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

See out the last few days of winter by plonking yourself on the smooth white sands facing the Solana Beach Hotel on the east coast of Mauritius. This adults-only resort has a palm-fringed outdoor pool as well as a plunge pool beneath a rocky waterfall. You’ll have Mauritian as well as international cuisine among the three restaurants if you choose the half-board option. Tui has a week’s half-board from 15 March starting at £1,450pp, with a £146pp discount, including flights and transfers.

Fuerteventura

A boat off the coast of Fuerteventura (Shutterstock)

On the tail end of Fuerteventura’s southern coast is the wonderfully named Costa Calma, where Hotel Esmeralda Maris by Livvio is only a five-minute walk from the sands of Playa Esmeralda. It’s just one of a long unbroken stretch of beaches on the peninsula north of the Jandía nature reserve. There are indoor and outdoor pools, as well as a spa and gym. Loveholidays has a week’s half-board departing 24 February from £511pp, including flights but excluding luggage and transfers.

Croatia

Korcula harbour (Alamy)

It’s hard to resist the lure of the Dalmatian coast and its countless beaches. Base yourself in the port of Orebić on the Pelješac peninsula and you’ll have wonderful beaches on your doorstep, plus a handy and short ferry journey to the enchanting island of Korčula. Pelješac is one of Croatia’s best wine regions, so that’s your cue to check out its wineries producing fabulous reds, including dingač and plavac mali. Jet2 Holidays has a week’s B&B at Aminess Grand Azur Hotel, which has its own pool and faces the pebbly Bačva beach. Prices start at £899pp and include flights, transfers and luggage, departing 17 June.

Greece

Skiathos old port (iStock)

You don’t have far to travel to plunge into the clear waters of the Aegean Sea when you stay at one of the two Achladies Beach Cottages in Skiathos. Just follow the little footpath and within seconds you’re on the sands of Achladies Beach. The cottages are simply furnished and sleep four, and both have pleasantly shaded terraces for outdoor dining. Sunvil has a week’s self-catering from £979pp departing 26 May, including flights and transfers.

Barbados

Barbados balances idyllic beaches and vibrant nightlife (Getty Images)

If you want a beach holiday with a dose of lively nightlife, head to the St Lawrence Gap on the south of the island, home to a long string of beach bars and restaurants. Infinity on the Beach Hotel has two swimming pools and is right on Dover Beach, so you’re in a prime spot to try out all the watersports on offer. Virgin Holidays has a week’s room-only break from £1,075pp, with a £97pp discount, including flights, departing 16 March.

Maldives

Maldives islands have fine-sand beaches and warm water for swimming (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If ever there was a place meant for unwinding, it’s the Maldives. Powdery white beaches and the warm waters of the Indian Ocean invite relaxing swims, snorkelling and maybe a little light paddle-boarding. First Choice has a week’s holiday at the four-star Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, home to the largest watersports centre in the Maldives and where you can explore about 50 dive sites. Prices for a 26 February departure start at £2,170pp, saving £189pp, and include full-board accommodation in a bungalow with a terrace, flights and seaplane transfers.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde ((Siegfried Claeys/CEWE Photo Award/PA))

Golden sands within stumbling distance and spectacular sunsets await when you stay at Iberostar Club Boa Vista on the most easterly of the Cape Verde Islands. Rooms and suites are in colourful low-rise houses scattered around the complex, where there’s also an enormous pool with a pool bar facing the beach as well as a spa. Cape Verde Experience has a week’s all-inclusive in March from £1,331pp, including flights and transfers.

Puglia

The waterfront in Castro, Puglia (Lucy Thackray)

Unlike the long unbroken stretches of sandy beaches further north along the Adriatic, Puglia’s heavily indented coastline harbours sheltered little coves. Discover them for yourself when you stay at Grand Hotel Masseria Santa Lucia, which has dreamy views of the Adriatic, especially from its romantic dining terrace. There’s an enormous outdoor pool, as well as tennis and two beaches, within a short walk. The gorgeous town of Ostuni is less than a 20-minute drive away. Citalia has seven nights’ B&B from £1,017pp departing 1 June, including flights and transfers.

Corsica

Sunset in Corsica (Getty/iStock)

Among the beauties of Corsica’s northern coast is the pretty town of l’Ile-Rousse, where the Hotel Splendid and its outdoor pool are just a few minutes’ walk from the town’s wide beach and lively morning market. If you want to do some exploring, hop on the ancient train that chugs along the coast to Calvi, where you can stop at more beaches along the Balagne coast. Or head east towards lovely St-Florent and buzzy Bastia. Corsican Places has a week’s B&B at Hotel Splendid from £883pp, including flights and transfers, for a 14 May departure.