8 best cities and towns in Portugal to visit on your next holiday

Planning a trip to Portugal? This westernmost European country is just 350 miles long and has a width of 130 miles, so there’s an opportunity to explore more than one of its popular highlights while on holiday.

With a reasonably mild climate throughout all four seasons, it has year-round travel appeal and offers a diverse mixture of cultural sights, rugged mountains, dramatic coastline and compact, attractive cities.

The capital of Lisbon is a well-known travel favourite, thanks to its cobbled streets, intricate tilework and colourful buildings, while slightly smaller second city Porto has gained global fans in recent years too with its handsome architecture and port cellars. Meanwhile, the Algarve glitters with golden sands and peacock-blue waters for those hankering after a beach break.

Plus there is plenty of terrain for cyclists to explore on two wheels, ranging from gentle to seriously sweat-inducing.

From picture-postcard settings and historic landmarks to places with a vibrant nightlife, we’ve rounded up the best cities and towns to visit in Portugal.

Read more on Portugal travel:

Portugal’s capital city is famous for historic and modern landmarks (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The capital of Portugal is a vibrant city with an eclectic mix of colourful and whitewashed buildings. There are hilly, cobbled streets to explore, and cultural landmarks include Lisbon Cathedral and Sao Jorge Castle. Meanwhile, the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology is among its more modern highlights, and you can explore the city by tram. Seafood is a big part of the local cuisine, which you can sample at the Time Out Market, among other places. This city in west Portugal boasts a buzzing nightlife too, with plenty of rooftop bars for sipping a white port and tonic while enjoying the view.

Where to stay

Tivoli Oriente Lisboa Hotel is a four-star hotel with a swimming pool, view of the Tagus River and rooftop cocktail bar overlooking the city.

The second largest city after Lisbon, Porto is a Unesco World Heritage Site (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Northwest holiday spot Porto is the country’s second biggest city after Lisbon and known for its port wine. A Unesco World Heritage site, you can get a great view of this city by taking a Gaia Cable ride. Alternatively, it’s a 30-minute climb to the top of Clerigos Tower, which looks out onto the pretty old town and Douro River. You’ll spot beautiful Azulejos tiles throughout the city, as well as baroque architecture. There’s also Porto football stadium for sports fans, theatre shows at the Oporto Coliseum and several festivals throughout the year.

Where to stay

Four-star hotel Acta The Avenue has modern decor and a roof terrace, and is in a central location near to Campanha Train Station.

Evora

The Roman Temple of Diana is found in Evora (Getty Images)

The walled city of Evora is in southern Portugal’s Alentejo region and is home to the Roman Temple of Diana and the Chapel of Bones. Visitors can take the short climb to the top of Evora Cathedral, which is the largest one with medieval origins in Portugal. Centrally positioned Giraldo Square dates back to the 13th century and is the ideal spot for people watching. Finally, for an afternoon of shopping, head to Rua Cinco de Outubro.

Where to stay

Only 600m from the Chapel of Bones is Vitoria Stone Hotel, a chic property complete with outdoor pool, sauna and gym.

Coimbra

This central Portugese city has the oldest university in the country (Getty Images)

Central Portuguese city Coimbra is on the banks of the Mondego River and has the oldest university in Portugal, complete with 17th-century bell tower. Historic tourist attractions include the Chapel of Sao Miguel and Monastery of Santa Cruz, where the first King of Portugal’s tomb is found. Plus, you can see works of art dating back to the 16th century at the baroque Joanine Library. Outdoor sights include Coimbra Botanical Garden and Aqueduct.

Where to stay

Hotel Mondego is a four-star hotel in Coimbra with modern interiors, a terrace and a bar.

Cascais

The seaside fishing town is popular for swimming and water sports (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Coastal fishing town Cascais has a marina, Museum Quarter and even a rock-climbing area called Mexelhoeiro. You’ll find beaches Praia da Conceição and Praia da Duquesa along Cascais’ stretch of sandy coastline, popular for swimming and sunbathing, while boat tours and water sports are available too. Souvenir browsing can be done at Villa Shopping mall, and foodies can indulge in fresh seafood such as lobster and octopus.

Where to stay

Beachfront hotel Vila Gale Cascais is close to the town centre and has two outdoor pools, a restaurant and two bars for sipping sundowners.

Amarante

Renaissance and medieval buildings look out onto the Tamega River (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This scenic northern Portugese town is 50km from Porto and combines architecture from different eras, boasting renaissance, medieval and Romanesque buildings. It looks out onto the Tamega River, and here you’ll see the 16th-century church of St. Goncalo, plus a striking arched bridge by the same name and the Museum of Amadeo de Sousa-Cardoso.

Where to stay

Amarante-Quinta D’Manuel Maria Villa has a garden, outdoor fireplace, terrace area and private entrance.

Carvoiero

This resort town is close to Marinha and Vale Covo beaches (Getty Images)

Algarve resort town Carvoiero has a gorgeous bay area, with the golden sands of Marinha and Vale Covo beaches positioned nearby too. It’s set among sandstone cliffs and is known for its whitewashed coastal houses. The town is an ideal place for water sports, with available activities including kayaking, canoeing, surfing and paddle boarding, plus there are boat tours to book too. If you’re looking for buzzing nightlife, lively town Praia da Rocha is less than half an hour away by car.

Where to stay

Deluxe five-star hotel Tivoli Carvoeiro has a sea view overlooking Vale Covo beach and features an outdoor pool.

Obidos

Obidos Castle is located in a picturesque setting (Getty Images)

Obidos’s walled town has its own castle, open to the public. Just 15 minutes’ drive away is Bacalhoa Buddha Eden, the largest oriental garden in Europe, which features several terracotta statues. If you’re planning a beach trip, Obidos Lagoon stretches for 5km along to Caldas da Rainha, and offers clear water and white sand.

Where to stay

The Literary Man Obidos Hotel is a historic literary venue which used to be a convent, complete with themed menus at the gin bar, restaurant and lounge.

Read more of our best Portugal hotel reviews.