Tripadvisor has revealed its pick of the best hotels in its annual Travellers Choice Awards – and one is in London.

The travel platform analysed 12 months of review data from over 1.6 million hotels listed on the site to identify the highest rated hotels in the world for 2025.

Winners span 10 categories from the definitive Top Hotels, through to All-Inclusive, B&Bs and Inns, Family-Friendly, Luxury, Small and Boutique and Pet-Friendly.

Three new subcategories have also been announced this year: One of a Kind, Treat Yourself and a special one-off 25th anniversary list.

In total, over 100 UK hotels were named Best of the Best this year, with 11 placing on world lists.

Claiming the title of the number one hotel in the world for 2025 is Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico, which also secured the world number one spot in the All-Inclusive and Treat Yourself categories.

Reviewers remarked on the resort’s impressive spa and wellness centre and selection of pools.

In second place came Vietnam’s Grandvrio Ocean Resort Danang, with India’s Gokulam Grand Turtle on the Beach resort following in third.

In sixth place – and the UK’s top hotel – is St. Ermin’s Hotel in London, which was ranked second in Europe and sixth in the world.

open image in gallery St. Ermin's Hotel in London's St James' was ranked the UK's best hotel ( Tripadvisor )

Located in the heart of St James, the hotel is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection.

Of the top 10 hotels in the UK, six were in London, with other winners found in Oxfordshire, Jersey, Derry and Liverpool.

And in the new One of a Kind category, which aims to highlight the world’s most unique properties, Edinburgh’s Fingal Hotel – a converted Northern Lighthouse Board ship – was ranked the UK’s number one.

“Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Hotels captures the opinions of millions of travellers worldwide and offers trusted guidance for travellers to plan their best stays,” said Kristen Dalton, Tripadvisor president.

“Known for their outstanding hospitality, premium amenities and prime locations, Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Hotels stand out as top choices in their respective destinations and across the globe.”

Top 10 hotels in the World