The Hungarian capital certainly doesn’t lack for splendour. With its wide boulevards filled with palatial buildings , you’ll find history and style around every corner. If you want to immerse yourself in Budapest’s fancier side, there are a great many hotels that can oblige.

Budapest’s luxury hotel scene has seen quite a boom in recent years, with heritage buildings being restored to their former glory and turned into hotels. This is excellent news for travellers looking to experience the opulent beauty of the city with all the luxuries a 5-star hotel can provide. And no matter your aesthetic, whether you’re looking for old-world style or something with more contemporary, cutting-edge design, you’ll surely find it in Budapest.

Best luxury hotels in Budapest 2025

At a glance

1. Kimpton BEM hotel

open image in gallery The entire hotel is decorated with botanical or zoological designs ( Kimpton BEM hotel )

The Kimpton BEM is a new addition to the luxury hotel scene in Budapest, offering a laid-back vibe with a quirky, progressive edge, where sustainability is a core part of the offering. The striking style of designer Marcel Wanders dominates the space, drawing inspiration from Hungarian flora and fauna. A giant stag greets guests in the lobby, setting the tone as the entire hotel is decorated with botanical or zoological designs, with a dash of playful humour. The 127 rooms and 11 lavish suites and rooms feature soothing hues of green or blue, with all the comforts you need and more, such as complimentary yoga mats and steamers, and suites with Bluetooth speakers. Pets of any kind are permitted to stay in the rooms for free. There’s a spa and a small gym in the basement that’s just for guests. There’s a gorgeous rooftop bar that overlooks Castle Hill, while the quirky Huso bar on the ground floor, whose concept is “under the Danube”, and the AGOS restaurant that blends modern Mediterranean cuisine with Hungarian flavours. It’s also one of the very few hotels to offer on-site parking.

Address: Bem József tér 3, 1027

2. Four Seasons Gresham Palace hotel

open image in gallery Known as the favoured spot for Hollywood actors ( Four Seasons Gresham Palace )

Four Seasons Gresham Palace is the place to be if you want to imagine you’re a Hollywood actor – it’s where all the icons have stayed. It's not unheard of for a star to be spotted in its arcaded lobby area, and the building itself has also starred in a few movies of its own, such as Spy with Melissa McCarthy. The hotel has some of the best views in town, with riverside rooms and suites overlooking the Chain Bridge and Castle Hill. Rooms feature a touch of art nouveau style as an homage to the building’s heritage, but everything is comfortable and top quality. Guests have plenty of gastronomic offerings on-site, with the Kollázs brasserie that blends French cooking and Hungarian dishes with excellent cakes made by their Paris-trained pastry chef. The elegant cocktail bar Múzsa comes with innovative cocktails, all served in the Art Nouveau-style bar under the hotel’s arcade. The rooftop spa has an infinity pool, and signature treatments use the luxury Hungarian skincare brand Omorovicza.

Address: Széchenyi István tér 5-6, 1051

3. Anantara New York Palace hotel

open image in gallery With frescoed ceilings, book a table at the hotel’s grand New York Cafe ( Anantara New York Palace )

The Anantara New York Palace lies minutes away from Budapest’s synagogues and ruin bars, but guests don’t just book here for the location. The hotel is home to the New York Cafe, widely considered to be one of the world’s most beautiful cafes, with undulating marble columns, frescoed ceilings and lashings of gold leaf. It’s now Insta-famous, with queues of hopeful people lining the street outside every day. As a guest at Anantara New York Place you get fast-track access at any time – quite the perk. An added draw is the subterranean spa with its heated pool, saunas, and treatments.

Address: Erzsébet krt. 9, 1073

4. Matild Palace hotel

open image in gallery One suite takes up three entire floors in the hotel’s tower ( Matild Palace )

The Matild Palace occupies a Belle Epoque building overlooking Elizabeth Bridge in downtown Budapest. Rooms are elegantly designed, with cool, soothing colours, Art Nouveau and Hungarian folk-inspired motifs, and bathrooms with turquoise-hued mosaic tiles inspired by the Gellért Baths. Modern penthouse rooms have a contemporary bohemian vibe, as well as a selection of luxurious suites, including the Crown Tower Suite which spans three floors in the hotel’s tower. Spago by Wolfgang Puck is a restaurant with a modern take on traditional dishes by Austrian Michelin-starred chef Wolfgang Puck, who popularised Californian cuisine. Cocktail lovers will adore The Duchess rooftop bar with its sunset river views and “secret liquor library” serving craft cocktails. The basement Ocean Spa has a gym, hammam and thermal therapy pools.

Address: Váci u 36, 1056

5. Mystery Hotel

open image in gallery Find the hotel inside a former Masonic lodge ( Mystery Hotel Budapest )

The Mystery Hotel certainly lives up to its name, as it resides in a former Masonic lodge. You can still see elements of its past with Freemasonry in The Great Hall (now a bar and restaurant), with the original Egyptian-style frescoes with symbolic decorative elements. The hotel complements the original style by incorporating quirky, surrealist design by Hungarian designer Zoltán Varró, like a Persian rug that flicks up towards the ceiling, moving artworks depicting famous Renaissance figures with modern elements and optical illusions. There is also a collonaded rooftop bar with views over the city. Rooms come in three categories, each named after Greek column styles. Doric rooms take an English botanical feel and overlook the courtyard and the hotel’s Secret Garden, filled with orchids. Ion rooms occupy the top floor with a lighter, French mansard style. Corinthian rooms are plush with baroque influences and red velvet curtains, and all rooms and suites have city views. There is a small spa inside of a conservatory which features a plunge pool surrounded by tropical plants.

Address: Podmaniczky u. 45, 1064

6. W Budapest hotel

open image in gallery Inside a Unesco Heritage building, there are subtle nods to the hotel’s former life as a ballet institute ( W Budapest )

The W Budapest blends old-world grandeur with a bold, contemporary style. The hotel, which has 151 rooms and suites, occupies the Drechsler Palace, a Unesco Heritage building that was once the ballet institute. The renovations retained the original architectural elements while adding a unique touch from designers Bowler James Brindley and Hungary-based Bánáti + Hartvig, whose bold design is dominated by hues of turquoise, coral and deep blues drawn from the building’s cultural history. The WOW and Extreme WOW suites get names like the White Swan or Black Swan, with avant-garde design and views over the Hungarian State Opera House. For pampering, the Away Spa in the basement has relaxing plunge pools and various treatments inspired by the Hungarian-born escape artist and magician, Harry Houdini, with its hidden doors and a hall of mirrors. For dining and drinks, there’s the Nightingale by Beefbar restaurant, which serves fusion Asian cuisine.

Address: Andrássy út 25, 1061

7. Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest

open image in gallery The 19th century building was designed to look like a Parisian boutique ( Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest )

The Párisi Udvar Hotel is a hotel that tells a story. Although much of what you see today dates back to the turn of the 20th century, the building has stood here since 1817. It was then developed to create a covered passage for luxury stores on the ground floor to resemble those in Paris. The interior is decked with Zsolnay tiles and stained glass, giving it a bejewelled look. There’s a 133-square-metre Presidential Suite on the rooftop, complete with a wraparound terrace that backs onto the original green-tiled rooftop. Rooms are decked out in soothing shades of cream and grey, a relaxing contrast to the grandeur of the hotel’s public spaces. The Zafir spa offers various saunas and a relaxation pool, along with treatments from Hungarian natural plant-based brand Adrienne Feller. For dining and drinking, Hungarian and international cuisine is served at the Párisi Passage Café & Restaurant, and you can enjoy a glass of fizz at the ÉTOILE Champagne Bar.

Address: Petőfi Sándor u. 2-4, 1052

8. Kempinski Hotel Corvinus

open image in gallery One for the spa lovers, as it won Hungary’s Best Hotel Spa in 2024 ( Kempinski Hotel Corvinus )

The Kempinski Hotel Corvinus is a sleek, modern hotel with an award-winning spa and its own Gastronomic Quarter. The hotel overlooks the leafy green Erzsébet Park in downtown Budapest and backs onto the city’s “Fashion Street,” Deák utca, which is packed with designer boutiques and luxury shops. The hotel’s spa deserves notable mention, as it was recently renovated and redesigned to expand its facilities and even won Hungary’s Best Hotel Spa in 2024 at the World Spa Awards. The expansive complex offers a heated pool with massage jets, a selection of saunas and steam rooms, and several treatment rooms. The Gastronomic Quarter is also a draw, housing an outpost of Nobu Restaurant and Bar, as well as ÉS Bisztró which serves quality Central European cuisine (there is also a small deli), as well as the Blue Fox The Bar for drinks, and the Living Room – a place to get coffee and cakes.

Address: Erzsébet tér 7-8, 1051

9. Dorothea Hotel

open image in gallery This design hotel features concrete-look carpets and a living herb wall ( Dorothea Hotel )

One hotel spread across three historic buildings of different styles, the Dorothea Hotel has 216 rooms and suites that blend heritage with contemporary design. Archduchess Dorothea and Archduke Joseph, Palatine of Hungary, who were behind many developments in the city in the 1800s, inspired the hotel’s aesthetic, as elements of Budapest’s Golden Age are woven into the design by Italian studio Lissoni & Partners. In the design, you’ll find elements like concrete-look carpets, 5,000 custom Zsolnay tiles and a collection of 499 photos from Hungarian photographer Zoltán Tombor. Other quirks include the living herb wall in the Pavilion Restaurant and Bar, reflecting Joseph’s passion for botany. The wellness centre has a 15-meter-long indoor pool, a large gym, steam rooms and saunas, and various treatments are offered.

Address: Budapest, Dorottya u. 2, 1051

10. Corinthia Hotel Budapest

open image in gallery This was the first luxury hotel in the city ( Corinthia Hotel Budapest )

The original Grand Budapest Hotel, the Corinthia Budapest, opened in 1896 as the very first luxurious hotel in the city. It has plenty of history, including a fire that damaged parts of the interior. Today, it blends its historic heritage with the modern. It soars six stories high with more than 400 rooms. Its spa is also a unique landmark that predates the hotel. It was built in 1886 and abandoned until the hotel discovered it while trying to create a parking garage, and it’s been restored to its original splendour. It’s enormous, with a 15-metre swimming pool, saunas, steam rooms, and various treatments. There are also plenty of culinary offerings on site, like the Brasserie & Atrium, the cosy Le Bar for drinks, and Caviar & Bull, which is a fine dining restaurant from chef Marvin Gauci. There is also an immersive dining experience in a secret part of Caviar & Bull for adventurous guests.

Address: Erzsébet krt. 43-49, 1073

