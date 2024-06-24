Jump to content

Mapped: Top destinations for cruises across the world in 2024

Boatloads of Brits are keen to head west for a cruise of the Caribbean

Natalie Wilson
Monday 24 June 2024 10:59
Comments
Travellers from Sweden, Ghana and Kenya are lusting after the Caribbean’s white sands
Travellers from Sweden, Ghana and Kenya are lusting after the Caribbean’s white sands (All Clear Travel Insurance )

A new map has revealed the most popular cruise destinations in each country – and the Caribbean’s tropical waters floated to the top of the list for seafaring travellers.

Travel insurance company All Clear compiled the map of over 100 cruise destinations from every continent based on Google search volumes between April 2023 and March 2024.

Though ancient harbours in the Mediterranean and frosty drifts past Antarctica’s icebergs make for impressive cruise itineraries, island-hopping cruises around the Caribbean were found to be the most popular perspective voyage.

For tourists from Lithuania, Sweden, the UK, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius and much of South America, the Caribbean’s paradise islands topped the cruise route wish list.

With over 2.8 million searches in 11 months, holidaymakers seemed keen to explore palm-studded white sand ports, including Disney’s Castaway Cay and Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCa, as part of their next getaway.

Journeys to see the sundrenched Med and marine life in Alaska were the second and third most searched destinations with 2.1 million and 1.8 million searches respectively.

Mediterranean journeys were found to be particularly alluring to Europeans seeking Spain, France and Italy, while Australians and New Zealanders long to discover Antarctica and the idyllic Maldives presented the biggest draw for Asian travellers.

With new multi-port routes making their maiden voyage each cruise season, setting sail on your choice of the seven seas has risen in popularity.

According to research from the insurance provider, 66 per cent of Brits are considering a cruise for their next trip overseas as demand for the all-inclusive holidays on the water spikes.

Letitia Smith, head of communications at AllClear, said: “It’s fascinating to see the number of travellers eager to set sail on unforgettable journeys around the world’s oceans, seas, and rivers.

“From the beautiful islands of Greece to chilly Antarctica, it’s been fantastic to see such a rise in interest in cruising holidays taking place all over the world in recent years.”

Top 20 most searched for cruises worldwide 2024

  1. Caribbean Cruise – 2,824,180
  2. Mediterranean Cruise – 2,146,670
  3. Alaska Cruise – 1,804,940
  4. Nile River Cruise – 1,025,830
  5. Antarctica Cruise – 969,670
  6. Seine River Cruise – 695,040
  7. Norwegian Fjords Cruise – 674,230
  8. Danube River Cruise – 548,840
  9. Mississippi River Cruise – 462,580
  10. Hawaii Cruise – 454,670
  11. Around The World Cruises – 424,920
  12. Rhine River Cruise – 416,320
  13. Greek Isles Cruise – 409,470
  14. Douro River Cruise – 363,060
  15. Panama Canal Cruise – 342,420
  16. Transatlantic Cruise – 339,180
  17. Northern Lights Cruise – 300,150
  18. Great Lakes Cruise – 168,580
  19. Baltic Sea Cruise – 153,360
  20. Maldives Cruise – 152,550

