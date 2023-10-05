One of the world’s most incredible natural sights, the Northern Lights are a regular feature on travel bucket-lists.

The hunt to see the natural phenomenon takes travellers to some of the most incredible and remote landscapes on the planet, where they can see the aurora dance above glaciers, mountains and canyons.

Many such landscapes can be experienced in Iceland. Few countries could lay claim to a nickname as intriguing as “The Land of Ice and Fire”, and even fewer could be called deserving of it, without delivering indisputedly spectacular backdrops of vast glaciers, towering volcanoes, dramatic valleys and sweeping waterfalls.

Add to that a charming capital that showcases unconventional parts of Nordic culture with a markedly strong and welcoming community feel, and you have the perfect base for your Northern Lights hunt.

If these dreams of catching the elusive aurora amid otherworldly scenery have stirred your imagination, read on. We’ve rounded up some of the best Northern Lights holidays in Iceland.

Reykjavik

Reykjavik is the world’s most northerly capital (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Icelandic capital is usually the base for any tour of the country, and as it sits within the Aurora Belt visitors can, on occasion, see the Northern Lights without even leaving the city. Whether you’re staying for a while or simply stopping off before heading south to Skaftafell, it pays to explore Reykjavik, where you’ll find an eclectic blend of things to see, from offbeat Nordic arts or the National Museum of Iceland to hidden infinity pools at the Secret Lagoon and trendy downtown districts like Gandi.

Jet2Holidays’ package to Reykjavik bases travellers right in the city centre for three nights, with a three-hour Northern Lights tour included in the price. Accommodation is in spacious, contemporary rooms at Center Hotels Plaza, within walking distance of many of the city’s main attractions.

From £675pp, including three nights’ accommodation, B&B, one Northern Lights tour, return flights from London Stansted, one piece of checked luggage per passenger and airport transfers. Departing 26 February.

Akureyri

Akureyri is Iceland’s quaint ‘northern capital’ (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Often referred to as Iceland’s “northern capital”, Akureyri is a city of only 18,000 inhabitants. It’s calm, brimming with pretty views and a network of sleepy streets lined by multicoloured buildings, with more than enough character to act as an entertaining base for exploring the lesser-seen northern regions of the country.

The Akureyri Aurora Escape holiday from Best Served Scandinavia is based in Iceland’s second city, swapping the bustle of Reykjavik for “small-town charms and geographic drama”. There’s plenty of time to explore Akureyri, with the first full day spent taking in the majestic Godafoss waterfall and the goethermal pools of Lake Myvatn before an evening aurora tour (a major benefit of this package is that if you don’t see the Lights first time out, they’ll give you another complimentary tour). The last day is free for guests to pick from a range of activities, from hiking to a snowmobile safari or a whale watching trip.

From £920pp, including three nights’ accommodation, B&B, return flights from London Gatwick, one Lights hunt and one tour of Lake Myvatn. Departing throughout the year.

Christmas in the capital

Experience a guaranteed white Christmas in Iceland (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The capital is a fascinating city at any time of year, but the near-guarantee of a white Christmas makes it an even more enticing destination for a festive break. Spend time exploring the sights – from the iconic architecture of the Hallgrimskirkja church to the warm waters of the nearby Blue Lagoon – with the added bonus of Christmas markets such as those at Ingolfstorg, the Heidmork forest and Hafnarfjordur’s Christmas Town.

Nordic Visitor offers a six-day tour over the Christmas period of many of the geographical highlights, including the incredible Thingvellir National Park, Skogafoss waterfall, the Geysir springs, the volcanic crater lake of Kerid and the volcanic black sand beach at Reynisfjara. On Christmas Eve, travellers will have a full traditional Christmas dinner after an evening walking tour of the capital, while on the big day the itinerary includes a trip to the famous Blue Lagoon.

From £1,650, including five nights’ accommodation, B&B, one gourmet dinner, all four guided tours, a Blue Lagoon package and transfers. Departing 21 December.

The Golden Circle

Thingvellir is one of Iceland’s three Unesco-listed sites (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you had to whittle down all of Iceland’s numerous things to do to just one must-see site, it would probably be the country’s Golden Circle. It’s a 190-mile circular route that – if staying in Reykjavik – is best begun at Thingvellir National Park, famed for having a rift valley where two continental plates meet (and where visitors can snorkel between continents). You’ll move on to the warmer waters of the Great Geysir (which shoots water approximately every 15 minutes) and finally the dramatic 31-metre tall Gullfoss waterfall. The route can be extended if you want, exploring the volcanic crater at Kerid and the beautiful Bruarhlod canyon.

The Aurora Zone provides a package for exploring this route, with two nights spent in the capital and two in Hotel Ranga, a popular Lights-spotting location. Holidaymakers will enjoy a guided jeep tour to search for the Lights, although the chances of seeing them from the comfort of the hotel is also quite high. Additional excursions are available too, such as glacier hikes, snorkelling and a visit to the Blue Lagoon.

From £2,125, including four nights’ accommodation, B&B, Lights Hunt and Golden Circle excursion and airport transfers. Departing until 23 March.

Iceland Full Circle Tour

Jokulsarlon is a glacial lagoon (Getty Images)

You may have come mainly for the Northern Lights, but why not see the rest of the country while you’re at it? Those with enough time should consider a driving route around Iceland’s “Ring Road”, known as Hringvegur, which runs in a circle from Reykjavik. Head south first, and along the way you’ll drive around the coast, through national parks, glaciers and waterfalls.

Responsible Travel’s Full Circle Tour gives travellers the option to guide themselves across the country, taking in as many of the famed natural sights as possible along the way as they hunt for the Northern Lights. Tours are arranged pre-booking, with the added bonus that it’s possible to re-book for free on the final day if visitors miss seeing the Lights on the first tour.

The company provides a rough suggested itinerary and accommodation bookings for each night. Nevertheless, what you see when there is up to you, though the recommended route takes in pretty much all of the country’s highlights, including Akureyri, Lake Myvatn and Mount Kirkjufell.

From £1,495, including nine nights’s accommodation, B&B, return flights from the UK and 10-day car hire. Departing throughout the year.

Icelandic Highlights Tour

Vatnajokull is the largest glacier in Europe (Getty Images)

For those who do who want to see as much of the country as possible – but without the effort of driving and organising it yourself – consider a guided tour. You’ll see all the same national parks, volcanic craters, hot springs and waterfalls as on a self-driven tour, with a small group and a dedicated tour leader who’ll make a concerted effort to ensure travellers see the Northern Lights in the evenings.

Regent Holidays offers one such tour, taking in the country’s main natural landmarks in the days and adding Lights hunting activities in the evenings, including Lights photography workshops, guided walks and the opportunity to see the aurora from the comfort of a private hot tub. Starting in the capital with a day of exploration, the tour then heads north, first to the small town of Bogarnes and then the Snaefellsnes Peninsula, home to the iconic Mount Kirkjufell. The tour then heads to the Golden Circle and Reynisfjara, Vatnajokull and Jokulsarlon on consecutive days, before circling back to Reykjavik and the Blue Lagoon.

From £2,880pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, B&B, return flights from the UK and all transfers and transport. Departing until 2 April.

