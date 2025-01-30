Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With exceptional food and facilities on the outskirts of Egypt’s Hurghada coastline, it’s all too easy to never leave the walled gardens of this five-star luxury retreat during your stay.

Location

The resort is tucked away on Egypt’s ‘Red Sea Rivieria’. It’s a 30-minute taxi ride from Hurghada Airport, which is a five and a half hour flight from London.

The retreat is at the end of a strip of more affordable, and perhaps more bustling, hotels offering all-inclusive packages. Far from the hustle of the city, with its traditional markets and grand mosques, the hotel is an ideal spot for winter sunseekers.

The immediate surroundings are quiet and unspoiled, overlooking a private stretch of sandy beach. Hurghada itself is a popular, up-and-coming destination, where construction is underway at every turn.

open image in gallery A view of the suites from the Red Sea ( Oberoi )

The vibe

Arriving at the gated grounds, you quickly realise this hotel is different to those you pass on the road from the airport. In place of fake pyramids and neon signs are pristine gardens and the quiet of guests pondering a spa treatment by the pool. There’s no city noise here.

Single-storey suites within the expansive gardens are a short stroll from both a sprawling central pool and patio bar overlooking the beach and beyond out to the Red Sea.

The vibe is perfect for couples looking to unwind for a few days in the North African sun.

Service

Service is everything at the Oberoi – it’s a luxury chain that prides itself on impeccable standards. In every room, a 24-hour phone line connects you to a concierge who is happy to cater to your every need.

Staff are friendly and, from the gardeners to the concierge, guests can be expected to be greeted by name with a smile. A special mention to those working in the restaurant who seem genuinely delighted to talk you through the local produce and dishes on offer.

Staff will be happy to help you plan day trips from the hotel but, as expected, will push those organised through the company.

open image in gallery Each suite comes with a private sunspot ( Oberoi )

Bed and bath

The single-storey suites feature domed roofs and tall ceilings. With a relaxed decor and doors facing out to your private sunspot, or even a private pool in the Grand and Royal suites, they are filled with natural light and fitted with all the modern accessories you would expect from a five-star hotel. The king-size bedroom includes one of the comfiest beds you will sleep in.

With traditional Egyptian design features and views out to the Red Sea, you will feel like you are staying in your own private home. Each room includes a furnished lounge with arched windows that frame the garden vistas.

The superior deluxe suites include a huge sunken marble bathtub that is a highlight of the design – just try not to spend your whole holiday in it.

open image in gallery The speciality Indian restaurant ( Oberoi )

Food and drink

It’s the food that is the standout for the resort. Guests can indulge in world-class dishes at the hotel’s restaurants, serving both international and local cuisines.

Dining is spread out across four areas: the main restaurant, the poolside pergola, the speciality Indian restaurant and, for those who don’t want to leave their sofa, room service.

Breakfast includes a full buffet, with fresh Egyptian seasonal fruit – some even the more experienced traveller will find hard to identify – and an array of pastries and cold cuts.

As with the lunch and dinner menus, there are plenty of options on offer, ranging from traditional Egpytian coffee to Belgian waffles and eggs Benedict. The wide range does not dilute the quality, and the Indian-style eggs bhurjee are a firm recommendation for the morning.

open image in gallery Indian-style eggs for breakfast ( Rich Booth )

The executive chef, Pappu Singh, previously worked at Oberoi hotels in India and clearly brought the country’s tastes with him. The Zaafran restaurant has an extensive authentic Indian menu. The fresh fish curries and selection of Indian breads for dipping into the rich, creamy sauces are excellent.

There is a wide range of lunch offerings to be enjoyed by the pool, including salads, sandwiches, pizza and pasta.

A bar is tucked away in the main hotel for night-caps in the company of other guests. A wide selection of refreshments are available at all times, but it’s worth noting that alcohol is expensive.

Facilities

There is a large central swimming pool spread over several layers that ends in an infinity pool overlooking the Red Sea. By the pool is a small but well-equipped gym and a spa with individual therapy rooms offering Thai treatments.

The rooms are surrounded by gardens and the beach is never more than a two-minute walk away.

The hotel offers guided excursions to nearby attractions, but it’s worth noting that these can be costly. There is also a dive school on-site for those wanting to experience the Red Sea’s famous marine life.

open image in gallery The gym at the Oberoi is small but well-equipped ( Oberoi )

Disability access

Accommodation is all on the ground floor with lifts and wheelchair accessible rooms.

Pet policy

Pets are not allowed.

Check in/check out?

Check-in is from 3pm; check-out is 12 noon. Staff will be happy to accomodate around this if needed. The reviewer checked out at 4pm and the staff were happy to help.

Family-friendly?

Children are welcome at the hotel and will enjoy the long, wide beach and large pool. There is also an extensive children’s menu.

At a glance:

Best thing: The friendly staff. Oberoi is known for its service and Sahl Hasheesh is a shining example.

Perfect for: A winter sun fly and flop.

Not right for: Thrillseekers – this is a resort for those who want to relax.

Instagram from: The main building’s balcony overlooks the central pool and Red Sea beyond.

Address: 117, Sahl Hasheesh, Red Sea, Egypt

Phone: +20 65-6911-0606

Website: Oberoihotels.com/hotels-in-sahl-hasheesh

