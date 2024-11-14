Celestyal overhauls cruise deals to clear up passenger confusion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Celestyal has scrapped onboard drinks deals and revamped its cruise fares as it looks to simplify sailings for passengers.

The brand said it was responding to feedback from cruisers who have been confused about what is included on the ship and what they have to pay extra for.

Celestyal, which is based around the Greek islands and Aegean Sea in the summer and has made the Gulf its winter homeport, currently offers ‘Experience’ and ‘Experience Plus’ packages.

Both cover onboard dining, entertainment, shore excursion discounts, port charges and tips, but the Experience Plus deal also offers a drinks package and wifi access.

However, many guests have raised concerns on social media that it is not clear what items are included in each package such as premium drinks.

From 11 December and for cruises departing after 21 March 2025, these deals will be replaced with a sole fare offering named Celestyal One.

The single package includes the cruise fare, complimentary essential wifi, filter coffee, tea, water and juice from 6am until 10pm, unlimited soft drinks in the main restaurants with meals as well as port fees, taxes, and crew tips.

Celestyal will also remove its drinks packages and guests can instead create a prepaid food and beverage wallet called ‘CelestyalPay’.

It can be used onboard for any food and drink purchases.

Money can either be added to the account in advance or onboard and an artificial intelligence tool online will help holidaymakers decide how much they are likely to spend.

You can still pay for non-complimentary food and drink yourself but pre-purchased tabs earn a bonus. Sailors can get a €250 bonus on a €1,000 tab, €175 on €750, €100 on €500, €55 on €300, €35 on €200 and €15 on €100.

Unlike many drinks packages from other brands, Celestyal Pay will apply to the whole cabin rather than each guest having to purchase one. However, you won’t get any money back and can’t transfer the tab if you fail to spend it all onboard.

Celestyal has also increased its complimentary restaurants. Guests can continue to enjoy the main restaurant Thalassa and buffet-style Taverna across the line’s two-ship fleet of Celestyal Journey and Celestyal Discovery.

Pizza Oven on Celestyal Discovery and The Greek Deli on both ships will be available as additional complimentary informal restaurants in the afternoons.

The capacity of Celestyal Discovery is also set to be increased, with 47 additional cabins added by April 2025, creating space for 1,300 people – a 7.4 per cent uplift.

The new staterooms will include two Grand Horizon Suites featuring balconies and a unique position above the bridge.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “We’re passionate about high value – whether it’s value for time, money or experience.

“So, we’re thrilled to be introducing our new ‘Celestyal One’ fare structure and ‘CelestyalPay’ as a direct response to feedback from our guests and travel agent partners. Our new simplified approach offers enhanced inclusions, more choice, more flexibility and out-of-this-world value.”