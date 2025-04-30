Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have discovered a set of markers in urine for prostate cancer, an advance that could lead to a simpler and better method to diagnose the deadly condition.

Prostate cancer is one of the leading global causes of death among men, with hundreds of thousands succumbing to the malignant condition each year and over a million new cases diagnosed annually.

However, its diagnosis remains a challenge due to the lack of specific signs of an early tumour in the body. Currently, a blood test called the PSA is used to detect the cancer by measuring the level of a protein produced by the prostate gland.

Elevated levels of the protein prostate-specific antigen (PSA) could indicate prostate cancer, but also other non-cancerous conditions.

Screening based on PSA often leads to false positives and unnecessary biopsies, and sometimes even missed diagnoses.

Now, researchers have identified a set of “highly accurate” markers in urine that could indicate the presence and severity of prostate cancer with a high degree of precision.

Illustration of prostate cancer ( via Michigan Medicine )

These markers, including molecules named SPON2, AMACR, and TMEFF2, are much more accurate and specific in predicting prostate cancer than PSA, according to the latest study, published in the journal Cancer Research.

They can also be used to identify drug targets to personalise treatment for the malignant condition, researchers say.

“There are many advantages to measuring biomarkers in urine. It’s non-invasive and painless and can potentially be done at home, and the sample can be analysed using routine methods in clinical labs,” said Mikael Benson, a co-author of the study from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet.

In the research, scientists analysed the activity of mRNA molecules across thousands of cells taken from prostate tumours.

Researchers mapped these molecules and their activities to the location and severity of cancer within each of these cells.

Then, using AI, scientists identified the molecules that could serve as reliable markers for prostate cancer.

They further validated the findings by analysing blood, prostate tissue, and urine samples from nearly 2,000 patients.

“New, more precise biomarkers than PSA can lead to earlier diagnosis and better prognoses for men with prostate cancer. Moreover, it can reduce the number of unnecessary prostate biopsies in healthy men,” Dr Benson said.

The findings demonstrate the potential of combining methods like gene activity analysis and AI for diagnosing prostate cancer, scientists say.

Researchers hope to validate the test in larger, more diverse populations and refine it for clinical application.