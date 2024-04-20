Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On Egypt's popular Red Sea coast – famed for long stretches of beautiful shoreline and vibrant corals – the city of Hurghada has grown from a quiet fishing village into the capital of a region beloved by tourists. While often visitors will ensconce themselves into the comfort of the many resorts, venturing outside reveals plenty of activities to pack a holiday with.

Visitors can immerse themselves in 'old Hurghada' in the souks and restaurants of the old town, or opt for something more modern with a stint of people watching around the swish marina. It's from the latter that you can head out onto the water – there are a string of boat operators who will take you out for the day, including trips to the wonderful Giftun Islands – as well as book diving trips (there are a couple of impressive ship wrecks to explore).

Hurghada also makes a convenient base should you wish to get out and discover more of Egypt. Bedouin villages and rolling dunes await in the desert, or make a journey back in time to see some of the country's most fascinating historical sites with a day trip to Luxor.

Here's how to ensure your Hurghada holiday on the Red Sea is a memorable one.

Explore the old town

Hurghada’s souks sell everything from herbs and spices to handmade jewellery ( Getty Images )

Hurghada’s old town, known as El Dahar, used to be the centre of the city during its past as a fishing village. Nowadays, it is the most ‘authentically Egyptian’ part of Hurghada, with souks, local restaurants and plenty of cheaper hotel options. This is away from the beaten tourist path, but it’s a bustling part of the city, the highlights of which are the El Mina Mosque and the Church of St. Shenouda.

Visit the marina

Hurghada’s marina project was completed in the early 2000s ( Getty Images )

The city’s pedestrianised marina is one of the most pleasant places to go for a relaxed stroll, evening meal or some drinks (and it’s also the hub of Hurghada’s nightlife). Plenty of hotels, restaurants and bars line the promenade, many housed in pastel pink and ochre buildings, with Hurghada Marina Boulevard acting as the focal point for events.

Hit the beach

Some of Hurghada’s beaches charge a small access fee of around £1 ( Getty Images )

Hurghada is mostly known as a coastal resort destination, so it makes sense to spend plenty of time on its beaches. The city is home to miles of golden coastline and warm, turquoise waters, including those of El Dahar, Makadi Bay, Old Vic and Merritt Beach, as well as dozens of private hotel beaches. Down the coast, the resort of Soma Bay is a haven for water sports enthusiasts.

Go diving or snorkelling

Marine species around Hurghada include barracuda, lionfish and giant moray eels ( Getty Images )

Water sports and snorkelling are accessible on many of Hurghada’s beaches, but you might want to go one step further and take an excursion to one of the city’s excellent diving and snorkelling sites. The Red Sea’s various wrecks and coral reefs – replete with tropical fish – make for great diving spots, particularly around El Gouna, Sahl Hasheesh and Makadi Bay. Hurghada’s two main wrecks are the SS Thistlegorm and the Rosalie Moller, two WW2-era vessels.

Venture out into the desert

The desert around the city is ideal for adventures ( Getty Images )

The desert around Hurghada is known as the Eastern Desert, and is home to miles of rolling dunes, rocky outcrops and even Bedouin villages. Visitors can go on dune buggy tours, jeep safaris and camel rides, finishing up with a visit to a traditional village – or why not stay the night and experience eating and camping under the stars?

Sail out to the Giftun Islands

The Giftun Islands are around 45 minutes from Hurghada by boat ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If you’d like to combine excellent dive sites with even more beaches – this time with white sands – take a day trip to the Giftun Islands. They are surrounded by a coral reef conservation area, so are ideal for snorkelling, and you may even spot dolphins at Dolphin House Island. There’s plenty of pristine shoreline along the islands, as well as tourist infrastructure in places like Orange Bay.

Take a day trip to ancient Egypt

A trip to Luxor is on many people’s lists when they visit southern Egypt ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

It would be a shame to come to Egypt and not visit some of the planet’s oldest and most fascinating historical sites. Luxor is around four hours away from Hurghada by car, and it’s certainly worth the journey. You’ll see sites such as the Valley of the Kings – where Tutankhamun is buried – the temples of Hatshepsut and Karnak, and the Colossi of Memnon. Your hotel will likely be able to arrange transport and guides.

