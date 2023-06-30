Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Family holidays are a special time to hang out together, enjoy the sunshine and make some treasured memories. Greece is an ideal place for family-friendly trips because this short-haul destination offers a warm welcome, local hospitality and glorious sandy beaches.

From the mainland to its island groups, including the Cyclades, Ionians and Dodecanese, Greece is a holiday favourite beloved for popular spots such as Rhodes, Corfu, Crete and Kos. There’s glorious turquoise Aegean waters for swimming and water sports, traditional villages, bustling towns and beach resorts which are suitable for all ages.

When travelling with babies, toddlers or teens, there are certain holiday boxes to be ticked. Whether you’re looking for a resort with a kids’ club, children’s pool or fun activities for teenagers, we’ve rounded up the best family-friendly holidays to book in Greece, from budget to luxury.

Halkidiki

Halkidiki is known for its stunning bays with beautiful turquoise water (Getty Images)

Neos Marmaras is a popular resort town in the Halkidiki region. It boasts several glorious sandy beaches with Blue Flag status, meaning their waters are suitable to swim in. Visitors can explore a marina with restaurants and bars, plus plentiful shops. Porto Carras Meliton is a family-friendly resort on the beachfront, complete with a children’s play area, kids’ club, children’s pool, outdoor play area and restaurant with options for little ones. There’s also a golf course, additional pool and gym for the parents. Jet2holidays is offering a seven-night break for two adults and two children for £3,138 on a half-board basis; flights depart Manchester airport on Saturday 22 July.

Book now

Crete

The Crete coast is perfect for swimming and sailing (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The little village of Maleme is a quiet spot on the Crete coast with a stretch of sandy beach. The larger town of Chania is a 25-minute drive away, where you’ll find a harbour, lighthouse, shops, bars and restaurants. Family-friendly holiday resort Creta Princess by Atlantica is in Maleme, and has water slides, kids’ splash pools and a kids’ club. There’s also a daily entertainment programme, two restaurants, a poolside snack bar, lobby bar and a disco area. You can book an all-inclusive seven-night stay with easyJet Holidays for a family of four from £987pp; flights depart London Gatwick on Wednesday 2 August.

Book now

Gregolimano

Enjoy an all-inclusive stay at this beachfront Club Med resort (iStock by Getty Images)

Stunning village Gregolimano is located on the Greek island Euboea (or Evia), with a stunning mountain backdrop. Here you’ll find its Club Med resort, on a secluded beach looking onto the Aegean Sea. The family-friendly resort offers an array of water sports, including wakeboarding, sailing and diving. There’s a kids’ club and family activities, including arts and crafts, entertainment shows, tournaments and games. Book an all-inclusive seven-night stay for two adults and two children at Club Med’s Gregolimano resort for £6,669; flights depart Birmingham airport on Saturday 29 July.

Book now

Corfu

Corfu has a 125-mile stretch of coastline (Getty Images)

This Ionian island has a massive 125-mile (200km) stretch of coastline, and Messonghi is a beachfront fishing village less than half an hour from the main Corfu town. pp. The resort has three swimming pools, and two of these have sections for children. There’s also a mini waterpark, kids’ club and evening entertainment. Tui is offering a seven-night stay at Sentido Apollo Palace in Messonghi for a family of four on a half-board basis for £1,147; flights depart Edinburgh airport on Friday 21 July.

Book now

Rhodes

The island of Rhodes has several beach resorts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dodecanese island Rhodes is known for its beach resorts, and Kallithea can be found on the island’s northeast coast. Grecotel Lux Me Dama Dama Lux Me Resort is in this beautiful region, and the family-friendly destination has a kids’ club and pool with water slides. Kuoni is offering a seven-night all-inclusive stay at the resort for £6,385; flights depart London Gatwick on Thursday 17 August.

Book now

Thassos

Thassos has lush greenery and whitewashed houses (iStock)

Thassos is the most northernly Greek island, and it is home to vineyards, olive groves, whitewashed houses and lush greenery. Enjoy a seven-night half-board holiday to Hotel Zafira in harbour village Skala Rachoni with First Choice. There’s a main pool and separate kids’ pool, plus a playground for children. The price is £743pp based on a family of four sharing a studio; flights depart London Gatwick on Monday 9 August.

Book now

Athens

Athens is packed with cultural sights including the citadel Acropolis (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you’re looking to see some Greek cultural highlights, you can’t go wrong with the capital Athens. It’s not all ancient history, though: modern-day Athens has recalibrated and reinvented itself as a source of inspiration for its next generation. Thomas Cook is offering an all-inclusive seven-night holiday for a family of four to Golden Coast in Athens for £721pp. The beachfront resort has a children’s pool, kids’ club and play area; flights depart London Gatwick on Saturday 26 August.

Book now

Kos

Kos has historical hotspots and sandy beaches (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dodecanese island Kos is a popular summer holiday spot, with historical hotspots including 14th-century seaside fortress Neratzia Castle. Traditional Greek village Kefalos is 25 miles south of the island’s eponymous main town of Kos, and it has sandy beaches for swimming and water sports. Sovereign has a seven-night all-inclusive stay at Ikos Aria in Kefalos priced from £2,745pp, based on two adults and two children sharing a junior suite with a private garden pool view. The five-star resort features a kids’ pool, plus daily crafts, activities and games including football, windsurfing and sailing. Flights depart London Gatwick on Wednesday 23 August.

Book now

Kefalonia

Kefalonia is where you’ll find beautiful Myrtos Beach (Getty Images)

The island of Kefalonia is a peaceful spot where you’ll find beautiful beaches, such as Myrtos. There are activities for all ages, such as a trip to Odysseus Theme Park, boat tours to spot dolphins and numerous secluded coves worth exploring. British Airways is offering a seven-night holiday to Avithos Resort in Svoranata, Kefalonia for £1,324pp, based on a a family of four staying on a self-catering basis. The family-friendly resort has a pool for the kids and is less than a mile from the Blue Flag-approved Avithos beach. Flights depart London Heathrow on Saturday 12 August.

Book now

Lefkas

This Ionian island is connected to the mainland by a bridge (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Lefkas (also known as Lefkada) is an Ionian island that’s connected to the mainland by bridge. Small fishing village Nikiana is 5.5 miles (9km) from the island’s main town, which sits in front of mountain greenery and has a marina. As well as private boats being moored here, there are family-friendly tours on the water and several activities to enjoy, including diving, canoeing and windsurfing. Enjoy a seven-night stay at the Crystal Waters resort in Nikiana, Lefkas with Jet2holidays. The price is £3,392 for two adults and two children sharing a garden suite on a bed and breakfast basis; flights depart Birmingham Airport on Wednesday 30 August.

Book now

Read more of our Greece hotel reviews