If there’s one place that could redefine what you consider a ‘boutique hotel’, Ibiza is it. Small, quaint, family-owned hideaway? Cute, TikTok-worthy farm hotel with infinite corners and details to photograph and post? Buzzy, happening joint with one of the top restaurants in the area? Yes, yes, and yes: you can find all of the above in Ibiza (and then some).

In fact, gone are the days when ‘boutique hotel in Ibiza’ meant forgoing certain amenities or luxuries – these days, it’s possible to stay somewhere with fewer than 30 rooms and maintain your travel priorities. Style in spades; incredible food and cocktails; gym, spa, and yoga studio: whatever you seek, you can find it in one of these hotels. From the middle-of-nowhere bolthole or the place with unmatched people-watching to the working farm with rows and rows of veg, the adults-only hideaway, or the sweet spot just on the water, these are the best boutique stays in Ibiza.

Best boutique hotels in Ibiza

1. Casa Maca hotel

open image in gallery Sip a cocktail next to the pool overlooking the Dalt Vila at Casa Maca ( Casa Maca )

Opened in 2018, in a 300-year-old farmhouse just five minutes from Ibiza Town, Casa Maca has slowly become a favourite on the island, thanks in large part to its superb restaurant, with its views of the Dalt Vila, succulent meats roasted over a roaring fire, and sleek Airstream serving cocktails to a stylish, glowing crowd. With just eight rooms and two suites, all with bright white walls, polished cement floors, wood-beamed ceilings and elegant yet contemporary furniture and décor, it’s as if it were designed specifically for those wanting a cosy yet in-the-know place; one that’s steeped in history and feels authentically Ibizan.

Address: Can Palau de Dalt, 07800 Ibiza, Spain

2. Pure House Ibiza hotel

open image in gallery Pure House’s adult-only suites are designed with a bohemian-style interior ( Sayana Cairo )

With its long agricultural history dating back to the Phoenicians, Ibiza boasts plenty of fincas (which translates to ‘rural estate’ or ‘farmhouse’), with many of these since being converted into agroturismos. Some have been updated more sensitively, luxuriously, and, quite frankly, better than others, and Pure House is one of the best. With four finca suites and one freestanding suite, all for adults only and each with their own private entrance and terrace and just enough macrame, rattan, wood stools and embroidered white cushions to make you feel instantly at home as a well-heeled bohemian, it’s a fabulously peaceful place. Best of all, the owner and founder, Caroline, and her manager, Damien, are the consummate hosts: available via WhatsApp for anything you need, always friendly, and never, ever overbearing.

Address: C/ del Llobarro, 07800 Ibiza, Spain

3. Atzaró hotel

open image in gallery Sit back and relax on one of Atzaró’s many day beds under the Ibizan sun ( Rosie Randisi Photography )

One of Ibiza’s most well-known boutique hotels and agroturismos, Atzaró was opened in 2004 by the Guasch family, which has owned the farm for more than seven generations and since expanded the brand into Cape Town, Botswana and Indonesia. Still, though, this 24-room property remains their original jewel, and the care and constant attention they put in is evident. From the 43-metre pool, yoga and pilates pavilion, renowned day spa and huge veggie garden (which services the two yummy restaurants on site) to its open-air movie nights and special dinners hosted by the likes of Yotam Ottolenghi, it’s a boutique hotel with plenty to see and do – as well as plenty of areas to just sit back and do nothing.

Address: Carretera San Juan km 15, Santa Eularia des Riu 07840, Ibiza, Spain

4. Legado Ibiza Finca hotel

open image in gallery Stretch out on a sunbed next to the Legado pool ( Ana Lui )

The two Andreases that moved to Ibiza from Vienna and opened Legado Ibiza Finca just before the pandemic have transformed the 12-room hotel into a place that’s upbeat, comfortable, and full of character. Bowls of disco balls and splashes of fuchsia and Kelly green nod to their penchant for style and colour, while soaring palm trees and a miniature Japanese garden, complete with a little frog pond, bring in touches of serenity and nature. It’s also an ideal base in Ibiza: spend your days sprawled out by the pool on one of the massive sunbeds, then head out for dinner – some of the island’s best-loved restaurants (La Paloma, Cas Pagès, Nagai, Amalur) are no more than a 10-minute drive away.

Address: Carretera de Ibiza a Santa Eulària des Riu km 10, Ibiza, Spain

5. Aguamadera hotel

open image in gallery Aguamadera keeps it classy with a terracotta and beige colour scheme ( Aguamadera )

Minimalist yet comfortable, Aguamadera oozes with style: it’s all taupe leather chairs, polished concrete floors, hand-finished, built-in plaster furnishings and raw linens in shades of terracotta and beige. Eleven rooms, mostly dotted in or near the main farmhouse and some with a private balcony, small plunge pool, or terrace, all feel a bit like an artist’s retreat. The hotel has a bit of a woo-woo feel (especially when you visit its website, which says that they ‘embrace respect, silence, privacy and creative pursuits’), but a busy event calendar and dinner guests from all over the island (who come for the super tasty cocktails and delicious, frequently changing menu) give it a lively, fashionable feel.

Address: Km 7.5 De Jesus a Cala Llonga, Santa Eularia D'es Riu, 07819, Ibiza

6. Can Domo hotel

open image in gallery Laze in all morning in the Can Domo studio suite ( Can Domo )

Unsurprisingly, ‘domo’ in Spanish means dome, and there is, in fact, a dome at this 17th-century adults-only finca: it was originally the hayloft for the farmhouse and now serves as a private studio suite. Bright and charming, the hotel has retained the traditionally Spanish, thick white walls, juniper beamed ceilings and small, wooden windows that help keep the rooms cool in the summer, while the décor features a mix of global influences, with natural textures and fabrics and a gentle, pared-back palette.

Address: C/ Cala Llonga km 7.6, Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain

7. Pikes Ibiza hotel

open image in gallery Keep the pool party intimate at the 26-room Pikes hotel ( Sofia Gomez )

Ask any Brit who’s been to Ibiza for their hotel and party recommendations, and you’re invariably going to wind up with a list that includes Pikes. An Ibiza institution, the hotel was named after Tony Pikes, who passed away in 2019 and was known for his wild parties and friendships with everyone from Grace Jones to Freddie Mercury (the flamboyant Queen frontman and the name that inspired Freddie’s, the nightclub at the back where parties are held). At 26 rooms, it’s on the larger side of ‘boutique’ in Ibiza, with a carefree, independent, and irreverent feel best suited for anyone who loves a good time (and abhors anything corporate).

Address: Camí de Sa Vorera, 07820, Sant Antoni, Ibiza, Spain

8. Es Cucons hotel

open image in gallery Es Cucons is located far away enough from the nearby towns to really indulge in some relaxation time ( Es Cucons )

If there’s one hotel that ticks every ‘boutique hotel’ box, Es Cucons is it. It has 15 rooms (not too big, not too small); enough vibe that there’s a good chance you’ll make some new friends in the restaurant or by the pool; plus ample amenities (big garden, cute boutique, yoga area, massage hut, hire bikes, sizable menu and delicious food) so it’s very hard to get bored. Located a 10-minute drive from Cala Salada or 15 minutes from San Antonio, it’s also perfectly located for switching off when you need – then re-entering civilisation when you’re ready.

Address: C/ Cami des Pla de Corona 110, Santa Agnés de Corona 07828, Ibiza

9. Can Sastre hotel

open image in gallery Can Sastre has many nooks to doze off in the early afternoon sun ( Can Sastre )

Chic and oh-so-stylish, Can Sastre has five rooms, which is the ideal size for sharing the gorgeous pool and breakfast areas without ever needing to climb over strangers. Each room is large (big enough for an extra bed or cot, if you’re traveling with family), with its own outdoor area, so space is never an issue here; nor is finding a drink – the honesty bar is ideal for that. Amenities by Meraki (including one particularly delicious-smelling candle, Sandcastles and Sunsets) and neutral-toned Mexican décor influences give the hotel an overall calming, sophisticated feel that’s accentuated by the Dutch owners’ cool, laidback sensibility.

Address: Camí Vell de Sant Mateu, s/n, 07816, San Rafel, Ibiza

10. Hotel Xereca

open image in gallery Each room at Hotel Xereca has a private entrance ( Hotel Xereca )

Hotel Xereca has long been an Ibiza mainstay, surviving the trends and winds of change that blow through the 15th century watermill that towers over its infinity pool. Indeed, those who do know it struggle to find a boutique hotel with a better, central location that still feels remote: just outside the centre of Puig d’en Valls and only five minutes from Ibiza Town, eight from Talamanca beach. The majority of the hotel’s 19 contemporary-yet-elegant rooms are dotted just off a main path lined with orange and olive trees, with their own private entrance; inside, stone floors, light wood furniture and soothing palette of white, grey and taupe lend a calming, cooling feeling – a nice reprieve from the hot Spanish sun in August.

Address: C/ Torrent, Puig d'en Valls, 07813, Ibiza

11. Can Curreu hotel

open image in gallery This farmhouse turned guesthouse retains its rustic countryside charm ( Can Curreu )

One of Ibiza’s few agroturismos to stay open all year round, Can Curreu has 19 rooms, the majority of which are superior suites that combine the best of the rustic, traditional Ibiza countryside lifestyle and contemporary styling. The original farmhouse finca is more than 200 years old, and the gardens and valley are great for exploring; the stables on site also house four horses, and they can suggest and adapt routes for beginners, experts or children (if you’re there in the shoulder or off season, you can even ride on the beach) – all ideal if you tend to tire of a beach-and-repeat holiday itinerary. Equestrianism in Ibiza may seem an unlikely pursuit, but it’s a superb way to see the quieter side of the island and nods to the island’s agricultural history.

Address: Hotel Rural & Spa Can Curreu, 07850 Santa Eulalia del Río, Balearic Islands, Spain

12. Los Enamorados hotel

Los Enamorados translates to ‘the lovers’ in English – the lovers being Pierre Traversier, a former basketball player, and Rozemarijn de Witte, a journalist and editor, who together, transformed the former nine-room hostel into an adults-only boutique hotel in 2017. The space is an extension of their own style and personality: quirky, stylish rooms that are simple and comfortable, with a popular restaurant and late afternoon hole (the terrace overlooks the cute fishing cove) and a boutique that’s a serious treasure trove of high-end fashion and vintage knick knacks (although the oversized E.T. doll is not, unfortunately, for sale). Situated in Portinatx, Ibiza’s northernmost point, the area also boasts an iconic, black-and-white striped lighthouse and is about as remote as you can get on the island: Ibiza Town and the airport are both about a 45-minute drive away.

Address: 103 C/ de Portinatx, 07810 Portinatx, Ibiza, Spain

