A new map has revealed the most popular cruise destinations in each country – and the Caribbean’s tropical waters floated to the top of the list for seafaring travellers.

Travel insurance company All Clear compiled the map of over 100 cruise destinations from every continent based on Google search volumes between April 2023 and March 2024.

Though ancient harbours in the Mediterranean and frosty drifts past Antarctica’s icebergs make for impressive cruise itineraries, island-hopping cruises around the Caribbean were found to be the most popular perspective voyage.

For tourists from Lithuania, Sweden, the UK, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius and much of South America, the Caribbean’s paradise islands topped the cruise route wish list.

With over 2.8 million searches in 11 months, holidaymakers seemed keen to explore palm-studded white sand ports, including Disney’s Castaway Cay and Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCa, as part of their next getaway.

Journeys to see the sundrenched Med and marine life in Alaska were the second and third most searched destinations with 2.1 million and 1.8 million searches respectively.

Mediterranean journeys were found to be particularly alluring to Europeans seeking Spain, France and Italy, while Australians and New Zealanders long to discover Antarctica and the idyllic Maldives presented the biggest draw for Asian travellers.

With new multi-port routes making their maiden voyage each cruise season, setting sail on your choice of the seven seas has risen in popularity.

According to research from the insurance provider, 66 per cent of Brits are considering a cruise for their next trip overseas as demand for the all-inclusive holidays on the water spikes.

Letitia Smith, head of communications at AllClear, said: “It’s fascinating to see the number of travellers eager to set sail on unforgettable journeys around the world’s oceans, seas, and rivers.

“From the beautiful islands of Greece to chilly Antarctica, it’s been fantastic to see such a rise in interest in cruising holidays taking place all over the world in recent years.”

Top 20 most searched for cruises worldwide 2024