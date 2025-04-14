Octant Evora, Alentejo, Portugal hotel review
George Clode checks in
Sensitively built to blend into the surrounding plains of Alentejo, Octant Evora is a characterful luxury hotel with sustainability at its core
Location
While it may feel wonderfully remote and removed from any hint of hustle or bustle, the hotel is only a 20-minute drive from Alentejo’s capital, Evora. If you can bear to drag yourself away from the hotel, the Unesco World Heritage Site of Évora makes for a fantastic day trip. Grab a coffee and a slice of sericaia (a delicious Portuguese sponge cake served with stewed plums) from Pastelaria Conventual Pao de Rala or a decadent lunch at Fialho before a wander around the Chapel of Bones – which is as creepy and intriguing as it sounds.
The vibe
Being less than two hours away from Lisbon by car makes Octant Evora the ideal long weekend getaway for city-weary Lisbonites craving an Alentejan fresh air fix. You’ll find moon-eyed couples walking hand-in-hand through the tranquil reserve, and fashionable young families splashing in the shallows of the family pool with their toddlers. The public areas are breezy and flooded with natural light, with artistic punctuation provided by hand-painted local pottery, black and white photography and statement walls popping against muted tones. As a tone-setting nod to the hotel’s commitment to sustainability, there’s a tree growing in the middle of the central atrium for you to admire on arrival with a cold drink and a colder flannel.
The service
The reception team are marvellous, full of enthusiasm for the hotel, passion for the region and ready to advise at any time of the day or night. Schedules and facilities are explained fully, and any questions or bookings just a WhatsApp away – very efficient and friendly. The only negative service-wise is in the main restaurant, where you were often stuck waiting to flag down one of the servers for a little too long. Once they were with you, though, they were perfectly lovely and couldn’t do enough to ensure the meal is a memorable one.
Bed and bath
The bedroom was large, airy and minimalist in design, with a private terrace, bedecked with the bright orange flowers of the rosebay bush, leading directly to the main pool. Other rooms overlook the surrounding countryside and out towards the reserve, and there are five large villas to accommodate multi-gen family visits. The tiled bathroom had a tub and the bed had a pillow menu to ensure the perfect night’s sleep; this latter detail being the perfect exemplar of the hotel’s overall attention to personalised comfort.
Food and drink
The hotel’s primary restaurant, A Terra, is a relaxed, modern-looking bistro decorated with wood and wicker and serving a changing menu informed by what’s ready in the extensive kitchen garden. Breakfast is a buffet, with a separate menu for those looking to have dishes made up specially. Lunch can be taken by the family pool or at the restaurant, and consists more of salads and charcuterie, although you can go for a burger or something from the pizza menu, which is available all day from 12pm. The dinner menu changes seasonally, but if it’s there, try the octopus and gazpacho, the octopus rice and the roasted duck – and for a special treat order the tomahawk steak with two massive tiger prawns and a bottle of 2017 Cartuxa Evora Colheita Tinto. Vegan and vegetarian dishes are available but not extensive.
Facilities
There are five pools, two for families and three just for adults. The adults-only pools are quiet and perfectly placed for all-day sun cover, with plenty of large parasols and views stretching out over sun-blanched plains and bristling cork trees. There are factor 50 sun cream dispensers and charging points at the pools, which are a nice touch. The surrounding grounds are idyllic: walk through the kitchen gardens, alive with buzzing bees and twisting vines, then through to the farm, where sheep, dwarf goats and chickens are watched over by the ancient and adorable pony, Matilde. Beyond lie six hectares of stunning conserved reservoir to be explored, or simply observed with a packed lunch and a glass of wine from one of the hotel’s newly-built wooden gazebos. Back at the main site, possibly after a long walk in the afternoon sun, the spa facilities await, including an indoor pool, sauna, Turkish bath, and two treatment rooms.
Disability access
The hotel is designed for accessibility, featuring a fully wheelchair-accessible room. Boardwalks throughout the grounds ensure smooth navigation for wheelchairs and buggies.
Pet policy
For €50 a night, dogs can explore Evora’s vast grounds and enjoy a stay complete with a dog bed, feeding bowl, and biscuits.
Check in/check out?
Check in from 3pm; check-out by midday (though there are options for flexibility).
Family-friendly?
Children are very welcome, with family rooms that can accommodate two adults, two children, and a cot. Extra beds or cots can also be arranged in any room upon request.
At a glance
Best thing: The reservoir really is a special place to explore.
Worst thing: Having to wait for a breakfast table on occasion.
Perfect for: Peace-seeking couples and families.
Not right for: Anyone looking for wild local nightlife.
Instagram from: Take a picnic down to the Perdiganito Reserve and capture the shimmering waters and busy pied flycatcher birds from the comfort of a shaded wooden deck.
