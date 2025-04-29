The UK and Ireland’s best pilgrimage routes to walk this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Putting one foot in front of the other is a simple process with the power to relieve some of life’s most complex and complicated problems. For thousands of years, religious devotees and spiritual pilgrims have hiked long distances on personal journeys that carry them much further than the kilometres covered on a map.

The benefits have been medically proven.

Walking increases endorphin production and reduces cortisol levels, with studies showing a 12 per cent improvement in mood after just 20 minutes of walking. According to NHS England, 150 minutes of weekly walking reduces depression symptoms by 30 per cent.

The British Heart Foundation, meanwhile, suggests that that consistent walking can lead to a 25 per cent reduction in coronary heart disease risk.

Throughout May, there’s a push to get people out on trails as part of National Walking Month. But at any time of year there are coastal cliff walks, cross-country rambles and mountain stomps to enjoy. Find fulfilment along some of these worthy routes.

South West Coast Path

open image in gallery Walking along the South West Coast Path in Dorset ( Alamy/PA )

England’s longest national trail is the subject of a new film due for release at the end of this month. Based on the best-selling memoir by Raynor Winn, The Salt Path follows the story of a couple who lose their home and embark on a long-distance walk with only a few pennies in their pockets. It took them two summers to complete the 1,000km South West Coast Path, which follows the coastline of Somerset, Devon, Cornwall, and Dorset. Those with a bit more cash to spare can complete the full journey on a new 56-night itinerary from Minehead to Poole.

How: Macs Adventure offers the 56-night Full South West Coast Path tour from £7,469pp, including B&B accommodation and luggage transfers; macsadventure.com

Stonehenge Ancients Day Pilgrimage

open image in gallery Stonehenge is thousands of years old and still shrouded in mystery ( Alamy/PA )

Not every pilgrimage route requires strong legs and an even tougher resolve. In the space of less than 24 hours, hikers can reflect on the ancient relationship between land and the cosmos by following a path along sacred terrain connected to Stonehenge. Starting at Woodhenge, a Neolithic timber circle aligned with moon cycles and ancestral rites, the 11km trail weaves through lesser-known sacred sites and ends at the Cuckoo Stone. Pass the King Barrow Ridge Bronze Age burial mounds, where east-facing tombs are illuminated by the rising sun, and follow a ceremonial route linked to the River Avon, which has been used for more than 5,000 years.

How: Stay at country inn The Great Bustard, where rooms starts from £200 per night including breakfast; thegreatbustard.uk

The Via Francigena

open image in gallery Clifftop walkers in Dover ( Alamy/PA )

Travel through fields, farmland, chapels and castles to experience part of the Via Francigena (The Road to France), a 2,000km path from Canterbury to Rome. Running to Dover on the south coast, this 31km section of the trail is packed with historical ruins, including former 13th century inn La Maison Dieu. Following major restoration work, the Grade II-listed building opens to the public this month for the first time in history. As part of the new North Downs Art Trail, several art installations have been placed along the route, inspired by their surroundings.

How: Hope Walking offers a guided one-day excursion from £20pp; hopewalking.co.uk

St Patrick’s Way

open image in gallery Down Cathedral in Downpatrick ( Alamy/PA )

Key sites relating to Ireland’s patron saint form the backbone of this 82-mile signed walking trail which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Starting at the Navan Centre in Armagh, walk along paths slicing through dramatic landscapes before reaching the apostle’s final resting place at Down Cathedral in Downpatrick. A literal highlight is a section traversing the 12 peaks of the Mourne Mountains – although trails are reassuringly easy to follow. Walkers can collect stamps in a special Pilgrim’s Passport which includes a map of the trail to collect a Certificate of Achievement.

How: The Natural Adventure Company offers a nine-day St Patrick’s Way self-guided walking tour from £1,045, including luggage transfer and accommodation in local guest houses. Flights to Belfast extra; thenaturaladventure.com

St Declan’s Way

open image in gallery Nightfall over Ardmore cemetery ( Alamy/PA )

Although little known outside Ireland, a 1,500-year-old pilgrim route has the potential to be as popular as the Via Francigena or even Spain’s Camino de Santiago following plans for major investment. For centuries, devotees have walked in honour of St Declan, an evangelist famous for spreading gospel teachings to residents of Ireland. Starting in his birthplace of Ardmore in Waterford, the 115km route continues through the Knockmealdown Mountains to the Rock of Cashel, where he was said to have paid homage to St Patrick.

How: Celtic Ways Ireland offers a five-night escorted tour from £1,600pp, including B&B accommodation and local guide. Flights to Cork extra; celticwaysireland.com

