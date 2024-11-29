Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There are plenty of big cruise ships that will take you to top Mediterranean destinations but smaller vessels are offering new options to visit more intimate islands.

Star Clippers has added seven new ports to its summer 2026 schedule, giving cruise passengers access to sites that cruise ships rarely visit.

The brand operates tall ships complete with sails, dedicated to the clipper ships that once dominated the seas.

Rather than holding thousands of passengers, its fleet transports a couple of hundred, providing a small ship experience and giving access to smaller islands that larger ships can’t reach.

Star Flyer, which has capacity for up to 166 passengers and 74 crew, will visit the ancient city of Ouranoupolis in the Greek Halkidiki region during a Greek islands sailing in June 2026. Passengers can explore an abandoned 12th-century monastery and the ruins of the Agios Nikolaos church.

A seven-night sailing on Star Flyer departing from Athens throughout summer 2026 starts at £1,683 per person.

Meanwhile Royal Clipper, which caters for 227 guests, will visit Pesaro in Italy as a tender port in September 2026, giving cruisers the opportunity for day trips to San Marino – one of the smallest countries in the world – as well as the Unesco-recognised town of Urbino.

Other new ports include Šibenik in Croatia, Gythio in Greece and Crotone, Monopoli and Barletta in Italy.

Prices for a three-night cruise on Royal Clipper departing from Rome on 9 September 2026 start from £788 per person.

Fay McCormack, general manager of Star Clippers’ UK, said: “We are delighted to offer seven new ports of call within our summer 2026 programme.

“For over 30 years our unique tall-ships have allowed guests to explore smaller, intimate destinations and we are thrilled to continue offering incredible new ports to visit.”

If you want an even smaller ship experience and have a big budget, micro cruise brand Secret Atlas, which travels with just 12 guests, has launched two new Arctic expeditions.

Passengers can sail with photographer and TV personality Amos Nachoun on a 15-day Summer Svalbard Wildlife Tour that departs from Longyearbyen on 13 June 2025 and follows the wildlife such as whales and polar bears along the west coast of Spitsbergen. Prices start from £19,500 per person.

Secret Atlas also offers a 14-day Northeast Greenland National Park Micro Cruise, departing on 27 August to explore the stunning Scoresbysund fjord system. Prices start from £15,500 per person but include a return charter flight to Constable Point, airport dinner and one night in an Iceland hotel on return.