Here at Independent Traveller, our experts and journalists travel the world trying the best hotels in all the top travel locations including the UK, Paris and New York.

We have slept in all the beds, tried all the breakfasts and explored all the nooks and crannies of these beautiful locations to bring you our comprehensive guide to the best hotels, tours and short break offers around.

From the bustling streets of London to the remote Isles of Scilly and from the rugged landscapes of Scotland to the chocolate box villages of the Cotswolds and across to Wales, we have stayed in tiny cottages, luxury hotels and everything in between. We’ve even brought the pooch along to some of the best dog-friendly hotels.

If you’re wondering where to go on your next city break, walking holiday or want to try one of the best spa hotels, we have covered all bases across the country, across the Channel and across the Atlantic (and beyond).

See below to explore our regional guides to the best hotels and holidays by location.

UK hotels, tours & offers

Best hotels in the South West

Whether you’re wandering through the cobbled streets of St Ives or another pretty Cornish town, hoping to get pampered at one of the best spa hotels in Cornwall, looking for a great hotel in Dorset to explore the mind-blowing Jurassic Coast or exploring the resplendent beauty of Somerset, the South West offers so much for an intrepid coastal or town explorer.

(Mullion Cove Hotel)

Best hotels in the South East

The South East of England has equally attractive locations to visit from the rambling South Downs in East Sussex, to the perfect seaside destination in the luscious Isle of Wight, the royal county of Berkshire with its regal hotel offerings, or try a stay in the cool coastal town of Margate in Kent. Book a hunting-lodge style hotel for an adventurous stay in the New Forest.

Best hotels in the East

The East of England has some of the best hidden gems in the UK, whether you’re travelling a short way for an escape in Essex or further afield. Book a place on the Norfolk coast with its wide open landscapes and pretty rural villages or head to its county city of Norwich. Even more rural but no less charming is Suffolk, the perfect place for a sleepy hotel stay in the countryside or pay a visit to its bigger towns of Ipswich or Bury St Edmunds.

Best hotels in the North

The vast and varied landscapes and cities to choose for a holiday in the north of England are innumerable. Book a pretty hotel to explore the romantic castle ruins of Northumberland, put your feet up in one of Derbyshire’s best hotels after hiking in the Peak District, gasp at the rolling views afforded with a visit to County Durham or take in some unparalleled scenery with a stay in one of the best hotels in the Lake District.

The Big Apple, the City that Never Sleeps, New York City. Whatever you call it, New York City is one of the most popular travel destinations, and for good reason. It is a hub of culture, music, art, food and style that is a must-visit destination. We’ve gathered our favourite affordable hotels in New York and boutique offerings to make the most of your stay.

Visiting Paris is on the bucket list of people from all over the world, and it’s one of the Brits’ favourite places for a city break. Take your time with a long weekend in the City of Love with a stay at one of the best boutique hotels in Paris or try one of our favourite affordable Paris hotels.