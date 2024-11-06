8 of the best cruises to see the Greek islands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It can be hard to choose the best Greek island for a holiday, but luckily a cruise makes it easy to island hop.

You could explore the Acropolis in Athens one day before scenic Santorini on another or just enjoy the beaches and nightlife of Mykonos. Smaller ships could even take you to more remote islands that larger vessels can’t reach, letting you access more historical sites and landscapes.

There are a range of routes available to give you a taste or full tour of the Greek islands. Many vessels will depart from Piraeus, just 30 minutes from Athens, offering round trips. You could even include the islands as part of a longer Mediterranean cruise, and many may have Greek-themed delicacies and activities on board. Here are some of the best itineraries coming up to help you go Greek.

Celebrity: Best of Greece

Athens - Thessaloniki - Ephesus - Limassol - Rhodes - Crete - Athens

open image in gallery Celebrity Infinity is sailing the Greek islands in time for Valentine’s Day ( Celebrity )

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than a Greek island cruise with Celebrity? Departing from Athens on Celebrity Infinity, this 10-night cruise includes an overnight stop in Greece’s second largest city, Thessaloniki.

That should give you more than enough time to explore its historic sites, such as the White Tower dating from the 16th century and home to a range of Byzantine art, before sailing on to destinations such as Ephesus in Turkey and Limassol in Cyprus.

Departs 14 February 2025. From £493pp for an inside cabin; flights not included.

Celestyal: Idyllic Aegean

Athens - Thessaloniki - Kusadasi - Heraklion (Crete) - Santorini - Mykonos - Milos - Athens

open image in gallery Celestyal Cruises includes a visit to Crete, where you can visit the Palace of Knossos ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Explore the Greek islands with a cruise company actually based in the region. Celestyal Cruises has its headquarters in Athens and focuses on sailings around the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean.

Its seven-night Idyllic Aegean sailing departs from Athens and takes in the popular islands with overnight stops in Santorini and Mykonos. You can visit the volcanic landscape of Milos as well as the Palace of Knossos on Crete.

The taste of Greece continues on board Celestyal Journey where you can enjoy Greek dancing as well as dishes and pastries inspired by the country all day in The Taverna. Suite guests can also access Mediterranean dishes in the dedicated Smoked Olive restaurant.

Departs 31 May 2025. From £1,189pp for an interior stateroom; flights not included.

Variety: Wines of Greece

Athens - Nafplion - Monemvasia - Serifos - Santorini - Samos - Tinos - Athens

open image in gallery Passengers can enjoy wine tasting at local Greek vineyards during Variety’s wine cruise ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Variety Cruises offers a small-ship experience, catering for just 49 guests aboard Panorama. Its new seven-night Wine Cruises of Greece in September 2025 will let you raise a glass as you enjoy a more intimate journey through the region. Passengers will meet winemakers and visit vineyards in hotspots such as Nemea, Santorini and Tinos to learn everything about Greek grapes. Back on the ship, you can also enjoy paired wines with dinner.

Departs 5 September 2025. From £4,130pp for a category C room with portholes.

Windstar: Treasures of the Greek Isles

Athens - Nafplio - Mykonos - Kusadasi - Patmos - Santorini - Monemvasia - Athens

open image in gallery A smaller cruise ship can take you to less-explored islands ( Windstar )

At 148 passengers, Windstar offers another intimate small-ship experience that takes you to ports and views that other large vessels can’t reach.

This seven-night sailing on Wind Spirit starts in Athens but uses its small size to take you to more secluded ports such as Monemvasia, a pedestrian-only village built into a cliffside, and Nafplio, where you can explore Venetian fortresses. There is also a chance to have dinner among the ruins during a visit to Ephesus in Turkey.

Departs 7 May 2026. From $5,199pp (£3,989pp) for an interior state room; flights not included.

Virgin Voyages: Greek Island Glow

Athens - Santorini - Rhodes - Bodrum, Turkey - Mykonos - Athens

open image in gallery You can party on and off the ship with an overnight stop in Mykonos ( Virgin Voyages )

Adult-only brand Virgin Voyages is renowned for its on-board parties, and you can expect the same on its seven-night Greek Island Glow sailing from Athens on the flagship Scarlet Lady.

The partying can continue on land though, with an overnight stop in Mykonos, letting you hang out late into the night without worrying about missing embarkation. Other highlights on the route include Rhodes as well as a visit to Bodrum in Turkey.

Departs 7 June 2026. From £2,994 for an inside cabin with two people; flights not included.

Cunard: Mediterranean and Greek Islands

Southampton - Cadiz - Heraklion - Kusadasi - Athens - Santorini - Messina - Messina Strait - Malaga - Southampton

open image in gallery Cunard’s newest ship Queen Anne stops at some Greek Islands during its Western Meditterranean sailing ( Christopher Ison/Cunard )

Cunard offers a Western Mediterranean round-trip from Southampton on its newest ship, Queen Anne. The 19-night adventure includes visits to Heraklion in Crete as well as Athens and Santorini on top of other Med hotspots including Cadiz and Malaga. You can also enjoy 11 sea days.

Departs 7 September 2025. Prices from £2,649 per person for an inside stateroom.

Azamara: Greece Cruise

Athens - Syros - Patmos - Rhodes - Marmaris - Agios Nikolaos - Santorini - Monemvasia - Athens

open image in gallery Medium-sized Azamara provides long stays in smaller ports ( Azamara )

If you like more time to explore destinations, Azamara may be the cruise line for you. This eight-night sailing on Azamara Onward takes in the main Greek Islands and is well-known for longer stays in port. It docks in Rhodes and Santorini until 10pm and has an overnight stay in Athens, giving you plenty of time to explore.

As Azamara Onward is a medium-sized ship, catering for 684 passengers, and it can use its relatively smaller size to visit quieter islands, such as Syros and Patmos.

Departs 25 July 2026. From £1,849pp based on club interior room; flights not included.

Princess Cruises: Best of the Mediterranean

Athens - Santorini - Kotor - Corfu - Sicily - Barcelona - Gibraltar- Marseille - Genoa - La Spezia (for Florence/Pisa) - Civitavecchia (for Rome) - Naples (for Capri & Pompeii) - Crete - Kusadasi - Mykonos - Athens

open image in gallery Sun Princess will depart for a 21-day round-trip from Athens in September 2026 ( Princess Cruises )

You can get the best of what the Greek Islands have to offer while also visiting other Med must-see destinations.

This 21-day round-trip from Athens on the recently-launched Sun Princess takes in the scenery of Santorini, the beaches of Mykonos and the history of Crete, plus you can also see the sights of Pompeii during a visit to Naples and tour Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

Departs 12 September 2026. Princess standard fares start from £3,147 per person. Flights not included.

