Amsterdam is one of the more expensive cities in Europe, but the Dutch capital does offer a wide range of low-cost hotels. The Venice of the North is always high up on the list for travellers ­– families, backpackers, couples and stag dos. Though the city is peppered with numerous luxury hotels, there are several affordable, no-frills options too. Like Berlin, London and Copenhagen, Amsterdam has also managed to breathe new life into its former industrial spaces, converting old mills, warehouses and newspaper offices into sleek, inexpensive hotels.

If you are particular about sticking to the city centre, then there are compromises to be made such as smaller rooms and the lack of any canal views. But if location isn’t a priority, then hop on the tram and head east or north, where the former offers a plethora of green spaces and rooftop bars and the latter rewards you with new, sleek rooms overlooking the harbour. Here are the best, affordable hotels in Amsterdam.

Best cheap hotels in Amsterdam

1. Conscious Hotel, Westerpark

open image in gallery For an eco-friendly option, book a stay at Conscious Hotel Westerpark ( Conscious Hotel Westerpark )

About 20 minutes from Centraal station, bordering Jordaan neighbourhood, lies the eco-friendly Westerpark from Conscious Hotels. Of their different locations, including the popular hotel in Museum Square, their Westerpark tributary has been tastefully decorated overlooks the lush park of the same name and has more character. Set in a former red-brick gasworks building, this low-key hotel uses solar energy and offers e-bikes to guests. Apart from many independent vintage shops, there are also many traditional Dutch taverns called brown cafes, or kroegen, nearby. It is ideal for exploring Amsterdam but also venturing further for day trips within the Netherlands such as the fishing village of Volendam or the windmill dotted Zaanse Schans.

Address: Haarlemmerweg 10, 1014 BE Amsterdam, Netherlands

2. Sir Adam Hotel, Amsterdam Noord

open image in gallery Yoga sessions, rooftop views and DJ sets can be found at Sir Adam ( Sir Adam )

Sir Adam’s hotel in the Amsterdam-Noord area is supremely trendy and possibly one of the prime reasons that this city has a reputation for constantly reinventing itself. The design and ideas are fresh where the staff happily give recommendations on where to go vinyl shopping and there’s also a handful of vinyl records and a record player in each bedroom. The rooftop views are outstanding as you have panoramic views of the city. There are yoga sessions held here as well as live music DJ nights. Though their sister branch Sir Albert is more central and closer to the museums, stay in their Noord property for the music and charming neighbourhood by the redeveloped wharf.

Address: Overhoeksplein 7, 1031 KS Amsterdam, Netherlands

3. Max Brown hotel

open image in gallery Travelling with your pet? Max Brown can accommodate ( Max Brown )

An affordable option by the Sircle Collection is Max Brown, which is a classy hotel that takes pride in calling itself a ‘cosy hideaway’, in the Canal District. Overlooking the Herengracht canal, this pet-friendly hotel is also within walking distance from Centraal station. If you fancy waking up to canal views, then they have a selection of comfortable, Scandi designed rooms that sleep two and medium sized rooms that come with an extra sofa. In their common area, there’s a library, an honesty fridge and board games. If you’d rather be by the museums, book their sister branch which is in Museum Square.

Address: Herengracht 13, 1015 BA Amsterdam, Netherlands

4. Zoku hotel

open image in gallery Whether your a digital nomad or need a larger loft to stay in with a group, Zoku is the place to head ( Zoku )

At first glance, Zoku feels more like a coworking space (which it is) than a place to stay but that’s the allure of it. Designed mainly for the busy business travellers and freelancers, Zoku is now expanding its demographic, targeting solo travellers who can enjoy a weekend retreat and socialise with locals or families who are looking for a well-deserved, long break. It’s the perfect spot to explore the city and have some quiet time back in your room. Opt for one of their spacious lofts, which easily accommodate four people and come with a kitchenette plus gym equipment, so that you can feel right at home.

Address: Weesperstraat 105, 1018 VN Amsterdam, Netherlands

5. Hotel Arena

open image in gallery Sleep where pop stars once stood in this venue-turned-hotel ( Hotel Arena )

In the trendy, up-and-coming neighbourhood of Oosterparkbuurt is Hotel Arena. This was a former youth centre that had a stage (hence the name Arena) where artists like Norah Jones and Oasis performed. Today, this absolute gem ticks all the boxes as it is right by the leafy Oosterpark and in close proximity to the canals. You also have an array of independent shops and restaurants within walking distance, away from the crowds. Even their basic room looks cosy yet extravagant, as it is set over two levels and boasts a high ceiling and park views. The hotel also hosts a series of events on a regular basis ­– from guided walks in the park to art exhibitions in their common areas.

Address: 's-Gravesandestraat 55, 1092 AA Amsterdam, Netherlands

6. CityHub Amsterdam hotel, Old West

open image in gallery CityHub can provide you with a sleeping pod experience ( CityHub )

Gone are the days where dens for backpackers were merely dark and dingy hostels because at CityHub, you have futuristic sleeping pods, communal workspaces and spacious bathrooms with adjacent vanity rooms that play classical music on their speakers throughout. Though the bathrooms are communal, you are provided with towels, soap and kimonos. There’s app-controlled mood lighting in your pod and you also get a digital wristband, where you can buy drinks and snacks in their common areas. CityHub lies next to the colossal Foodhallen, an indoor market hall with seating, serving food from all over the world. You can indulge in barbecues, dim sum, tacos or even a modern spin on a classic Dutch meatball called bitterballen.

Address: Bellamystraat 3, 1053 BE Amsterdam, Netherlands

7. The Hoxton Lloyd hotel

open image in gallery For a more affordable stay, head to the city’s dockland area where The Hoxton Lloyd sits ( The Hoxton Lloyd )

­Most visitors think of canals and museums as the ideal place to stay in Amsterdam, but the city’s docklands area out east often gets overlooked. Hotels here, including The Hoxton are modern and have retained their industrial heritage. This former 1920s building has seen many incarnations over the last century. It was originally built for the Royal Holland Lloyd Shipping Company and since then, it was converted into a prison during World War II, followed by acting as a shelter for refugees, then a studio for artists and finally a hotel. The common spaces are enormous and the patterns in the rooms are geometric and colourful.

Address: Oostelijke Handelskade 34, 1019 BN Amsterdam, Netherlands

8. Volkshotel

open image in gallery You won’t have far to go after a night out with the nightclub Doka directly under the hotel ( Volkshotel )

If you walk into the basic but brilliant Volkshotel and wonder why it has a newspaper office theme, it is because it was the former site of the Dutch daily morning newspaper De Volkskrant. Now turned into one of Amsterdam’s top affordable hotels, the rooms are bright and have sofas and bedding in vivid hues. The hotel’s biggest draws are Doka, the underground nightclub as well as Badplaats, the spa on the rooftop where three hot tubs provide panoramic views of the city. Though there’s not much to do in the area, the Metro stop right outside transports you to the city centre within 10 minutes.

Address: Wibautstraat 150, 1091 GR Amsterdam, Netherlands

9. Mr. Jordaan hotel

open image in gallery For an affordable stay with stylish minimalist decor, head to Mr. Jordaan ( Mr. Jordaan )

In the heart of Jordaan neighbourhood, whose highlights include Golden Age townhouses and Anne Frank House, this delightful, inexpensive hotel is the perfect base to explore Amsterdam, especially for a first-timer. Set alongside the beautiful Bloemgracht canal, Mr. Jordaan’s rooms are snug, modern and minimalist. Given the stunning area you’re in, surrounded by a multitude of elm trees, old cobblestone lanes and top-notch coffee shops, the staff will encourage you to leave your bags in your room and go explore the city on foot or rent a bike. There’s also a communal kitchen with fresh pastries every morning and a good selection of books to read within their mini library.

Address: Bloemgracht 102, 1015 TN Amsterdam, Netherlands

10. Four Elements hotel

open image in gallery Four Elements can provide you with a more peaceful stay away from the inner city hubbub ( Four Elements )

If comfort is key and you’re not fussed about staying by the canals and museums, then book a room at the Four Elements, further east from Zeeburg. Another sustainable champion in the city, this hotel is fully powered by wind and solar energy and has a lush vertical garden in its lobby. Most rooms overlook the harbour and if you’re visiting in the warmer months, book a room with a balcony. The hotel is right by the waterfront on IJmeer Lake, away from the cacophony of the city centre, but this neighbourhood has many superb restaurants, cafes, cycling trails and the Strand IJburg beach is a short walk away.

Address: Bert Haanstrakade 1074, 1087 HJ Amsterdam, Netherlands

11. Hotel van de Vijsel

open image in gallery Stylish and trendy Hotel van de Vijsel offers affordable rooms ( Hotel van de Vijsel )

The best way to describe Hotel van de Vijsel is boutique on a budget. A plethora of bright and funky artworks greet you on arrival and you’ll find more such paraphernalia in the common spaces as well. Set in the energetic quarter of Leidseplein, west of the Rijksmuseum, the property, which is owned by the Vondel group of hotels was a former timber warehouse. Naturally, there’s plenty of wood integrated into the rustic, yet chic interior here as a nod to its industrial past – from the headboard and wall panels in the rooms to the exposed vertical beams in the corridors. Attractions like the Van Gogh Museum and the verdant Vondelpark are only 10 minutes away on foot.

Address: Overtoom 13-17, 1054 HA Amsterdam, Netherlands

12. Moxy hotel

open image in gallery Moxy has all the amenities, from a gym, sauna, swimming pool and communal areas ( Moxy Amsterdam Houtavens )

It’s hard to miss Moxy’s Houthavens outpost on Amsterdam’s waterfront as this towering, modern high-rise is illuminated with twinkling mauve lights. This no-frills, pet-friendly hotel that is based in the oldest working harbour in the city is a long walk from Dam Square, but you also have the option of a quick bus journey that takes you to Centraal station. Apart from a gym, sauna and swimming pool, there are communal activities for guests to partake in such as beer pong and DJ nights. The rooms are basic, but decorated with a menagerie of funky creatures, from flamingos to unicorns. Their look out rooms that come with floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the harbour are well worth paying extra for.

Address: Danzigerkade 175, 1013 AP Amsterdam, Netherlands

