The Mediterranean is a top choice for tourists seeking the sun – and its varied cities and coast are world-class for cruising.

The region’s 28,600 miles of colourful coastline in southern Europe is often best discovered by boat and holidaymakers will find a tangle of rich cultures, irresistible romance and classic cuisines.

You could wake up in a different port each morning, while enjoying plenty of sunny sea days in-between while sailing on the Med.

With on-shore excursions exploring everything from the Greek gods to platters of authentic tapas, it’s possible to liaise with locals over flamenco in Barcelona, cleanse your palate with gelato in Sicily and bask on the beaches of Mallorca all on one trip.

Better still, docking at ancient harbours on multi-storey vessels promises seafaring travellers a balmy greeting in the summer season from June to September.

Here’s our guide to the best multi-country cruises with all the amenities and aperitifs to book a 2025 cruise on the magical Med.

Best for: City stops

Mediterranean, MSC Cruises

Barcelona - Marseille - Genoa - Civitavecchia - Messina - Valletta - Barcelona

open image in gallery MSC World Europa has an action-packed Med schedule ( MSC Cruises )

Passengers can visit six ports in seven days across Spain, France, Italy and Malta during an action-packed week-long sailing aboard MSC World Europa.

You will only get one sea day but this is a great option for those who want a whistle-stop tour of the continent.

You can wake up to the beaches and architecture of Marseille one morning and visit Europe’s largest aquarium in Genoa the next.

That’s before exploring the historical sites of Rome via Civitavecchia or visiting the churches of Sicily for a day in Messina ahead of a sunny stop in Malta. You will definitely earn the sea day by the end of the week, which can be enjoyed aboard MSC Cruises’ newest ship. There is lots to do onboard such as as the Venom dry slide that drops 11 decks as well as more than 33 bars and restaurants, pools, bumper cars and an F1 simulator.

Departs 28 February 2025. From £549pp.

Best for: Luxury sailing

Mediterranean Magic & Tyrrhenian Treasures, Seabourn

Barcelona - Palma de Mallorca - Mahon - Cagliari - Corsica - Elba - Portovenere - Cannes - Monte Carlo - Porto Santo Stefano - Isola di Capri - Taormina - Valletta - Gozo - Ajaccio - St Tropez - Palamos - Barcelona

open image in gallery Sail the Med in luxury with Seabourn ( Seabourn )

Spend 20 nights sailing the Mediterranean in luxury with Seabourn.

This sailing departs from Barcelona but it won’t be long until you are relaxing on the beaches of Mallorca and Menorca before getting a taste of the high life in Cannes and Monte Carlo among the 20 stops.

With 600 guests to 450 crew aboard Seabourn Ovation, you can expect an intimate small ship experience where you can relax in the spa, enjoy a drink in the Sky Bar with mile-long views from the pool deck and feast on dishes from award-winning chef Thomas Keller.

Departs 15 May. From £6,994pp.

Best for: Couples

Southern Spain & Casablanca, Virgin Voyages

Barcelona - Malaga - Cadiz - Casablanca - Valencia - Palma de Mallorca - Ibiza - Barcelona

open image in gallery Passengers can party on and off the ship with Virgin Voyages ( Virgin Voyages )

Avoid the kids with Virgin Voyages. You can enjoy the adult-only cruise line’s child-free party atmosphere aboard Scarlet Lady on a 10-night sailing from Barcelona.

There are six stops including Malaga and Valencia and the sailing reaches as far as Casablanca - giving passengers plenty of different cultural experiences. It even has an overnight stop in Ibiza to relive those teenage nightclub holidays.

Departs 12 June 2025. From £2,998 per cabin.

Best for: Families

Spain Cruise, Disney Fantasy

Southampton - La Coruna - Bilbao

open image in gallery Mickey takes to the Med with entertainment for everyone – including mum and dad ( Getty Images )

Undeniably, Disney does magic best – and what better way to have a family holiday on the Mediterranean than with Mickey and friends.

Disney Fantasy is sailing out of Southampton this summer and this five-night cruise stops in La Coruna, where you can visit the world’s oldest Roman lighthouse and have day exploring scenic Bilbao.

Onboard, there are character meet-and-greets, kids can enjoy the AquaDuck water-coaster and families can dine in the Fairytale Wonderland Disney princess-themed restaurant. Parents can also leave the children on the Oceaneer kids club and escape to the Europa Adult District to enjoy live music, bars and nightclubs.

Departs 31 July. From £5,372 per cabin based on two adults and two children sharing.

Best for: Foodies

Heavenly Greece, Italy and Croatia, Celestyal Cruises

Athens - Kefalonia - Dubrovnik - Kotor - Bari - Corfu - Katakolon - Athens

open image in gallery Enjoy culinary delights on and off the ship with Celestyal ( Getty Images )

There are lots of culinary delights to sample across the Med. You can eat your way around the region on this seven night sailing with Celestyal Cruises where you get a taste of Greece, Italy and Croatia.

When you aren’t sampling the array of olives and pasta off the ship, Celestyal Journey also serves up snacks from its onboard Greek Deli and Pizza Oven, while its restaurants serve local dishes based on ingredients gathered during the ship’s travels.

Departs 3 May. From £1,658 per cabin.

Best for: All-inclusive

Mediterranean Secrets, Marella Cruises

Palma - Piombino - Savona - Corsica - Toulon - Palma

open image in gallery Flights, transfers and all meals are included on a Marella Cruise ( TUI )

Explore snippets of Spanish, Italian and French culture including Corsica during a seven-night sailing with Marella Cruises.

Passengers can enjoy 27 restaurants and bars, an indoor cinema, a pool deck and a mini golf course on Marella Voyager, the newest ship in the Tui fleet.

Additionally, all meals, snacks, drinks and tips, as well as flights and transfers are included in your cruise fare.

Departs 9 August 2025. From £1,395pp.

Best for: History buffs

Greek islands. P&O Cruises

Valletta - Piraeus - Athens - Souda Bay - Valletta

open image in gallery P&O Cruises’ Azura will visit historical sites in the Med ( Carnival )

Sailing from Valletta in Malta on Azura, this P&O Cruises voyage will immerse passengers in ancient Greece.

Stops include Athens, where you can spend a day touring the Acropolis, before heading to the historic Palace of Knossos in Crete.

Passengers will be kept entertained onboard with Azura’s four pools, West End style shows and its open air SeaScreen cinema.

Departs 27 March 2025. From £759pp.

