Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More passengers will be able to sail with Celestyal following a refit on one of the cruise brand’s ships.

The 1,360-capacity Celestyal Discovery has completed a refit, which includes 47 new cabins.

Among the new cabins are 30 junior dream suites and two grand horizon suites located above the bridge with 15.5m² balconies, increasing the ship’s premium capacity by more than 50 per cent.

open image in gallery Celestyal Discovery has added 47 cabins, with new decor inspired by the Mediterranean ( Celestyal )

Another 15 interior Cosmos Cabins have also been added, pushing capacity up by 7.4 per cent overall.

The new cabins were developed with design agency AMK, incorporating elements inspired by the regions the ship visits.

The ship is currently sailing its Mediterranean season and will head to the Arabian Gulf in December for its maiden deployment in the region.

open image in gallery Celestyal’s cabins have been thoroughly revamped ( Celestyal )

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “This winter’s refit programme on board Celestyal Discovery speaks volumes about our continued investment into our guest experience.

“We’ve not only added more balcony staterooms but enhanced our premium cabin options to meet growing demand for more space and comfort, while preserving the small-ship charm and personal service that we’re known for.

“These images showcase just how far we’ve come, and we’re incredibly proud to be taking Celestyal Discovery to the Arabian Gulf for the very first time this December.”

Read more: Celestyal overhauls cruise deals to clear up passenger confusion

Celestyal Discovery will make its Arabian Gulf debut on 12 December 2025, joining sister ship Celestyal Journey, which returns to the region on 6 December, with a Grand Prix celebratory sailing.

The ships will offer a season of three-, four- and seven-night cruises from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Doha, with sailings scheduled until March 2026 and set to continue for the next three consecutive years.

Celestyal is currently offering up to 60 per cent off across 87 sailings from June 2025 to March 2027 if you book by 31 August 2025.

All promotional fares include meals, soft drinks, wifi, port fees and gratuities. Guests will also receive 25 per cent extra on all credit added to their CelestyalPay tab before departure, earning up to €250 (£213) on-board credit.

Read more: The best summer cruise deals for 2025