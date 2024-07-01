Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re inspired by Wimbledon or just want to keep your hobby up on holiday, finding a hotel with tennis courts is ideal opportunity to perfect those racquet skills.

Thankfully, more and more hotels are realising that they need to up their game, literally, when it comes to the provision of courts to cater for active travellers. Far from offering a couple of dusty patches of grass with nets at the back of a resort, plenty of places are building courts in beautiful surroundings. And you can choose from grass, clay or sprung all-weather artifical surfaces that offer a smooth base for the perfect bounce.

Whether you crave a luxurious five-star experience with manicured courts and a pro on hand, or a charming boutique hotel with a hidden gem of a court tucked amidst olive groves or on the cliff top, here are the best hotels with tennis courts around the world.

Enchantment Resort Arizona, USA

Sedona’s red rocks are watching your every move ( Enchantment Resort )

Surrounded by Sedona’s iconic red rocks, Enchantment Resort has six impeccably maintained courts at 4,600ft above sea level. These high altitude conditions force the body to work harder, which can lead to impressive improvements in fitness. Added to that, there are plenty of rocky trails to walk to further improve cardiovascular fitness and a pitch’n’putt in case you’re still feeling competitive after the tennis. The resort caters to all levels of player, with racquets available to hire and instruction for those seeking to up their game.

Venture outside the resort and you’ll find Sedona to be a hub for all things health and wellbeing. It has a reputation for being a spiriutual retreat with lots of places to meditate, enjoy yoga and even consult psychics.

Sportchalet Mürren, Switzerland

Sportchalet Murren’s courts are 1650m above sea level ( Sportchalet Murren )

Nestled amidst the Swiss Alps, Sportchalet Mürren boasts tennis courts with some of the most beautiful views in the game. Imagine rallying against your opponent with the breathtaking panorama of the Lauterbrunnen Valley as your backdrop. It offers four outdoor clay courts, meticulously maintained and taut with summer nets. At 1650m above sea level, this is another high altitude court, and the remote location in the centre of the car-free village of Mürren will help you get away from it all and focus on your fitness and wellbeing.

Wildflower Hall, India

The hotel is set in 22 acres of pine and cedar woods, so playing tennis here is a serene experience ( Wildflower Hall )

For a seruiosly high altitude playing, head to Wildflower Hall in Shimla in the Himalayas where you can pratise you backhand at over 2,500m. Sitting in 22 acres of pine and cedar forests, the crisp mountain air and tranquil surroundings of this hotel create the perfect getaway to get ahead in your game. The tennis court, which is operational from mid-February until mid-December, looks out onto snow-capped mountains and gorgeous green valleys. In the winter, the court gets converted into an ice skating rink.

Il San Pietro Di Positano, Italy

Hear the waves clapping your shots at Il San Pietro Di Positano ( Il San Pietro di Positano )

You’ll have to be careful that you don’t hit the ball out of the court at the Il San Pietro Di Positano hotel. The regulation-size grass court is perched right on the edge of the Amalfi coast. Here, tennis is a sensory experience, as you can see lush greenery, the air carries the scent of lemon trees, and the rhythmic crash of waves against rock creates a natural soundtrack.

If you’re feeling tired after a game you can relax on the famed Spiaggia Grande beach or explore hidden coves by boat. But if you still have a little energy, hike the Path of the Gods for breathtaking cliffside views, or head into town to see the historical beautuy of the 13th-century Chiesa di Santa Maria Assunta church.

The Cromlix, Scotland

The green and purple court is inspired by Wimbledon ( The Cromlix )

The Cromlix is owned by Andy Murray, the winner of Olympic gold medals and three grand slams – and he hasn’t skrimped on the hotel’s tennis court. Designed in the iconic Wimbledon green and purple, it’s a beauty of a court that screams “play on me!” But its beauty goes beyond the colours as it’s meticulously maintained so you can enjoy perfect bounce and an unforgettable game. Professional coaching is available for all skill levels, or you can try pickleball, played on a smaller court with smaller raquets, which is growing in popularity in the UK.

Beyond the court, you can explore the hotel’s lush grounds, which are perfect for hiking or a relaxing picnic. The hotel’s luxurious spa offers an array of post-match pampering treatments, or you can visit Dunblane for a nosey around the local artisan shops and tour the Cathedral.

Hotel Du Cap Antibes, France

Cary Grant, Elizabeth Taylor and F. Scott Fitzgerald have stayed here ( Hotel Du Cap Antibes )

Surrounded by olive groves and pine trees with the azure sea stretching out in the background, the Hotel Du Cap’s five clay courts are a stunning setting for a game of tennis. The hotel has a rich history for attracting royal and celebrity guests, with previous visitors including the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, Picasso, Cary Grant and Elizabeth Taylor. It’s not known how many of those used the tennis courts, but being hidden among the lush greenery would have offered excellent privacy. It’s a brilliant place for beginners as the hotel has an in-house team of tennis pros ready to advise guests on how to perfect their backhands, volleys and lobs.

After your game, dive into the sea-water pool carved into the rocks, or explore the charming town of Antibes. Wander its labyrinthine streets lined with art galleries and boutiques, or soak up the vibrant atmosphere at the harbor, filled with yachts and surrounded by cafes.

Sani Resort, Greece

This resort aims to create champions using techniques inspired by Rafa Nadal ( Sani Resort )

Rafa Nadal’s tennis academy has eight clay courts catering for people who are serious about improving their tennis skills. Founded by the champion tennis player himself, who has won 62 ATP-tournaments on clay, the academy uses his tried-and-tested training methods to help players of all levels make significant improvements in just a few days.

Beyond the courts, the resort itself boasts over 400 hectares to explore, while the Halkidiki peninsula beckons with pristine beaches, charming villages, and ancient ruins. You could hike through Mount Athos’ foothills, delve into Sani Marina’s vibrant atmosphere, or explore the ruins of Roman Emperor Galerius’ 4th-century palace in Thessaloniki.

Vakkaru Maldives

Play on a world-class surface in the Maldives ( Vakkaru Maldives )

At Vakkaru the tennis courts are as blue as the surrounding sea. They were recently refurbished by the same company that built the world’s leading tennis court surfaces, including the Australian Open and many other international professional courts, creating a surface for champions. And champions do play here as the hotels’ partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis brings in in world-class players like Angelique Kerber for clinics and even friendly matches.

After a few hours hitting the ball around, cool down in the clear blue sea waters, snorkel, or enjoy a deep tissue massage in the resort’s spa. You can be as active or as laidback as you want.

Ritz Carlton Abama, Tenerife

Seven all-surface courts and floodlights mean tennis can be enjoyed all year round ( Ritz Carlton Abama )

One of the best hotels in Tenerife, the Ritz Carlton has seven floodlit plexi-pave courts, mimicking the surface of the US and Australian Opens. A stunning centre court with 600 seats has hosted professional tournaments, while the remaining courts offer relaxation areas and panoramic ocean views.

The Abama Tennis Academy, world-renowned for its coaching, caters to all skill levels. Plus, the resort’s luxurious amenities – a spa, Michelin-starred dining, and an 18-hole championship golf course – make it a haven for relaxation after a game, and offer plenty for a partner that doesn’t enjoy the game as much as you do. The kids’ club also has a good reputation, making this hotel a great choice for families.

Once you’ve had enough of hitting the ball around, you could hike or cycle Mount Teide, a dormant volcano, for otherworldly landscapes. Or have a more leisurely day exploring the charming town of Guia de Isora, or unwinding on the black sand beaches near the hotel.