The best last-minute family summer holiday deals to book now

Summer has arrived, and while the UK is enjoying unusually blue skies, there’s nothing quite like booking a summer escape for the whole family to look forward to.

While some holidaymakers book a summer getaway months in advance, there are still plenty of package offers for trips during the height of the school holidays (21 July to 3 September), with something to suit most budgets.

Whether you’re after a three-day rural staycation or a week-long poolside chill-out, deals and discounts still abound, even for peak travel dates, if you know where to look.

So don’t worry if you haven’t planned ahead – there’s still time to secure an affordable deal on popular holiday destinations. Last-minute bargains including all-inclusive resorts in Lanzarote and self-catered apartments in Turkey accommodate families with little or big ones, from toddlers to teens.

Here’s The Independent’s selection of the best last-minute deals to inspire your summer 2023 holiday; just in the nick of time.

Lanzarote, Canary Islands

Playa Blanca in south Lanzarote is a tourist hotspot (Getty Images)

This Tui deal features a 29 per cent saving, with package holiday prices to Lanzarote starting at £856 per person – that’s a £1,368 total discount. The price includes a seven-night stay for two adults and two children in a one-bedroom terrace apartment, all-inclusive, plus return flights, hold luggage and coach transfers. TUI Blue Flamingo Beach features splash zones, child care, kids' entertainment and three outdoor pools just a few minutes’ walk from the popular beaches of Playa Blanca and a waterpark. Flights depart from Glasgow on 3 August.

Book now

Halkidiki, Greece

Enjoy the azure waters of the Aegean in Halkidiki (Getty Images)

First Choice is offering a seven-night stay in Kriopigi, Halkidiki. The deal features a £384 per person saving, with prices starting from £570 per person for a studio room, B&B, including flights, baggage and transfers. Flights depart from Manchester on Thursday 3 August and a stay at Alkion Hotel includes access to a lagoon-shaped pool, all-you-can-eat Greek breakfast buffets, and a beach just a short walk away. Kriopigi is known for its sandy shores, olive groves and quaint town square.

Book now

Snowdonia, Wales

The Welsh landscape can be just as impressive a those found further afield (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The perfect choice for a milestone celebration with the extended family, Pencartref in Aberdovey, Snowdonia has seven nights for eight guests (across four bedrooms) for £1,721, reduced from £2,364, arriving on 22 July. Guests can walk to the coastal harbour village from the Edwardian house; meanwhile, golf courses, beaches and Snowdonia National Park are right on your doorstep. There’s something for all outdoor enthusiasts to work up an appetite to indulge in some local produce at the village pubs.

Book now

Florida, USA

Universal Studios theme park in Orlando, Florida (Getty Images)

The ultimate bucket-list family holiday is a trip to Disney. Tui has seven nights at Universal’s Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Orlando, room-only, including flights and transfers for £1,360 per person, reduced from £1,466pp – a total saving of £422 for a family of four travelling in the height of the summer holidays. Departing Bristol on Wednesday 23 August, guests will find tropical scenery, water taxis to selected parks and free universal express unlimited with theme park admission.

Book now

Menorca, Spain

Take the whole family to Mallorca’s quieter neighbour (Getty Images)

Save £336 on this Menorca deal and embrace the laid-back Spanish way of life in the Balearic Islands. The self-catered seven-night holiday departs from Bristol on Saturday 29 July and costs £707 per person, including a free child place. The Zafiro Menorca apartments are in Cala’n Bosch, Menorca, close to beautiful beaches and a marina. The EasyJet package features a premium suite with a pool view, flights, bags and a shared transfer.

Book now

Lake Garda, Italy

The shores of Lake Garda are home to some of the most popular Italian cities (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Fancy a taste of Italian luxury this summer? This Lake Garda holiday departs from Birmingham on Wednesday 26 July, and is £564 per person – that’s a total saving of £1,175 for a family of four. You’ll be staying half-board in Hotel La Perla, with Garda town on your doorstep, for three nights. There’s a large outdoor pool, live music and picturesque mountain scenery, or head for some boutique shopping in the bustling town centre before taking a boat trip out on the lake.

Book now

Dalaman, Turkey

The ancient ruins of Dalaman’s coves (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Spend a week in Turkey this summer with a budget holiday from easyJet. Alvaro Apartments is in Icmeler, Dalaman, which looks out onto the blue Meditteranean from beaches lined with pine forests. The self-catered deal departs from Bristol on Thursday 3 August, costing from £374 per person with a free child place on trips for two adults and two children, and including flights, bags and transfers. There are two pools and a waterslide for kids of all ages to enjoy and a terrace to spend time basking in the Turkish sun.

Book now

Cairo, Egypt

Travel beyond the pyramids in Cairo, Egypt (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Holidaymakers seeking the adventure of a lifetime can opt for a trip to Egypt for a family adventure amid ancient history. Explore the pyramids, tombs and bazaars on an eight-day journey with Intrepid Travel from £1,215 per adult – a £400 saving. The offer includes some meals, transport, accommodation and activities including the Pyramids of Giza and the Tomb of Tutankhamun; excludes flights. Whether a keen walker or content cruising down the Nile and relaxing by the pool, the Egypt family holiday deal departs from Cairo on Saturday 22 July; a discount of 10 per cent also applies on this trip to children aged 17 years and under at the time of travel. Children must be aged five or over.

Book now

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Emirates Holidays is offering 20 per cent savings on stays at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai when bookings are made 30 days prior to arrival. The deluxe garden view room for two adults and one child deal costs £1,131 per person. Departing from London Gatwick on Friday 21 July for a six-night stay, B&B, the deal includes baggage, flights, transfers and access to three swimming pools and eight onsite bars and restaurants. Keep children busy at the luxury oasis in the Aladdin’s Kids Club, adventure playground and family pool.

Book now

Hanoi, Vietnam

The lush green hue of Hanoi’s landscape (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Looking for an unforgettable summer holiday? Explore Vietnam’s cultural treasures with Intrepid Travel for £1,122 per adult – a £200 saving per person. The last-minute offer departs from Hanoi on Friday 28 July for a 13-day journey to Ho Chi Minh. Some meals, transport, activities and accommodation (including an overnight boat) are included in the price; excludes flights. A discount of 10 per cent is applied on this family trip for children aged 17 or younger at the time of travel. Children must be aged five or over.

Book now

