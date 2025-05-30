Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lisbon is quickly becoming the go-to city for a luxurious European getaway, and it's easy to see why. While it's no longer the budget destination it once was, the Portuguese capital still offers a stylish city break at prices more accessible than other capitals like Paris or London. With centuries of history leaving behind a legacy of palaces, palacetes, and noble mansions, many of which have been restored into luxe lodgings, the city combines old-world charm with modern luxury.

Whether you're seeking a food-forward hotel with Michelin-star dining, a whimsical boutique stay, or a wine-themed journey through Lisbon's rich history, the city caters well to those with a taste for the finer things in life. Throw in family-friendly options for urban adventurers and decadent spas for pure relaxation, and you've got the perfect destination for a blow-the-budget trip.

Best luxury hotels in Lisbon 2025

At a glance

Lisbon's luxury scene offers plenty of scope for lording it up, such as complimentary wine tasting at Palácio Ludovice Wine Experience Hotel Lucy Bryson, destination expert

Best luxury hotels in Lisbon 2025

1. Torel Palace Lisbon hotel

open image in gallery Head down to Torel Palace’s outdoor pools, a rare find in the city centre ( Torel Palace Lisbon )

Lisbon's luxury scene offers plenty of scope for lording it up in historic buildings, but Torel Palace delivers what few others can – some of the city's most spectacular views without the crowds or leg-burning climb. This five-star retreat, spread across four historic buildings including two early 1900s palaces, sits right beside the 19th-century Ascensor da Lavra, the city's oldest funicular, which whisks guests to and from Avenida da Liberdade.

Enjoy the view from the two outdoor pools, the terrace at Black Pavillion restaurant, or by braving the winding staircase to the top of the gleaming Torel Tower – once Lisbon's highest point. By night, take a seat by the open kitchen to watch skilled chefs work their magic at the intimate Michelin-starred 2Monkeys chef's table restaurant, or relax at the hammam-equipped spa. Oh, and keep an eye out for the regal presence of hotel cat Dona Chica as you explore her domain.

Address: Rua Câmara Pestana 45, 1150-082 Lisboa

Read more: An insider’s guide to the perfect spring break in Lisbon and how it stole Paris’s crown

2. Palácio Ludovice Wine Experience Hotel

open image in gallery Complimentary wine tasting is offered to guests at Palácio Ludovice Wine Experience Hotel ( Palácio Ludovice Wine Experience Hotel )

A stay at this artfully restored 1747 palace combines three of Lisbon's most alluring features – rich history, lively nightlife, and excellent wine. Front rooms face São Pedro de Alcântara viewpoint, offering panoramic vistas of the River Tagus and São Jorge Castle, while back rooms overlook vibrant Bairro Alto (thankfully with superior soundproofing). Every guest enjoys a complimentary wine tasting, setting the tone for a vinho-focused stay. The building's remarkable survival following the 1755 earthquake reveals itself in preserved 18th-century tiles and frescoes, while Federico restaurant serves sophisticated Portuguese-French fusion cuisine. Wine enthusiasts can continue their grape-based indulgence with treatments at the adjacent Caudalie spa.

Address: Miradouro São Pedro de Alcântara 4, 1250-096 Lisboa

Read more: How Porto became Lisbon’s cooler – and cheaper – little sister

3. Bairro Alto Hotel

open image in gallery For a touch of elegance and sophistication, book in to Bairro Alto Hotel ( Bairro Alto Hotel )

Sophisticated but far from stuffy, the Leading Hotels of the World-affiliated Bairro Alto Hotel occupies an 18th-century building that once housed the Grand Hôtel de L'Europe. A 2019 renovation, led by Pritzker Prize-winner Eduardo Souto de Moura, restored its historic façade and expanded the hotel across an entire block. Its 87 rooms, including 22 suites, are both deeply comfortable and supremely stylish, but while most have sweeping city views, it's hard to compete with those from the rooftop bar. After a sundowner (try the Mouraria cocktail) BAHR restaurant delivers Michelin-recommended Portuguese cuisine, and the wellness centre offers deeply pampering treatments to soothe limbs tired by climbing Lisbon's seven hills.

Address: Praça Luís de Camões 2, 1200-243 Lisboa

Read more: The unexpected destination that is perfect for an adventure holiday

4. Casa do Barão hotel

open image in gallery Casa do Barão offers a welcoming and homely vibe ( Casa do Barão )

Don't be fooled by the reasonable rates or discreet residential street location – the sturdy front door of Casa do Barão conceals luxuries rarely found in central Lisbon. This artfully restored hideaway greets guests with the aroma of freshly baked cakes and the scent of lavender and jasmine drifting from its secluded garden, complete with an inviting dipping pool.

The property doubles as a miniature gallery, showcasing treasures from the owners' Brazilian adventures alongside works by notable Portuguese artists such as Vhils. Many light-filled rooms feature covered balconies or vast private terraces perfect for surveying surrounding rooftops and neighbouring gardens. Enjoy breakfast on the sunny terrace, sip port in the well-stocked library, or step out to explore sophisticated Chiado or bustling Bairro Alto – both just moments away.

Address: Rua da Emenda 84, 1200-170 Lisboa

Read more: Most beautiful cities and towns to visit in Portugal

5. Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

open image in gallery Burn off Michelin-star meals at the Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon’s 18-metre pool ( Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon )

If money is no object, consider a stay at Lisbon's most unabashedly glamorous hotel. Surrounded by designer boutiques on the well-heeled Avenida da Liberdade, this glittering establishment houses one of Portugal's largest private collections of mid-century Portuguese art, including Almada Negreiros' stunning Centaur tapestries. The hotel is a treat for foodies, with Michelin-starred Cura offering fine dining tasting menus, while neighbouring Kabuki has also earned a star for Japanese dishes showcasing the freshest Portuguese seafood. You can burn off a night's gastronomic adventures with laps in the 18-meter pool, jog around the rooftop running track with panoramic city views, and hush any thoughts about your spiralling credit card bill with soothing sessions at the zen-like spa.

Address: R. Rodrigo da Fonseca 88, 1250-096 Lisboa

Read more: Why this Portuguese holiday resort visited by Cristiano Ronaldo is perfect for families

6. Hotel das Amoreiras

open image in gallery Hotel das Amoreiras is tucked away in a leafy residential street ( Francisco Nogueira )

Tucked away on a leafy residential square shaded by mulberry trees and Lisbon's 16th-century Aqueduct, this cosy , chic spot opened in 2022 following the meticulous restoration of two 18th-century townhouses. The striking bottle-green tiled facade and Small Luxury Hotels of the World plaque hint at the stylish interiors within. This boutique bolthole features memorable touches like enormous walk-in showers and an in-room tea service.

Far enough from crowds to feel like an escape, yet close enough to bars, restaurants and attractions to explore without endless cab rides. The à la carte breakfasts are a leisurely affair, and the neighbourhood square allows frazzled parents to enjoy a drink from the traditional kiosk while children play in the park. Child-free guests might prefer a margarita in the hotel's slick mirrored bar or exploring nearby Bairro Alto and Principe Real.

Address: Praça das Amoreiras 34, 1250-020 Lisboa

Read more: The beach holiday that doubles as Europe’s best off-season foodie break

7. The Ivens hotel

open image in gallery The Iven’s explorer-themed rooms are ideal for a few nights in Lisbon ( Adolfo Rancaño Gijón/Francisco Nogueira )

Nobody could accuse this 2022 addition to Lisbon's luxury hotel scene of taking itself too seriously. In affluent Chiado, The Ivens – named after Portuguese explorer Roberto Ivens – embraces a spirit of adventure with a jungle-themed lobby, macaw motifs, and safari-style staff uniforms that tend to be a big hit with junior urban explorers. It's part of Marriott's Autograph Collection of independent hotels, and it's clear that the more staid parent company has let the Ivens' design team have full control over the hotel's interiors. The 86 rooms blend plush comfort with tropical fever dream décor, while Rocco, its hip Italian dining space, spans a crudo bar, an acclaimed Italian restaurant, and a flamboyant gastrobar with a dedicated negroni menu.

Address: Rua Capelo 5, 1200-224 Lisboa

Read more: Melides has a quiet magic – it’s no wonder Harry and Meghan would want a house here

8. The Vintage Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery For some of the best city views, seek out The Vintage Lisbon’s rooftop ( The Vintage Lisbon )

A fragrant subterranean spa, a hidden rooftop bar, and a secluded location overlooking Lisbon's botanical gardens make this luxury boutique hotel feel like a true find. As the name suggests, the décor is pure retro-chic – think jewel-toned velvets, vintage radios, and statement mid-century furnishings. Rooms lean into the theme, with wooden hostess trolleys stocked for the perfect G&T, though the bartenders at the breezy V Rooftop Bar may outshine your efforts. It all feels like stepping into another era, but contemporary bars, restaurants, and the designer boutiques of Avenida da Liberdade – Lisbon's answer to the Champs-Élysées – are just a short stroll away.

Address: R. Rodrigo da Fonseca 2, 1250-191 Lisboa

Read more: Where was Damsel filmed? Portugal locations for the Netflix film that you can visit

9. Palácio do Governador hotel

Once home to the Governor of Belém Tower, this 16th-century palace offers luxurious accommodation just steps from the Tower itself and the grand Jerónimos Monastery. Roman ruins discovered during renovation have been thoughtfully incorporated into the hotel's design.

Sip a poolside cocktail beneath enormous palms or dive into one of Lisbon's most impressive underground spas – a 1,200-square-metre playground of heated pools, dual cascading waterfalls and icy fountains. Foodies can enjoy excellent Portuguese-Asian dining without the crowds of downtown at on-site restaurant Po Tat, and it's just a short walk to join the queue at Pastéis de Belém, where locals have been getting their custard tart fix since 1837.

Address: R. Bartolomeu Dias 117, 1400-030 Lisboa

Read more: The best hotels in Mykonos - where to stay for beach views and private pools

10. Hotel Pestana Palace

open image in gallery If modern bohemian boltholes don’t cut it, why not try regal rooms with butler service at Pestana Palace ( Pestana Palace )

When Lisbon house prices surged dramatically in 2017, locals liked to (half) joke that it was all the fault of Madonna, who spent six months at this beyond-grand restored palace while house hunting that same year. This 19th-century National Monument set between Belém and central Lisbon offers four Royal Suites, where Madonna and her entourage stayed, complete with butler service.

The remaining 177 rooms, 13 suites and regally furnished shared spaces aren't too shabby either, and guests can dine at the suitably lavish on-site Valle Flôr restaurant before whiling away days – or months – in the manicured gardens, complete with outdoor pool (the heated indoor pool is an enticing rainy day alternative).

Address: R. Jau 54, 1300-314 Lisboa

Read more: The best cheap hotels in Paris - where our expert stays when on a budget

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.