Posta Marcucci Tuscany hotel review

This 37-bedroom hotel in a medieval village combines history and modernity, with three thermal outdoor pools, a panoramic view of the Tuscan valley and traditional Italian cuisine.

Location

Located in the Unesco heritage of Val D’Orcia, Tuscany, Posta Marcucci is in the sleepy medieval village of Bagno Vigoni. The region’s spring water has been used for theraputic properties since the Roman era and a spectacular 16th-century rectangular pool forms the town square. Bars, osterias, restaurants and delis line the pool’s edges. Nowadays, you can’t swim in it, but don’t forget your bathing suit as the natural spring water of Parco dei Muline is a scenic short walk down the valley (you’ll pass the ruins of a medieval mill and the Roman baths).

Those venturing further afield can tour the walled Tuscan medieval gems of Pienza and Siena where cheese shops, gelato parlours and Renaissance churches are all found against sweeping hilltop views. Or rent bikes to experience undulating hills, olive groves and farmhouses at a leisurely pace.

open image in gallery Soft jazz plays throughout the warmly-lit lounge while chess sets, books and artwork add character ( Hotel Posta Marcucci )

The vibe

The hotel is a former inn, grocery store and postal service, run by the Marcucci family. It turned into a hotel in the 1950s, when excavations found hot water beneath the building, leading to three thermal pools surrounded by an idyllic tree-lined garden. The look and vibe of Posta Marcucci is more of a home than a hotel – soft jazz plays throughout the warmly-lit lounge while chess sets and a vinyl player invite a communal atmosphere among guests. The black and white photographs of the house over the last century add character to the hallways and main areas. Old fashioned but charming, the decor hints to the hotel’s history and gives a flavour of traditional Italy. The interiors aren’t Instagrammable in the way a modern hotel might be, but you can’t help snapping photos in every corner of the unique building, from the vibrant wallpaper to the Scilian-style face vases.

Day visitors come for the thermal waters and panoramic views over the lush valley. It gets a little busy during pool hours, but there’s enough sun beds for it never to feel too full. The outdoor space provides plenty of spots for seclusion, whether it’s down the slope behind the tennis court or toward the back of the garden by the hanging egg chairs. The vibe is peaceful and relaxing, with guests spending their days on sun loungers, alternating between the three thermal pools or reading a book in the lounge.

Service

The service at Posta Marcucci is faultless. From the moment you check in to the moment you check out, the staff are attentive, friendly and warm. They really get to know their guests, whether it’s sharing secret swimming spots in the area or following up about your day. In turn, the hotel encourages you to get to know the staff – see the book in the spa, which features biographies of each team. The sommelier is on hand each evening with pitch perfect wine suggestions while the head chef often comes out to explain his takes on Italian fare. If something goes wrong, the service is quick to respond (a rain shower foiled plans of an alfresco barbecue but canapes and champagne was quickly on hand for guests in the lounge instead).

open image in gallery The bedrooms are spacious and cosy with vintage touches ( Hotel Posta Marcucci )

Bed and bath

The double rooms are spacious and in-keeping with the hotel’s time-capsule feel. Large bay windows look out over the pools and the valley, or toward the village. The walls are richly coloured (think forest green, duck egg blue or merlot) while vintage table lamps create a cosy and inviting feel. Just like downstairs, the rooms have a perfectly mismatched look thanks to clashing cushions and vintage, wired headboards.

Chaise lonuges and an armchairs add a homely touch. Modern features blend seamlessly with the old-fashioned nature of the space – see the retro key fob that turns on the lights when placed on its rack. The bathrooms are spacious and complete with bathtub and shower, but don’t expect the same luxury feel as the bedroom, lounge and restaurant area – the stoneware design details are basic, but do the job.

Food and drink

The restaurant at Posta Marcucci is a special experience. If you book the all-inclusive deal, you can enjoy a four-course a la carte menu which varies evening-to-evening. All the dishes are sourced from the local area, from Tuscan cured meat boards and soups to deliciously light and fluffy gnudi (a must-try) and Florentine-style tomato cod fish. There’s an impressive amount of choice for a set menu and the buzzy restaurant is full most nights.

open image in gallery The restaurant looks out onto the Tuscan landscape ( Hotel Posta Marcucci )

On Fridays, the hotel serves fresh fish at breakfast and a seafood buffet for guests at dinner. Breakfast is similarly varied, with an a la carte menu featuring croque monsieur and pancakes, as well as a buffet with fresh cheeses, cold cuts, granola, fresh yogurt, fruits and bread. After dinner, enjoy a cocktail at the emerald saloon-style “green bar”. An intimate, secluded spot for a cocktail, there’s a record player and hundreds of vinyls to while away the hours with. The negroni and campari spritz are perfect for a night cap. During the day, the kiosk by the pool is open for lunch, aperitivos and snacks, with a menu spanning caesar salads, club sandwiches and pizzas.

Facilities

Posta Marcucci’s main attraction is its three thermal pools. Offering a spa-like experience year-round, the water emerges from the ground at 49 degrees, with the first pool stabilising between 35 and 38 degrees and the last pool between 28 and 32 degrees. The water is full of natural minerals and offers relaxation in all seasons (the water is like a warm bath during the summer and an inviting respite during winter). For in between dips, comfortable padded sun loungers are dotted around the pool and gardens, which offer panoramic views of the valley (spot the medieval fort on the hill that’s lit up at night).

open image in gallery The hotel’s thermal pools are open year-round ( Hotel Posta Marcucci )

Guests are provided with tote bags, swimming caps and dressing gowns for the pool area and there are evening swims until 11pm on Friday and Saturday, which is a chance to bathe beneath the stars. There’s a tennis court that’s free of charge for guests while the spa area has a sauna, steam room, Turkish bath, Jacuzzi and indoor thermal pool. Guests can wade into the first thermal pool from the spa area, which is a welcome feature during winter. The treatment space is within the hotel and has a vast menu – try the gently exfoliating gemstone massage (an rejuvinating conclusion to a day spent in the thermal water).

Disability access

In addition to the ramps and front doors that open in both directions, there are two rooms that are accessible. There are also lifts between floors, and a lift system to lower guests in need of assistance into the pool. The external changing rooms are accessible.

Pet policy

Pets are allowed with an additional charge of €20 per day per pet.

Check in/check out?

Check out from 3pm; check out by 11am.

Family-friendly?

Yes, the comfortable and superior rooms have enough space for two adults, a child and a cot, while the Benincasa apartment in town can house up to six people, including a cot. There are no age restrictions on guests.

At a glance

Best thing: The thermal outdoor pools.

Perfect for: Couples looking for quiet, relaxing getaway.

Not right for: Party people.

Instagram from: The restaurant balcony over the pool and across the valley.

Address: Via Ara Urcea, 43, 53027 Bagno Vignoni SI, Italy

Phone: +39 0577 887112

Website: Postamarccuci.it/en

