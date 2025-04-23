Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lighter, longer days are already upon us, meaning thoughts are turning to summer holidays. With the cost of living continuing in earnest, savvy holidaymakers are looking for ways to save their money as well as having a holiday to remember. For this reason, staycations are often a good choice for budget holidaymakers keen to explore the treasures on their doorstep.

Luckily, the UK has a wealth of potential destinations that are accessible on a budget, from stunning beach holidays to culture-rich city breaks and adrenaline-fuelled countryside getaways.

From the wilds of Bodmin Moor to the white sands of the Outer Hebrides, Britain is blessed with a range of diverse landscapes and experiences, from a romantic trip for two, to a family getaway during the school holidays.

If you’re travelling by train, it’s well worth exploring the range of railcards on offer to save big on travel. From Two Together (two people who travel together, meaning a discount of one third applies to friends as well as partners), to Family and Friends (up to four adults get one third off and up to four children aged 5-15 get 60 per cent off – and users do not need to be related, just travel together), you can often save money on fares from just a single trip. It goes without saying that the further in advance you book, the better the odds of scooping a cheaper fare.

Whether you’re wandering the canals of Liverpool, or hiking the fells of the Lake District, here is our pick of the best budget staycations to inspire you to get out and discover the wonders of the British Isles this summer.

Best cheap UK holiday destinations

1. Newcastle: Best for culture

open image in gallery A view of the Tyne River and its iconic bridge ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Newcastle is famous for a nightlife scene made notable by university students and a certain long-running Geordie TV show. What many people don’t know is that the city is remarkably picturesque, with a range of architectural styles visible within the city centre. The jewel of this eclectic mix is Grey Street, with a range of 19th-century buildings that includes the city’s Theatre Royal and Central Arcade.

The Tyne Bridge and the Angel of the North are the main monuments, but other areas – such as Ouseburn or the Quayside – are worth exploring. The city is also home to a wealth of free cultural attractions, such as BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art, The Laing Art Gallery and the award-winning Great North Museum: Hancock, if you’re in need of some artistic inspiration.

Direct trains from York run regularly and can be picked up from as little as £9.50 one way, while single tickets from London can be secured for £39.90 if booked in advance.

Stay

INNSide, a hotel project from the Melia group, has cheap double rooms in an excellent city centre location; some rooms even overlook the Tyne Bridge.

2. Lake District: Best for families

open image in gallery A view of Windermere lake from Loughrigg Fell ( Getty Images )

Consistently ranked as one of Britain’s favourite UK holiday destinations, the Lake District offers reasonably priced accommodation alongside dozens of activities for all ages. Windermere, the biggest lake in England, is the main attraction, but others such as Buttermere and Derwentwater also provide a scenic setting for walking, picnicking or hiking. Brockhole on Windermere – a not-for-profit attraction run by the National Park Authority – lists archery, axe throwing and laser tag among its activities, while fans of water sports can canoe, kayak, dive and rent boats while on the lakes.

Head to Keswick or Bowness-on-Windermere to see tranquil English towns and several Beatrix Potter-related sights, including her house and the World of Beatrix Potter Attraction.

A single train ticket from London to Oxenholme costs from £25.50, while single fares from Manchester can be found for as little as £7.50.

Stay

The Rayrigg Villa Guest House sits just over a mile from Lake Windermere, in the heart of town close to The World of Beatrix Potter. This detached Victorian property also has shops, restaurants and pubs within a two-minute walk.

3. Liverpool: Best for music lovers

open image in gallery Liverpool seen from the water ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Liverpool is a Unesco Music City that still thrives off its musical history. The Beatles museum is an ever-popular attraction (as is Penny Lane), while the Liver Building and cathedrals are among the architectural sights. Most visitors will want to take a walk around the canals and the Royal Albert Docks, while those who prefer museums and galleries have the pick of the Tate Liverpool, the Maritime Museum or the International Slavery Museum among others.

A visit to this bustling city wouldn’t really be complete without a night out, so head to the Cavern Club for a “touristy” but worthwhile peek into the city’s music scene, or take your pick from any of the dozens of popular pubs and clubs.

Single tickets from London can be found for as little as £14, while those from Edinburgh can be purchased for £15.50 if booked in advance.

Stay

The Leonardo Hotel is located right on the waterfront, a mile from the city centre but only 0.2 miles from the Albert Dock and 0.6 miles from the Liver Building. The location is also perfect for anyone attending events at the M&S Bank Arena, which is adjacent to the hotel.

4: Scottish Highlands: Best for wilderness

open image in gallery Part of Glen Affric, a valley near Loch Ness ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The wild Highlands area spans almost 26,000 square kilometres and is home to just 600,000 people, making it one of the most sparsely populated places in Europe. It’s home to both Ben Nevis (the highest peak in the UK) and Loch Ness (the largest lake by volume in the UK), while the vast woodlands contain dozens of lakes, waterfalls and even beaches.

Some of the other best natural attractions include Achmelvich beach, the Falls of Glomach and Loch Lomond. Inverness is the main city and is likely where you’ll travel to at the start of your Highland adventure. Train tickets to this northern outpost are not cheap, however, with single train tickets from London starting at £84.30. We found one-way easyJet flights from London Luton for just £31, however; we also found single train fares from Leeds from £53.20.

Stay

Use Inverness as your base with a stay at the Royal Highland Hotel – located just 150 metres from the station – before heading out to explore the Highlands.

5. Glasgow: Best for couples

open image in gallery Glasgow City Chambers and George Square ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Scotland’s largest city may not have the historical attractions (or Fringe Festival) of Edinburgh, but it is the country’s “cultural heart”, with a vibrant arts scene including the Centre for Contemporary Arts, the Hunterian Art Gallery and Kelvingrove Gallery and Museum. Those in search of music or a night out can head to venues like the O2 Academy, Barrowlands or SWG3, or enjoy some laughs at The Stand Comedy Club or The Glee Club.

There are shops, restaurants and cafes aplenty in the centre (make sure to take a walk down Buchanan Street, the city’s picturesque main shopping street) and areas such as the South Side neighbourhood, where artisan bakeries and delicious brunch spots meet Michelin-rated restaurants. On the first and last Sunday of the month, the area also hosts the Park Lane Market, where local artists and businesses showcase their work.

We found £40 return flights from Bristol to Glasgow travelling in July, while a single train fare from Leeds can be purchased for as little as £21.20.

Stay

Revolver Glasgow is a fun and stylish hostel for travellers on a budget, located in the heart of the Merchant City.

6. Brighton: Best for LGBT+ travellers

open image in gallery Brighton is a popular destination for LGBT+ travellers ( Getty Images )

Perhaps the UK’s most famous seaside resort, Brighton has long attracted visitors for its city setting, beach, excellent dining and nightlife. One of the main attractions is the Palace Pier, stretching over 500m into the sea and filled with an arcade, dozens of rides and plenty of food and drink options. If you’d prefer to enjoy something more than pier food, the centre of the city has dozens of excellent eateries that are easy on the pocket such as Nanima Asian Kitchen & Café, Fatto a Mano and Brighton institution Pompoko.

As the home of one of the UK’s biggest pride festivals and the UK’s first trans pride festival, Brighton is a popular destination for LGBT+ visitors, with a range of bars, clubs and drag shows to enjoy. It’s also a hotspot for clubbers and partygoers, so pack your dancing shoes and prepare to sweat.

Single tickets to Brighton from London can be purchased from as little as £7, while single fares from Birmingham can be secured for £36.90.

Stay

The ibis Brighton city centre is conveniently situated near the railway station and just a 10-minute walk from the beach. Rooms are clean, modern and soundproofed and couples rated it highly for a one-night stay.

7. Pembrokeshire: Best for walkers

open image in gallery Barafundle Bay in Pembrokeshire ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

With over 400 kilometres of shoreline and a coastal path that runs for almost 300km, this county in south-west Wales has no shortage of opportunities for a day spent hiking or sunning yourself by the sea. The county welcomes just over four million visitors a year, with holidaymakers enjoying some of the UK’s best beaches, including Barafundle Bay and South Beach.

The largest town is Haverfordwest, but St David’s is perhaps the most well-known. Britain’s smallest city is home to the cathedral (the burial site of the country’s patron saint), the Bishop’s Palace and the Wales Coastal Walk.

There are no direct trains to Pembrokeshire from London, but we found single fares from London to Haverfordwest from £57.40, changing at Swansea.

Stay

Winner of the Croeso Award for Hotel of the Year in 2024, Tŷ Milford Waterfront a great option for travellers in an area where places to stay are not abundant (and get booked far in advance). As the name suggests, this hotel sits on the waterfront in Milford Haven, with lovely views of the town and its harbour.

8. Bristol: Best for foodies

open image in gallery Clifton Suspension Bridge on an autumn morning ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Sitting along the River Avon in the south-west of the UK (and very close to the England-Wales border), Bristol has developed a reputation as one of the best places to live and work in the UK. The city’s reputation as a cultural centre has grown dramatically in recent years, propelled by a booming arts scene, dozens of cultural and historical attractions (including the SS Great Britain, designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel, one of the UK’s most ingenious engineers), and various sights such as the suspension bridge and the houses of Cliftonville. It’s also garnered a reputation for its dining scene, making it an ideal destination for foodies – head to St Nicholas Market for a whole host of budget eateries.

Clifton Village is the perfect place to explore on foot during the mornings, with a wealth of independent coffee shops. Stokes Croft is the more characterful, edgy cousin, with street art lined roads leading to Gloucester Road, credited with being the longest street of independent shops in Europe.

We found single train fares from London to Bristol Temple Meads for as little as £16 in June, while single fares from Manchester cost £32.90. National Express single coach tickets from London to Bristol are also a good choice and start at just £4.90 for a single.

Stay

The Clifton Hotel offers charming accommodation within walking distance of the village and just a short bus ride (or 20-minute walk) from the city centre . Attached to it is Racks, a lively bar and restaurant (with heated outdoor terrace) that’s popular with students and locals.

9. Portrush, Northern Ireland: Best for beach time

open image in gallery The Arcadia, a historic cafe and ballroom on the coast of Portrush ( Getty Images )

Situated on a mile-long peninsula on the Atlantic Coast, Portrush was once a “humble fishing village” that has grown into a popular seaside town for Northern Irish and international tourists alike. The East and West Strand beaches have long stretches of golden sand and crystalline waters, while Whiterocks provides a more natural setting surrounded by white rocks formations and cliffs. Water sports are the main activities here, with surfing, kayaking, sailing and diving all popular.

Coleraine is the “informal capital of the Causeway Coast” and offers all the basic amenities, while the town of Portstewart (and its beaches) are just four miles away if this section of County Antrim proves too small.

Visitors to Portrush will likely have to go through Belfast; the easiest way to reach the town from England is via plane, with regular flights from London from £30 and flights from Manchester from £16. Flights from Glasgow start from around £24 single.

Stay

Built in the style of a classic US motel, the North Coast Motel receives consistently excellent reviews from guests for its location, cleanliness and the standard of rooms. Within walking distance of several beaches and local attractions, it’s the perfect base for a seaside retreat.

10. Weymouth: Best for a quintessentially British seaside break

open image in gallery Part of Weymouth’s Harbour ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Visitors flock to Weymouth for its impressive beaches and the pastel-coloured Georgian buildings that line its harbour (and house several shops, cafes and restaurants). More picturesque than neighbouring Bournemouth, the town also benefits from being along the Jurassic Coast – one of the UK’s Unesco World Heritage Sites – with easy travel to exceptional beaches such as Durdle Door and Chesil Beach.

A truly charming English seaside resort, Weymouth has everything that the stereotypical British seaside getaway needs: long stretches of sand, chippies, ice cream parlours and bars and restaurants with waterside seating and music. Perfect for reliving childhood memories, a single train fare from London can be bought for as little as £17.

Stay

While much of the town’s accommodation can be expensive, B&Bs such as The Bay Guest House offer a charming, quaint setting. Just one minute from the seafront (and six from the station), all rooms offer en-suite bathrooms, and guests can look forward to a traditional full English every morning.

