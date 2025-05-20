Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Budapest has something for everyone. You can party the night away in a dilapidated bar decked out in mismatched furniture and strung up with fairy lights, hike to the baroque Royal Palace for fantastic views over the Danube, or explore the ghosts of Hungary’s communist past in a cemetery for socialist statues at Memento Park.

The city’s hotels are just as eclectic. Whether you want to wrap yourself in luxury while overlooking the iconic Chain Bridge, spend the night in a former ballet institute, or choose a hostel hidden away inside one of Budapest’s most beautiful residential buildings, you’ll find something to your taste. Budapest offers something for everyone, and its hotel scene is no exception. Whether it’s luxury you’re after or something more budget-friendly, you’ll find a hotel that meets your needs.

Best hotels in Budapest 2025

At a glance

1. Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace

open image in gallery The Four Seasons in Budapest is an Art Nouveau masterpiece situated on the River Danube ( Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace )

Although the main draw for the Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace is its view overlooking the Royal Palace and the Chain Bridge, the building itself is also a landmark in its own right. The Four Seasons occupies a spectacular grand Art Nouveau building with its arcade-style foyer accented with mosaics, tiles and glass. The hotel’s rooms are luxurious and large, and many come with views over the Danube. Guests can also treat themselves to services at the spa, fine dining facilities in Kollázs – a contemporary French-style brasserie–or creative craft cocktails at Múzsa in the spectacular arcaded lobby.

Address: Széchenyi István tér 5-6, 1051

2. Párisi Udvar Hotel

open image in gallery The Párisi Udvar Hotel is home to jaw-dropping interiors ( Párisi Udvar Hotel )

Prepare to be blown away by the architecture the moment you step into this hotel. The arcade – formerly a luxury shopping arcade –possesses a jewel-like quality, with various glass tiles and ceramics dominating the reception area and the hotel’s famous cafe, brasserie, and Étoile Champagne Bar. However, the rooms offer a relaxing contrast, decorated in serene hues of creams, greys, and golds, which is especially welcome if you feel overstimulated by the opulence of the hotel’s public spaces. You’ll find curious details in every corner, from stained glass windows surrounding the inner courtyard (with a private lounge area for guests) to the old ornate lift shaft left behind Budapest’s very first elevator. There is also a spa with various facilities.

Address: Petőfi Sándor u. 2-4, 1052

3. W Budapest hotel

open image in gallery W Budapest is situated just 100m from the Hungarian State Opera House ( W Budapest )

This visually striking hotel decked out with pops of turquoise, chessboard floors, and ballerina skirt-inspired lighting breathed life back into the Dreschler Palace. This former ballet institute had lain abandoned for decades opposite the Hungarian State Opera House on Andrássy Avenue. Its design blends the building’s heritage with modern elements that nod to the building’s balletic history. Rooms are large and bright with quirky design elements, while the Away Spa in the basement has an aesthetic best described as a Turkish hammam-meets-a-hall-of-mirrors. This hotel is ideal for young, affluent travellers looking for somewhere fun, with great design, and close to the ruin bars.

Address: Andrássy út 25, 1061

4. Corinthia Hotel Budapest

open image in gallery Corinthia Hotel’s exquisite spa dates back over 100 years ( Corinthia Hotel Budapest )

Opening in 1896 as the Grand Hotel Royal, the Corinthia Hotel Budapest has since filled its guest book with actors, composers and celebrities. Although only the facade and the 120-year-old ballroom survived World War II and a fire in the 1950s, you can still feel the old-world grandeur in the 400-room hotel. Its luxurious spa dates back to the 19th century and was forgotten for decades until plans to build a car park uncovered the ruins, and it was renovated to its former glory.

Address: Erzsébet krt. 43-49, 1073

5. Brody House

open image in gallery Brody House is a great choice for art lovers ( Brody House )

Each individually designed room in this bohemian bolthole is named after the once-resident artist whose work hangs on the stripped-back-to-the-brick walls. The 11-room hotel resides in the Palace District in downtown Pest, overlooking the gardens of the Hungarian National Museum. If you want to chill, there’s a charming bar on the ground floor serving craft cocktails by night, and you can order food from the in-house bistro. There is also a lovely courtyard area with tables and chairs overlooking the ivy-clad inner walls. Since Brody House bills iself as a community space, not just a hotel, they host several exciting events in-house, from lavish costume parties to comedy nights, poetry readings, and other gastronomic or cultural events. Note that the accommodation at Brody House lies on the top floor of a historic townhouse overlooking the gardens of the National Museum, with no lift. This is ideal for young travellers looking to immerse themselves in Budapest’s cultural life.

Address: Bródy Sándor u. 10, 1088

6. Aria Hotel

open image in gallery Prepare for spectacular views of Saint Stephen's Basilica from the rooftop bar ( Aria )

Piano keys pave the ground before flicking up towards the glass roof of the Music Garden, the covered courtyard of this luxury boutique hotel, where music threads itself into the design. There are four wings, inspired by classical, opera, contemporary and jazz genres, and each room gets its own concept, coupled with accents of bold colour. Head up to the roof for cocktails on the High Note SkyBar for front-row views over St. Stephen’s Basilica, relax in the Harmony Spa and Wellness Centre, or enjoy a coffee and a macaron in the hotel’s Cafe Liszt.

Address: Hercegprímás u. 5, 1051

7. Kempinski Hotel Corvinus

open image in gallery The Kempinski Hotel Corvinus enjoys an enviable central location ( Kempinski Hotel Corvinus )

This modern luxury hotel backs onto Budapest’s trendy “fashion street”, Deák utca. There are 353 elegant rooms and suites, as well as a spa, but foodies love the Kempinski for its culinary offerings. You'll also find a gastronomic quarter within the hotel, featuring the ÉS Bisztró, which serves modern Austro-Hungarian cuisine (there is also a deli if you prefer something lighter) and Nobu, Nobuyuki Matsuhisa’s innovative fusion of Japanese cuisine with South American flavours. Before dinner, grab a cocktail at the Blue Fox Bar or a coffee in the Living Room.

Address: Erzsébet tér 7-8, 1051

8. Baltazár Boutique Hotel

open image in gallery The quirky and eclectic interior of Baltazár Boutique Hotel makes for a fun stay ( Baltazár Boutique Hotel )

Set away from the livelier area of Budapest, Baltazár Budapest lies in the Castle District, just minutes away from the Royal Palace and Fisherman’s Bastion. This family-owned boutique hotel, with 11 individually designed rooms and suites sporting vintage furniture and smart lighting, won’t break the bank. This small hotel also has its own Michelin-recommended gourmet grill house, a wine bar featuring an excellent selection of Central European wines, and a bar with an enviable gin collection. It’s located in a quiet part of town, making it great for travellers looking to sleep away from the noisy nightlife of the city.

Address: Országház u. 31, 1014

9. Maverick Downtown

open image in gallery Maverick Downtown is an excellent choice for travellers on a budget ( Maverick Downtown )

This adorable hostel is hidden away inside a grand residential building in downtown Budapest. Inside the building is a sight to behold, with a dramatic glass-covered arcaded courtyard, stained glass above the doors, and Art Nouveau wrought iron. The hostel overlooks a quiet side street and features a clean, minimalist design punctuated with vintage furniture. There are private en suite rooms, female-only dormitories, mixed dormitories, and a communal kitchen and comfortable social area. The hostel hosts communal activities like wine tasting or cooking to help travellers socialise, but it’s not a party hostel, so guests can be assured of a good night’s sleep. It’s ideal for solo travellers, particularly solo female travellers. Private apartments are also available for families or large groups travelling together.

Address: Ferenciek tere 2, 1053

10. MEININGER Budapest Great Market Hall

open image in gallery Whether you’re travelling solo or as a family, there are plenty of options for travellers at MEININGER ( Wolfgang Scholvien Photograph )

MEININGER is a sleek, modern hostel that offers affordable and comfortable accommodation for travellers. It’s located at the back of the Great Market Hall with views over the Danube. Accommodation options range from private rooms and family rooms to dorms. Wheelchair accessible rooms are also available. There is a coworking space (particularly good for digital nomads or business travellers on a budget), as well as a kitchen for guests (with the added perk of the hostel being conveniently located next to the city’s famous market), a lounge, a bar, and a game zone.

Address: Csarnok tér 2, 1093

