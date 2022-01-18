Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tour operator Trafalgar has unveiled plans to bring its experience of land-based trips to the European river cruise market, boosting choice for passengers.

Trafalgar, which is known for its land-based guided tours such as safaris or curated trips for couples and families, will launch two new river cruise itineraries along the Rhine and the Danube from spring 2026.

Two luxury river cruise ships from its sister company Uniworld Boutique River Cruises will be chartered and rebranded to Trafalgar Reverie and Trafalgar Verity, each with capacity for 128 passengers.

Trafalgar Reverie will sail on the Danube for eight days from Budapest to Passau, which includes a dining experience at Austria’s oldest winery, Weingut Nikolaihof, and a day discovering Bratislava’s Cold War history. Prices start at £2,649 per person based on double occupancy.

For a longer option, Trafalgar Verity has a 10-day itinerary on the Rhine from Basel to Amsterdam, visiting landmarks such as the Unesco-listed Cologne Cathedral, the romantic Middle Rhine Gorge, and Strasbourg’s charming old town. Fares start at £3,149 per person, based on double occupancy.

Read more: The best river cruises around the world

Both will feature local specialists who will offer insights into each destination, while passengers will be entertained on board with activities such as regional performances, in-house baking demonstrations, yoga sessions and complimentary bike hire.

Passengers can book now for sailings departing from 11 April 2026.

Melissa DaSilva, deputy chief executive of Trafalgar’s parent company TTC Tour Brands, said: "We’ve always been dedicated to making it easy for travellers to connect with the heart and soul of every destination.

“Now, we’re bringing that same philosophy and unmatched experience to Europe’s iconic rivers.”

Trafalgar is the latest entrant to the growing river cruise market.

Lindblad Expeditions revealed last week that it is bringing its exploration cruises to European rivers, while Celebrity Cruises has announced plans to enter the market in 2027.

Established river cruise brand Viking is also growing its fleet and is aiming for 109 ships on iconic waterways across the world by 2028.

Read more: The best European river cruises