Ikos Porto Petro, Mallorca hotel review

This family-friendly resort – the newest hotel in the Ikos brand – offers complete luxury in a peaceful location with a strong emphasis on making life as easy as possible for parents and fun for kids.

Location

This vast, uber chic resort - around an hour's drive from Palma de Mallorca Airport - is nestled between two sandy coves on the southeast coast of Mallorca and boasts breathtaking sea views from almost every spot.

Guests can reach Portopetro Marina, home to shops, bars and restaurants, in just five minutes, while popular resort Cala d'Or is 10 minutes by car - although most people have little inclination to leave the resort.

open image in gallery Ikos Porto Petro is just five minutes from Portopetro marina ( Ikos Resorts )

The vibe

Stylish, minimalist and ultra zen, the whole place exudes calm – which is no mean feat considering it is brimming with young families.

The resort's decor is sleek and simple, characterised by earthy tones, while huge glass windows and doors welcome an abundance of natural light and stunning seascapes.

Outside, the walkways are flanked by pine trees, olive trees and fragrant flowers. The bars - many decked out in bamboo and leafy plants - have the feel of a cool Ibizan beach club, with the soundtrack to match.

Service

Nothing is too much trouble for the staff, who seem genuinely proud of their workplace. The concierge, who can be contacted within seconds via a bespoke WhatsApp service, helpfully sends out a daily Google document with all the day's activities and is happy to take complete care of your itinerary, if desired. All staff are on hand to help with all eventualities, including pram hire, snacks, a lift in a golf buggy or any manner of delicious beverage (this included a bottle of Taittinger during a particularly stressful bedtime).

open image in gallery Staff send out a daily Google doc with all the day's activities ( Ikos Resorts )

Rooms

There are several types of accommodation, from modest double rooms to exclusive bungalows, each decorated in a pared-back, modern aesthetic. All have great views - with either balconies, gardens or pools and terraces - while the high ceilings and full-length windows give an unrivalled sense of space. Guests are treated to a complimentary mini bar, espresso machine, flat-screen TV and a chic bathroom.

Food

With five restaurants, plus an impressive buffet restaurant, diners are spoiled for choice.

Many guests' favourite is Anaya, which has an Asian fusion menu featuring memorable dishes such as beef salad and chicken satay skewers.

The popular Beach Club is perfect for a poolside lunch, while upmarket restaurant Seasons prides itself on its romantic ambience and meat-heavy cuisine. Oliva has a dedicated Spanish menu while Italian-themed Fresco is home to a pizza oven and mini buffet. The Market, which serves a buffet three times a day, caters for every taste and dietary requirement.

Breakfasts are equally varied and delicious - think acai bowls, chia puddings, tomato bread and every type of coffee imaginable. And as part of its 'dine out' scheme, guests can enjoy an Ikos-devised menu at a local restaurant.

open image in gallery Oliva has a dedicated Spanish menu ( Ikos Resorts )

Facilities

Porto Petro has everything you could want for a family-friendly break, and more. There are five outdoor pools - including designated children's pools and one adults-only pool - which never feel crowded and always have sunloungers available.

The gym is exceptional - large, air-conditioned, with top of the range equipment including TRX - while tennis, basketball, beach volleyball, watersports, yoga and pilates classes are all on offer.

There's also an impressive spa, complete with an indoor pool, as well as a huge theatre, and a shaded children's playpark with a trampoline.

Prompt room service is available at all hours, and guests can also take out a complimentary Tesla for the day to explore the island (unfortunately, there weren't enough children's car seats available on the day we booked, so we couldn't go).

Disability

There are 10 adapted rooms with ramps and lifts providing access to all of the hotel's amenities.

Family friendly?

Porto Petro’s commitment to making life as easy as possible for parents and their children is impressive.

Childcare options are well and truly covered, with a creche for those aged four years and under, an exceptional kids' club for older children and a dedicated teens room filled with games and consoles as part of the Just4Teens Club.

Babysitters can be booked for the evening, and there's a complimentary 30-minute service where staff will watch your children on the beach while you enjoy a sundowner or a swim.

Youngsters will never be bored, with extensive evening entertainment on site (including karaoke, discos and slick theatre shows), scooter, bike and balance bike hire and ice cream parlours, with sweets, chocolate and cake on tap.

Thoughtful children's menus, including purees for babies, are served in all restaurants. Service is also exceptionally quick, which parents of toddlers will appreciate, with dinner starting at 6.30pm – much earlier than many other all-inclusive resorts.

Top-of-the-range Stokke cots and highchairs are provided, while any extras such as changing mats are available on request.

Pet policy

Pets are not allowed on site.

Check in/check out?

Check-in at 3pm; check-out at 11am.

At a glance

Best thing: Visit if you are looking for the ultimate relaxing escape for families. There are very few places that you can turn up with nothing but your children (and a few nappies), knowing that literally everything else can be taken care of. And it really is all-inclusive, with no hidden fees or unexpected charges, regardless of the expense of your taste.

Perfect for: Young families who still want to enjoy true luxury.

Not right for: Intrepid travellers who want to explore Mallorca.

Instagram from: The balcony overlooking the port as you enter the resort - you'd be hard-pushed to find a more beautiful location for a reception desk.

Address: Carrer d'es Far 16, 07691 Portopetro, Majorca, Spain

Phone number: +34971189220

Website: ikosresorts.com

