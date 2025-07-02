Best luxury hotels in Dublin 2025, from celebrity favourites to Michelin-starred dining

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If there’s one thing that Dublin does well, it’s luxury hotels. There are swish properties set within historic Georgian townhouses, slick modern buildings overlooking the docklands and charming boutique hotels, all within a short walk of one another. That means that whatever your style, you’ll find something that’s sure to fit the bill.

And with that luxury comes a definitively Irish sense of charm – here, a five-star rating doesn’t mean fawning service or insincere formality. You’ll find a warmth to the welcome wherever you are, albeit accompanied with dashes of lavishness like caviar menus or champagne bottles opened with a sabre. Though the food scene in Dublin is top notch, plenty of the hotels below have restaurants that stand out within the city, independent of the properties; in two, you can enjoy Michelin-starred dining without even stepping outside. If you want to sample the most luxurious hotels in Dublin, here are some of the best to add to your bucket list.

Best luxury hotels in Dublin 2025

At a glance

1. The Merrion Hotel

open image in gallery For comfortable luxury at its best, with plush furniture and light-filled rooms, head to The Merrion ( The Merrion )

When it comes to sheer, unbridled luxury, you can’t beat The Merrion. This is the place to go when you want to evoke that Lord of the Manor vibe, without ever leaving the city. The rooms are the ultimate in comfortable luxury – think plush, kitten-soft beds, corniced ceilings and marble bathrooms, some of which overlook the grand government buildings opposite. Two Michelin-starred restaurant Patrick Guilbaud is just downstairs, and the pastries served in the Drawing Rooms for afternoon tea are artistic masterpieces. There’s a swish spa down in the basement, with a Grecian-tiled pool and steam room, and treatments from Biologique Recherche and ESPA.

Address: Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2

2. The Shelbourne hotel

open image in gallery The Shelbourne’s No. 27 Bar is known for popping bottles of champagne on a Friday ( The Shelbourne )

The “Grand Dame of Dublin” opened in 1824, and it still retains a feeling of old-world luxury – the doormen are decked out in top hats, the ceilings drip with golden chandeliers and the rooms are kitted out with lust-worthy antiques. On that note, it’s worth visiting the chic No. 27 Bar on a Friday at 18:24, when a bottle of champagne is sabred open to mark the year the hotel opened. The suites are particularly special, with sliding sash windows overlooking Stephen’s Green, and these rooms have seen many celebrity stays over the past 200 years. This is real special occasion territory, and it also plays a special role in Ireland’s history – the Irish Constitution was drafted within these walls in 1922.

Address: 27 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2

3. The Westbury hotel

open image in gallery Sleek and sophisticated rooms can be found at The Westbury ( The Westbury )

It’s rare that a hotel restaurant attracts local diners but you’ll always find Dubliners looking for a bite to eat at The Westbury. There’s an opulent Art Deco vibe in Wilde, the light-filled restaurant dripping with greenery, and a sleeker, neighbourhood vibe in Balfes, but both offer exceptional food (and killer cocktails). Afternoon tea in the Gallery is practically an institution, and is excellent for people-watching. The best suites are those with chic outdoor terraces, perfect for a coffee in the morning or a tipple later on, but the slick Sidecar bar is the place to be for an expertly shaken cocktail.

Address: Balfe Street, Dublin 2

Prices from: £463

4. The Fitzwilliam Hotel

open image in gallery The Fitzwilliam Hotel has a sultry feel with dark wood furnishings and mood lighting ( The Fitzwilliam Hotel )

Fresh out of a refurbishment, the Fitzwilliam has a great vantage point over Stephen’s Green, particularly if you book one of the rooms with a balcony. The redesigned rooms have a subtly luxe feel, with lots of dark walnut wood and brushed gold, and the bathrooms are particularly swish, with deep bathtubs and toiletries from the Dublin perfumery Roads. The Michelin-starred Glovers Alley is within the hotel, and breakfast in the mezzanine restaurant is exceptional, with unusual pastries and fresh juices. The cocktails are top notch in the Lounge bar, and there’s a specialised Bloody Mary menu, too – try the Irish special with a Dublin Bay prawn and Irish pickles.

Address: St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2

5. Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel

open image in gallery Sink into Anantara The Marker’s infinity pool at its stylish spa ( Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel )

Over in the Docklands, this property became an Anantara hotel in 2023 and is all the better for it. There’s a contemporary infinity pool and chic spa, and an excellent restaurant, Forbes Street by Gareth Mullins, with an array of caviar and artisanal Irish steaks. The rooftop bar has just had a big refresh and is possibly the best in the city, with unbeatable views out to the mountains and the sea, great cocktails and live DJs on occasion. The bedrooms have a contemporary style, with loads of light from the floor-to-ceiling windows and glossy marble bathrooms, with a bath in every room.

Address: Grand Canal Quay, Docklands, Dublin

6. Conrad Dublin hotel

open image in gallery The Conrad is perfectly situated between Dublin’s green spaces and its city centre ( Conrad Dublin )

Down on the quieter corner of Stephen’s Green, the Conrad gets the best of both worlds – it’s close enough to feel like part of the action, but in a peaceful little spot, with two of Dublin’s best parks right on its doorstep. There’s a calmness to the room décor, with gentle sage greens, herringbone blankets and contemporary art, and Byredo toiletries in the bathrooms. Downstairs, there’s great casual food to be found in The Terrace, which is also a suntrap on pleasant days, and the cocktails in Lemuel’s are excellent. But breakfast is the real star, with an ample buffet, fluffy pancakes cooked to order and a Bloody Mary and mimosa station, too.

Address: Earlsfort Terrace, Saint Kevin's, Dublin 2

7. The Dylan hotel

open image in gallery For a quieter stay outside of the city hubbub, book into The Dylan ( The Dylan )

Once a Victorian home for nurses, this charming redbrick building is just outside the city centre, nudging towards Ballsbridge. That means it has a slight hideaway feel, even though Stephen’s Green is just a 15 minute walk away. The restaurant is excellent, both at breakfast and throughout the day, and there’s a lovely courtyard that’s buzzing on summer days, when they often collaborate with champagne houses like Pommery. The tiny cocktail bar the Ruby Room feels like a sultry speakeasy, and there’s some wonderful art throughout the entire hotel.

Address: Eastmoreland Place, Dublin 4

8. InterContinental Dublin hotel

open image in gallery For al-fresco courtyard dining, book into the InterContinental Dublin ( InterContinental Dublin )

There aren’t many city hotels set on two acres of gardens, but the InterContinental Dublin has just that, and a beautiful courtyard dining space to boot. In the summer, this is a great spot for a seafood platter and a glass of rosé, on tables dressed with crisp white cloths set among the plants. Upstairs, the rooms are spacious and calm, and the recently updated spa is very chilled out, with thermal suites, a pool and a hot tub, and excellent massage therapists. They offer good spa packages midweek, too.

Address: Simmonscourt Road, Dublin 4

9. The Wilder Townhouse hotel

open image in gallery From turndown services to complimentary snacks, The Wilder Townhouse has it all ( The Wilder Townhouse )

With its gorgeous red brick exterior, plush rooms and stylishly cosy bar, The Wilder is the perfect hideaway in the city. All of the spaces are residents-only, so there’s a pleasing aura of calm to the hotel, despite the fact it’s only a short walk from the city centre. Each night, turndown service comes with a bedtime story of sorts, in the form of a book of Irish fairy tales or The Complete Short Stories by Oscar Wilde left on your pillow. There’s also a generous arrangement of complimentary snacks in the room, with full bars of Irish chocolate, vegetable crisps and granola bars.

Address: 22 Adelaide Road, Dublin 2

10. The Mayson hotel

open image in gallery Some of the Mayson’s rooms come with brass bathtubs ( The Mayson )

While the entry level rooms are on the smaller side, the larger bedrooms and suites in this Docklands hotel are really special, particularly the warehouse suites with huge living rooms and standalone brass bathtubs overlooking the city below (heck, even the toilet has a view). There’s a boutique gym with a small lap pool, sauna and eucalyptus steam room, and top of the range equipment. Up on the rooftop, Ryleigh’s serves a mean steak and cocktail, and they have great views of the River Liffey and the modern buildings on the other side of the water.

Address: 82 North Wall Quay, North Wall, Dublin 1

FAQs

When is the best time to visit Dublin?

Like the rest of Ireland, the best time to visit Dublin for warmer weather, less rainfall, and sunnier days is in the summer months, between June and August.

For a trip to the city without the crowds, visit in the shoulder seasons in spring and autumn, when hotel prices are also likely cheaper.

Dublin comes alive on one of Ireland’s biggest national holidays, St Patrick’s Day in March, when parades with colourful floats are held in the streets and arts and cultural events are put on in the city to celebrate the annual saint day.

How many days do I need?

Dublin is a very walkable city, so we recommend doing a long weekend to explore the different districts, such as Temple Bar, the Liberties, Stoneybatter and Portobello.

What are the nicest areas to stay?

Merrion Square, lined with Georgian architecture, the trendy Liberties and the bustling Temple Bar are popular areas to stay in Dublin.

Where do celebrities stay?

Celebs such as Mariah Carey have stayed in the InterContinental Dublin, whereas The Shelbourne and The Westbury have hosted stars like Beyoncé while they have been in town.

