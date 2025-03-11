Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barbados is famed for its spectacular coastline, with many of the finest hotels staking out a prized piece of it to provide their guests with direct access to that essential element of any Caribbean holiday: sand between your toes. Paynes Bay on the Platinum Coast is perfect for swimming and spotting turtles, while the rugged beauty of Bathsheba on the east coast attracts surfers from around the world. For families, the calm waters of Dover Beach are ideal, while the pink sands of Crane Beach make for a striking backdrop to your holiday snaps. Whether you’re seeking tranquillity, water sports, or just that laid-back rum-shack beach vibe, there’s a Barbados beach hotel to suit you. Here’s our list of the best.

Best beach hotels in Barbados

At a glance

1. Turtle Beach by Elegant Hotels

open image in gallery Turtle Beach has a kids’ club to keep your little ones busy ( Turtle Beach by Elegant Hotels )

Turtle Beach is a family-friendly all-inclusive resort on Dover Beach on the south coast (the same beach shared by Sandals Barbados). Spacious suites with ocean or garden views provide the perfect base for your stay. The kids’ club for children aged three to 12 provides an array of activities, including arts and crafts and outdoor games, while the whole family can enjoy complimentary water sports such as kayaking and boogie boarding and a games area with table tennis, table football and a pool table. With multiple dining options and live entertainment, there’s never a dull moment. Parents will appreciate the lagoon-style pools and spa, while kids adore the ice-cream parlour.

Address: Dover, Christ Church, Barbados

Read more: The most affordable Caribbean holiday destinations

2. The House by Elegant Hotels

open image in gallery For a boutique option with 24/7 assistance, check-in to The House ( The House by Elegant Hotels )

The House is a serene beachfront haven designed exclusively for adults. Located on Paynes beach, one of the best stretches of sand on the glitzy Platinum Coast, this boutique hotel offers personalised service, including a massage on arrival, 24/7 ambassador assistance and a daily champagne breakfast. By day, couples can enjoy complimentary water sports before dining on the beachfront at Daphne’s, a romantic Italian restaurant that’s considered one of the finest on the island. With just 34 suites, the atmosphere is intimate and the sunsets are spectacular.

Address: Paynes Bay, St. James, Barbados

Read more: The best adults-only hotels in Barbados, from all-inclusive resorts to swim-up suites

3. Sandy Lane hotel

Synonymous with luxury and perhaps the most famous hotel in the Caribbean, Sandy Lane is beloved by celebrities and the super-rich. It’s set on a spectacular arc of sand on the Platinum Coast and boasts impeccable service and pampering. Rooms are palatial, the spa is sumptuous and the resort’s three golf courses are among the finest in the Caribbean. Families will love the Treehouse Club, while couples can indulge in romantic beachside dinners. Raise a flag for service wherever you might be lounging and you’ll be brought plates of fruits, wet towels and cocktails. This is the place to splash out and chill out.

Address: Sandy Lane, St. James, Barbados

Book now

Price: From £1,200

Read more: The best things to do in Barbados

4. Fairmont Royal Pavilion hotel

open image in gallery Surround by tropical gardens, the Fairmont Royal Pavilion makes for a truly unforgettable escape ( Visit Barbados )

Located on the Platinum Coast, the Fairmont Royal Pavilion boasts an enviable beachfront position set right on the sand of Alleynes Bay. It’s the only hotel on a half-mile stretch of beach and all rooms offer direct ocean views (the sunsets here are superb). This hotel is set in tropical grounds with lofty palms punctuating manicured lawns. Choose between in-room dining or the elegant Palm Terrace with tables laid with white linen or the more relaxed Taboras restaurant. Complimentary non-motorised water sports, including kayaks and paddle boards, encourage you to spend time on the sea, or you can swim in the shaded pool.

Address: Porters, St. James, Barbados

Read more: The ‘game changer’ airport set to open up this paradise Caribbean island to tourists

5. Crystal Cove by Elegant Hotels

open image in gallery For an all-inclusive stay right next to the beach, head to Crystal Cove ( Crystal Cove by Elegant Hotels )

Crystal Cove is an all-inclusive beachfront haven, perfect for families and couples alike. Set on a soft-sand beach on the island’s west coast, the hotel also has three lagoon-style pools, complete with a signature cave-like bar, which are a hit with kids and adults alike. The Flying Fish Kids’ Club offers daily activities, from nature walks to Bajan storytelling, while parents can unwind with a sunset cocktail. Rooms are spacious and colourful, many featuring private patios with spectacular ocean views and family suites are available. With complimentary water sports and multiple dining options, this hotel ensures every family member has a memorable experience.

Address: Appleby, St. James, Barbados

Read more: The best all-inclusive Caribbean holiday resorts, from Jamaica to Grenada

6. Blue Monkey Hotel and Beach Club

Opening in March 2025, Blue Monkey is a stylish, contemporary boutique hotel and beach bar on the pristine sands of Paynes Bay Beach in St James. It offers a chic, laid-back escape on the Platinum Coast with just 28 stylish suites, each with private balconies or terraces, some with private plunge pools. The Blue Monkey Beach Club is the spot for beachside cocktails and water sports, while there’s also a beautiful pool and fine dining at the hotel’s Mediterranean restaurant Amara. With the island’s only rooftop bar, its intimate atmosphere and prime location, Blue Monkey is set to be a memorable Barbadian retreat.

Address: Paynes Bay, St. James, Barbados

Book now

Price: From £440 per night

Read more: Why this Caribbean island is the perfect place for a female-focused wellness break

7. Sea Breeze Beach House hotel

open image in gallery Two beaches, an adults-only pool and a children’s pool - there are plenty of swimming options at Sea Breeze ( Ocean Hotels Barbados )

Situated close to the airport and the village of Oistins with its famous Friday night fish fry, Sea Breeze Beach House delivers a tranquil atmosphere on the south coast of Barbados. With two beaches, six dining options, and plenty of activities for kids, it ensures a fun and relaxing holiday for all the family. The children’s pool offers a lively spot for splashing, while parents can unwind in the adults-only pool or indulge in a spa treatment. Spacious suites with separate sleeping areas provide the perfect setup for both families and couples.

Address: Maxwell Coast Road, Christ Church, Barbados

Read more: TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands

8. The Crane Resort hotel

open image in gallery Overlooking the pink sands of Crane Beach, Crane Resort has its own village of restaurants and cafes ( The Crane Resort )

Set atop a cliff overlooking Crane Beach in a hidden corner of the south-east coast, The Crane Resort claims to be the oldest continuously operating hotel in the Caribbean. It’s a sprawling resort spread over 40 acres with its own ersatz village of restaurants, cafes meaning you may never leave the resort. Spacious suites, many with private pools and fully-equipped kitchens provide a comfortable base, while the resort’s kid-friendly amenities, such as a dedicated children’s pool and activities, ensure everyone is entertained. Parents will appreciate the world-class spa and gourmet dining options. The beach, renowned for its pink sands, is easily accessible via a glass-fronted elevator.

Address: Crane Beach, St. Philip, Barbados

Read more: The best Caribbean cruises

9. Coral Reef Club hotel

open image in gallery Coral Reef Club has sleek and elegant interiors and decor throughout ( Olly Hunter )

Perhaps the best boutique hotel on the island, Coral Reef Club is family-owned and set within 12 acres of tropical gardens. Choose between cottage rooms, suites and villas, all of which are decorated with island-style interiors (tiled floors, floral curtains and rattan furniture). The real draw here is the spa designed by British interior design firm Helen Green Design, with an “open sided” relaxation room, outdoor hydro-pool and shaded relaxation cabanas; look out for regular specialist residencies by wellness experts. Work up a sweat on the padel court, then dine al fresco with sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea.

Address: St. James, Holetown, Barbados

Read more: The best things to do in Antigua, from jungle adventures to beautiful beaches

10. The Sandpiper Hotel

open image in gallery For a relaxing escape, head to The Sandpiper ( The Sandpiper Hotel )

The Sandpiper is the cool younger sister of Coral Reef Club and offers understated luxury in a lush tropical setting. Curlew, The Sandpiper’s most sought-after suite, provides panoramic beach views from its expansive wrap-around terrace and personal plunge pool, including a wet bar – it’s hailed as the best suite on the island. At Harold’s Bar you can enjoy live music and rum cocktails as the sun sets and dine on a Caribbean-inspired menu. For the adventurous, the hotel offers complimentary water sports such as kayaking and paddleboarding. With its impeccable service and peaceful ambiance, The Sandpiper provides the perfect escape for those seeking relaxation and refinement.

Address: St. James, Holetown, Barbados

Read more: Where is Death in Paradise filmed? The Caribbean island behind the BBC show

11. Mango Bay hotel

open image in gallery Situated in Holetown, Mango Bay is perfectly situation for both beach relaxing and town exploring ( Mango Bay )

This all-inclusive four-star resort on the west coast is right on the beach on the island’s west coast. Located in Holetown, the resort features beachfront access, a large swimming pool, and complimentary activities such as catamaran cruises and snorkelling trips. Rooms are contemporary and cosy, many featuring private balconies. Its location, steps from boutique shops and nightlife of Holetown, adds to the appeal, making Mango Bay a great choice for families and couples alike. Every detail of the experience feels spectacularly well-curated. This is a good choice for the eco-conscious traveller as the hotel was among the first to embrace solar-powered electricity.

Address: 2nd Street, Holetown, Barbados

Read more: The best Caribbean islands for winter sun and beach stays