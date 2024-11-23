Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Typically setting sail on smaller vessels, river cruises are a great option for those looking for a more intimate cruise experience, or those wanting to navigate lesser-known areas which can’t be accessed by larger ships. Compared with ocean cruises, river cruises can also offer the possibility of even more sightseeing, as you can make the most of riverside views as you sail.

European river cruises tend to set sail all year round, spanning key seasonal events from Christmas markets to wine harvests, spring gardens in bloom and more.

Because vessels are smaller, river cruises also tend to have outside-facing cabins, so you can make the most of the views from the luxury of your room. Speaking of luxury; river cruises are celebrated for their luxe furnishings, and their touch of class.

While prices per person may at first glance seem steeper than ocean cruises, river cruises are often all inclusive with – more often than not – excursions and onboard meals, drinks, tips and gratuities being included in the price. Return flights or Eurostar transfers may also be included in your booking depending on the itinerary.

Here, we round up some of the best European river cruises for 2024/2025, spanning France, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Austria and more.

Riviera Travel: Enchanting Rhine and Yuletide Markets River Cruise

Cologne – Rhine Gorge – Rüdesheim – Koblenz – Bonn – Cologne

open image in gallery Germany’s picturesque Rhine Valley ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Fancy sipping Glühwein at a Christmas market in Koblenz, or exploring streets filled with crooked houses in Rüdesheim? This four-night festive cruise aboard five-star MS Geoffrey Chaucer offers exactly that, plus plenty of time to do some Christmas shopping. This cruise will also take you past the Rhine Gorge – the scenic Upper Middle of the Rhine Valley, between Koblenz and Rüdesheim – offering 65km of breathtaking views, including vineyards, castles and ruins (even better if it snows while you’re cruising).

Departs 10 December 2024 . From £999pp based on two sharing. Includes return Eurostar and transfers.

Uniworld: Wine Roads of France and Portugal

Bordeaux – Cussac Fort Médoc – Cadillac – Blaye, Bourg sur Gironde – Libourne (Saint-Émilion) – Bordeaux – Porto – Régua, Pinhão – Pinhão – Pocinho – Vega de Terrón – Salamanca – Barca d’Alva – Braga – Porto – Lisbon

open image in gallery View from Bon Vogage’s sun deck infinity pool ( Uniworld )

Uniworld offers a fantastic selection of themed and specialist cruises, from LBQT+ itineraries to women-only trips. For those who like to plan their travels around sampling local food and drink, this expansive 18-day cruise covers key French and Portuguese wine regions, with flights from Bordeaux to Porto inbetween. Guests will set sail aboard SS Bon Voyage in France and SS São Gabriel in Portugal, and will get the chance to meet local vintners at French chateaux and Douro River Valley quintas. Uniworld also offers a range of cruise extensions, so you can extend your holiday further.

Departs 13 July 2025. From £5,488pp, transfers, excursions and on-board gratuities included.

Viking: Elegant Elbe

Berlin – Potsdam – Wittenberg – Meissen – Dresden – Bad Schandau – Děčín – Prague

open image in gallery Enjoy exploring Prague’s many bridges ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Explore Germany’s third largest river, the Elbe, and cultural highlights along the way with this 10-day cruise aboard Viking Astrild. Nature lovers will enjoy passing by the verdant Elbe Biosphere Reserve – look out for white-tailed eagles and the Siberian iris – while culture enthusiasts will get plenty of opportunities to explore historic hotspots including Berlin, Potsdam, Prague, Wittenberg and more.

Departs 11 March 2025. From £2,895pp, return flights included plus one complimentary shore excursion at each port.

Tui: Magical Danube

Budapest – Bratislava – Krems – Passau – Linz – Vienna – Budapest

open image in gallery Pastel-hued Bratislava Old Town ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Make the most of exploring the Danube by visiting four countries in one week. Stop-offs include the historic capitals of Budapest, Bratislava and Vienna, and you’ll set sail aboard Tui Skyla, a 77-cabin intimate river vessel with a glorious boarded upper deck that’s perfect for taking in the sights. Excursions on this seven-night cruise include walking tours, beer cruises and evening concerts in Vienna.

From £1,279pp. Departs 13 October 2025. Includes flights, transfers, three meals with drinks per day, tips, and luggage allowance.

Scenic Cruises: Normandy & Gems of the Seine

Paris – Les Andelys – Rouen – Honfleur – Caudebec-En-Caux – Vernon – Conflans – Paris

open image in gallery Cruising along the Seine at sunset ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

One of the most searched for cruises worldwide in 2024, Seine river cruises promise a sight-filled tour of Paris, taking in iconic landmarks (from the Eiffel Tower to Notre Dame) from the water. Beyond the City of Light, this 10-night cruise on board a ‘Scenic Space-Ship’ will slice through northern France, transporting guests to Vernon, Rouen, Honfleur and more. This cruise is a great option for history buffs, with the chance to listen to on-board lectures about the First and Second World Wars, as well as to visit plenty of churches, museums and palaces.

Departs 16 August 2025. From £2,999pp; return flights included.

Uniworld: Milan, Venice & the jewels of Veneto

Milan – Venice – Mazzorbo – Burano – Chioggia – Athens

open image in gallery The colourful fishing town of Burano is a must-see ( Getty Images )

Bookended by Milan and Venice, this 10-day exploration of Italy from the water will take in the scenic islands and waterways of Veneto, as well as the colourful houses of Burano, and the fish markets of Chioggia. Excursions – eight are included in the price – span trips to Verona, where Romeo and Juliet is set, vineyard tours and glass-blowing demonstrations. Passengers will set sail on the River Countess, renovated in 2020.

Departs 18 July 2025. From £3,499pp. Includes unlimited beverages onboard, plus eight days of excursions. Flights not included.

Emerald Cruises: Holland and Belgium in bloom

Amsterdam – Rotterdam – The Hague – Antwerp – Arnhem – Amsterdam

open image in gallery Step into spring at the Keukenhof gardens in the Netherlands ( Getty Images )

Explore Holland and Belgium next spring with this seven-night cruise aboard a Emerald Cruises Star-Ship. Guests can take advantage of a variety of excursions included in the price, such as architectural tours of Rotterdam, guided bike trips to Waterland, tours to Zaase Schans windmills and a visit to Keukenhof Gardens to see 79 acres of technicolour tulips. On board, there will be everything from clog painting to fine dining, plus an open air sundeck on offer.

Departs 29 March 2025. From £1,997pp. Excursions, meals, and tipping and gratuities included. Flights not included.

Jules Verne: Péniche Provençale

Sète – Villeneuve les Maguelone – Aigues-Mortes / Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer – Gallician – Arles

open image in gallery Guests can look for wildlife – including flamingoes – in the Camargue ( Getty Images )

One of the many advantages of a river cruise are the small vessels you get to explore the waterways on, and MS Péniche Anne-Marie had just 10 cabins. This scenic six-night trip aboard this comfortable barge will cruise by Roman ruins in Arles, wildlife in the Camargue and sandy beaches in Villeneue les Maguelone. Onboard, guests can take in the incredible views from the terrace (or even the terrace’s hot tub). This no-fly cruise is great for those looking to avoid the airport – guests simply need to take the Eurostar and TGV from London to Avignon via Lille.

Departs 8 May 2025. From £2,795pp. Includes rail travel, transfers, full board and drinks onboard.

