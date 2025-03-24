Santorini tentatively welcomes first cruise ship after string of earthquakes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Santorini, the picturesque Greek island renowned for its stunning sunsets and whitewashed villages, welcomed its first cruise ship of the year on Sunday, marking a symbolic return to normalcy after a period of intense seismic activity.

The arrival signals a hopeful start to the tourist season, which locals feared would be severely impacted.

In February, thousands of small earthquakes rattled the island, triggering a state of emergency and prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents.

The unprecedented seismic activity, unusual even for earthquake-prone Greece, led to school closures, construction halts, and the deployment of rescue teams. The island's vital tourism industry, which draws millions of visitors annually, was thrown into uncertainty.

On Sunday morning, the Celestyal Discovery docked in the sparkling Aegean waters off Santorini with around 1,700 mostly American tourists on board. Celestyal Cruises had taken Santorini off its list earlier this month.

open image in gallery Santorini welcomes first cruise ship of season after February's increased seismic activity ( REUTERS )

"It's exciting to know that the island's open again and we get to visit first," said 67-year-old Deborah Terry.

Another passenger, Julie Eberly, said she was confident the island was out of danger.

"We trust the tourism board here, so if they said it was safe to come, we came with open arms."

An island of around 20,000 residents, Santorini took its current shape following one of the largest volcanic eruptions in history around 1600 BC. It welcomes around 2.5 million tourists every year and its economy depends almost exclusively on tourism.

Locals said they were pinning their hopes on visitors returning to the island.

"We all hope that things will return to normal, that people will come back," said Tassos Kontos, a shop owner. "The cloud seems to be lifting."

No major damage has been reported on the island following the quakes, but authorities have said they will set up an evacuation port to facilitate the safe escape of people in case a bigger quake hits.