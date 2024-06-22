Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Mediterranean is without doubt a top choice for holidays for British tourists seeking the sun – and its waters are world-class for cruising.

Here, holidaymakers will find a tangle of rich cultures, irresistible romance and classic cuisines, and a slice of the 28,600 miles of colourful coastline in southern Europe is often best discovered by boat.

With on-shore excursions exploring everything from the Greek gods to platters of authentic tapas, it’s possible to liaise with locals over flamenco in Barcelona, cleanse your palette with gelato in Sicily and bask on the beaches of Mykonos all on one trip.

Better still, docking at ancient harbours on multi-storey vessels promises seafaring travellers a balmy greeting in the summer season from June to September.

Here’s our guide to the best multi-country cruises with all the amenities and aperitifs to book a last-minute float in 2024 on the magical Med.

Best for: City stops

14-Day Mediterranean with Greece, France & Italy, Princess Cruises

Find your feet in five countries with Princess Cruises ( Princess Cruises )

Departs: Athens (Piraeus), Greece

Arrives: Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy

To tick the likes of Athens, Barcelona, Marseille and Genoa off of your bucket list in just 14 days, Princess Cruise’s Mediterranean itinerary offers a nine-port adventure on Sun Princess. The all-inclusive voyage through Greece, Montenegro, Italy, Spain and France has an extensive choice of classic on-shore excursions, with interior rooms starting from £2,099pp.

Departing 17 August 2024.

Best for: Luxury sailing

7-Night Corsica & French Riviera, Star Clippers

It’s bonjour to luxury with Star Clippers Med offerings ( Star Clippers )

Departs: Cannes, France

Arrives: Cannes, France

One of the world’s most glamorous ports, a departure from Cannes sets the tone for this seven-night sail of Corsica and the French Riviera with Star Clippers. Peruse the boutiques of Portofino, swim in the sparkling shallows off Plage Saint Antoine in Corscica and top up your tan in St Tropez from £1,665pp under the white sails of the intimate Star Flyer clipper ship.

Departing 20 July 2024.

Best for: Couples

7-Night Mediterranean Cruise, MSC Cruises

Take a table for two onboard the MSC Opera ( MSC Rights )

Departs: Piraeus (Athens), Greece

Arrives: Piraeus (Athens), Greece

Love is in the sea breeze on MSC Cruises’ week-long cruise in the Mediterranean. Picture a romantic island hop with your partner to the blues of Corfu, Cefalonia, Bari and the whitewashed churches of Santorini (primed for a proposal so we hear). Better still, the full board voyage on MSC Opera comes complete with a piano bar, sea view restaurants and steamy spa facilities, with interior cabins from just £659pp.

Departing 23 July 2024.

Best for: Families

7-Night Mediterranean Cruise from Barcelona, Disney Cruise Line

Mickey takes to the Med with entertainment for everyone – including mum and dad ( Getty Images )

Departs: Barcelona, Spain

Arrives: Barcelona, Spain

Undeniably, Disney does magic best – and what better way to travel the Mediterranean with kids than a week with Mickey and his friends on the Disney Dream from Barcelona? There are shows, slides and snacks to enjoy on deck between docks in Palermo, Naples, Civitavecchia and Livorno. An inside stateroom for two adults and two children starts from £8,173.

Departing 5 July 2024.

Best for: Foodies

Best of Italy & Croatia, Celebrity Cruises

A journey on Celebrity Constellation is bound to satisfy your Italian cravings ( Celebrity Cruises )

Departs: Rome, Italy

Arrives: Ravenna, Italy

With a host of culinary cruises in their fleet, the onboard dining experience of a Celebrity Cruise ship leaves little to desire – and on the 10-day ‘Best of Italy & Croatia’ cruise, foodies will also have a chance to taste classic dishes in their birthplaces. There are citrus fruits in Portofino, pizza in Naples, arancini in Sicily, and Dalmatian stew in Split to savour during the $1,902pp (£1,505) voyage.

Departing 17 September 2024.

Best for: All-inclusive

Mediterranean Medley, Marella Cruises

Flights, transfers and all meals are included on a Marella Cruise ( TUI )

Departs: Palma, Mallorca

Arrives: Palma, Mallorca

Kick your feet up with Marella Cruises for an all-inclusive float to French favourites Livorno, Villefranche, Toulon and star Spanish cities including Barcelona, Valencia and Palma. On the brand new Marella Voyager, 27 restaurants and bars, an indoor cinema, a pool deck and a mini golf course mean your hardest decision while on the Med will be how to spend your morning and fit in six meals. The week’s journey starts from £1,118pp, including flights and transfers.

Departing 24 August 2024.

Best for: History buffs

Istanbul Icons & Aegean Artifacts, Windstar Cruises

Star Legend sails to some of the best cultural wonders in the Mediterranean ( Windstar Cruises )

Departs: Athens, Greece

Arrives: Istanbul, Turkey

With Windstar Cruises’ ‘Istanbul Icons & Aegean Artifacts’ voyage, the cultural wonders of Athens, Delphi, Bodrum and Istanbul are waiting just outside your cabin. On the eight-day trip – four of which are spent discovering Istanbul – you’ll see Unesco-listed legends from the Acropolis to Akrotiri and the Blue Mosque for all-inclusive prices from $5,899pp (£4,671).

Departing 9 October 2024.

