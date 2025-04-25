Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taking holidays together is a top way to spend quality time with families and friends, whether on a long-haul escape, a weekend city break or spending some days by the coast.

But often, there’s one important member who might be left out while you're off travelling: your four-legged friends. However, there's no need to leave a dog behind with a friend or in a kennel when you're planning your next UK break. They can accompany you on walks, bike rides, tours of the town and even boat trips when you go away, making for a holiday that is enjoyable and memorable with waggy tails in tow.

Across the British Isles, there are plenty of destinations that suit dogs as well as accommodation that welcomes pets, from seaside hotels to secluded log cabins and cottages in the Cotswolds. Here’s a selection of the best – just don't forget to pack some treats and the lead.

Keswick, Lake District

open image in gallery The interior of the Little Man at Mire House Farm ( Mire House Farm )

One of the most picturesque landscapes in Britain, the Lake District is a haven for outdoor pursuits and offers dogs (and their owners) hundreds of opportunities for short strolls, longer walks and challenging hikes. Most trails between villages are easy to navigate, and your pets are unlikely to feel overwhelmed during the visit.

Where to stay

Located just outside the market town of Keswick, Mire House Farm has a series of shepherd’s huts and glamping pods that overlook the hills of the Northern Fells. The Little Man is one of several dog-friendly accommodation options, with a small enclosed garden and dozens of acres of grassy surroundings that are ideal for walks or a quick step outside. The nearby village of Threlkeld has several pet-friendly pubs, too.

The cosy hut comes with a private hot tub, and features sleek wooden interiors and an outside seating area – it’s a great choice for a couples getaway with a furry friend.

From £460 for two nights, plus £20 per pet for the duration of the stay.

Newquay, Cornwall

open image in gallery The Esplanade Hotel is also a great choice for families with kids ( The Esplanade Hotel )

While Cornwall’s Fistral Beach is renowned as a surfer’s paradise, on quieter days, this 750-metre stretch of golden sand is a canine heaven on Earth, with plenty of space to run around. Venturing into Newquay, there are dog-friendly pubs, restaurants and cafes, with activities such as a steam train ride in the Lappa Valley or a fishing trip also welcoming your furry friends.

Where to stay

The Esplanade Hotel overlooks Fistral, offering guests a base with sweeping views out to the Atlantic. Dogs are more than simply welcomed here, with dog beds and toys provided, and even a specific dog-friendly “tapas” menu available, with a twist on dishes such as fish and chips or a roast dinner.

This Cornish hotel has spacious rooms, a spa and pool and easy beach access, with room for the whole family – there is a particular focus on “making memories”, with offers for surf lessons and similar family activities.

Snowshill, Cotswolds

open image in gallery The Snowshill Manor Farmhouse is part of the estate of Charles Paget Wade, famed for his eclectic collections ( National Trust )

The Cotswolds have all the walking routes and picturesque backdrops of the Lake District but with even more charm. Here, smaller hills and similar acres of greenery surround quaint villages of honey-hued houses, with plenty of walking opportunities, including tranquil strolls along rivers in villages such as Bibury and Bourton-on-the-Water.

Where to stay

Snowshill Manor Farmhouse, part of a larger estate, is a National Trust property in the small village of Snowshill (near Broadway). This is “a real walker’s retreat”, with dozens of nearby dog-friendly trails, such as part of the 102-mile Cotswold Way, though visitors can also travel to nearby Stratford-upon-Avon or Chipping Campden. The cottage has cosy, contemporary interiors and includes a wood-burning fireplace for guests to warm up by; there’s enough space for two dogs, meaning larger groups can rent this particular lodge.

From £525 per night (a minimum two-night stay); no extra charge per pet.

Brighton, East Sussex

open image in gallery This buzzing seaside city is a great place to take your pet ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Brighton is among the most dog-friendly cities in the UK. There are plenty of walking routes around the city, its beaches, parks such as the Pavilion Gardens, and the nearby South Downs, but Brighton is also a haven of dog-friendly businesses, including several pubs and cafes.

You can take your pup on a waterfront ride on Volk’s Electric Railway, or visit during any of the city’s dog-centric happenings, such as the Dogtember events at the Saltdean Lido where dogs and owners can swim during four daily sessions on weekends in September.

Where to stay

The Grand Brighton is among the best dog-friendly accommodation in town. Dogs can be booked into any of the rooms for £30 per pet per night, and they’ll receive a welcome pack that includes a blanket, water bowl and treats. While pets aren’t allowed in the main restaurant or terrace, they can join you by the fireplace for an evening meal at the hotel’s Victoria Lounge and Bar.

Whitby, Yorkshire

open image in gallery The interior of the River Lodge at Egton Estate ( Egton Estate )

Yorkshire is another county that is ideal for a getaway with the family dog, with unspoilt countryside and seaside towns giving owners several ways to fill their days. Whitby is one such town, found on the coast but lying just a few miles from the border of the North York Moors National Park, so it’s a choice between a countryside walk or the runs along sand and sea.

Where to stay

The Egton Estate is located within the Moors and sits on 6,000 acres of little-disturbed nature. With acres of moorland and miles of river running through the estate, it is a good place to take a (well-behaved) dog, who can play with the owner’s own rescue dogs (and also sample the organic treat selection).

Your four-legged friend can tag along on fishing trips or shooting trips, and part of the Coast to Coast walking route runs through Egton. For dinner, you can make use of the BBQ or walk to the estate’s own pub, The Horseshoe Hotel.

From £180 per night, with a £15 charge per pet.

Marylebone, London

open image in gallery Roam Regent's Park with your four-legged friend ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

It’s not quite a walk on the wild side, but London is a welcoming host for those tied to travelling with their dogs. With plenty of green spaces for walkies from Greenwich to Regent’s Park, thirsty dogs will find a fresh water bowl at the city’s traditional pubs alongside a playground of landmark attractions where good boys and girls get to join their owners for free.

Where to stay

A stay at Holmes Hotel puts you in the heart of Marylebone, a short stroll from Regent’s Park for winding city centre walks past London Zoo. Rooms are compact and stylish, with dogs well catered for as comfy dog beds, bowls and treats are provided for pets, as well as spare dog leads stocked behind reception. Dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome to tuck in for a surcharge of £50 per room per night.

Ayr, Ayrshire

open image in gallery The Brae cabin at Mount Freedom ( Mount Freedom Cabins )

The Ayrshire countryside is acres of verdant hills and dense forest surrounding small villages, and Ayr is a popular Scottish seaside resort that works for a day trip (there’s a promenade walk and beach visit to promise the dog).

Where to stay

But if you really want to throw yourself into the wild with your pooch, stay at Mount Freedom cabins. Perched among the hills and overlooking the cliffs of the Carrick coast, these three cabins offer a relaxing retreat with panoramic views of the water out to the Isle of Arran. Dogs will enjoy space to run around, whether on nearby beaches or around the woodland areas, and they can sit with you as you enjoy a meal at The Anchorage, a nearby pub in Dunure village. When the time comes to settle down they’ll be just as appreciative of the fireplace as you are (though they probably won’t value the hot tub or the views as much).

From £395 per two-night stay, plus £20 per pet for the duration of the stay.

Brockenhurst, New Forest

open image in gallery The New Forest is primed for trips with your pooch ( Getty Images )

The New Forest, home of free-roaming horses, donkeys and deer, is undeniably primed for trips with your pooch packed in the boot. Here, holidays are foot forward, with walking trails under ancient oak trees in 193,000 acres of woodland, 40 miles of coastline nearby and farm-to-table restaurants for after you’ve reached your step count.

Where to stay

On the edge of Brockenhurst, you’ll find the four-star Balmer Lawn Hotel – a haven for owners travelling with furry friends. This lawn has 500 acres of low-lying woodland for sunny strolls and a hose on hand to clean off muddy paws after walks on the wet side. Staff ensure plenty of treats, towels and water bowls for their dogs in residence – welcome in all areas, bar the Beresford Restaurant, with an outdoor area for two and four-legged guests to dine together.

