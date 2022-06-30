Disney has unveiled details of its first new cruise ship in a decade, which will include an immersive “ride at sea”, as well as restaurants and bars themed around its Frozen, Avengers and Star Wars franchises.

Disney Wish will set sail on its maiden voyage on 14 July 2022, “kicking off the largest expansion in Disney Cruise Line history,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s parks division.

The 144,000-ton vessel represents the fifth cruise ship to join DCL’s fleet, with two further ships set to join the line-up by 2025. It will carry up to 4,000 passengers and nearly 1,600 crew.

The brand’s chief executive Bob Chapek announced the ship’s details at a christening event on Wednesday.

He said the ship “combine(s) these amazing characters and stories with incredible technology to create brand new experiences.”

Renderings released of the ship’s designs show a futuristic, adults-only Star Wars bar with space-age-styled drinks and a “view” of the moon from a panel created to look like a space station window.

The Hyperspace Lounge is inspired by Star Wars (Disney Cruise Line)

They also tease Frozen and Black Panther-themed dining experiences with live performers and an Avengers-themed restaurant - as well as Disney’s first ride aboard a cruise ship, “Aqua Mouse”, a water ride where fans make their way through tubes in inflatable boats, encountering virtual Disney characters along the way.

Disney has also confirmed a “Marvel Super Hero Academy” where kids can interact with the franchise’s heroes in a “training” session.

There will be an immersive smartphone game using augmented reality, Disney Uncharted Adventure, which guests can start playing from day one of their cruise.

“With even more spaces, stories and characters than ever before, the stage is set for a line-up of truly remarkable new experiences for children aboard the Disney Wish,” said Jim Urry, vice president, entertainment and port adventures, Disney Cruise Line.

“We’re combining renowned Disney entertainment, expertly developed programming and imaginative storytelling to put kids in the centre of their own adventures right alongside some of Disney’s most beloved characters, like Mickey Mouse, Chewbacca, Black Panther, Rapunzel, Belle, Anna and Elsa, and more.”