Welcome to the club: The new Heathrow hotspot you need to know about

With summer rapidly approaching and the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean beckoning, airports across the UK are gearing up for their busiest season of the year. But while jetting off for some serious R&R is an annual milestone worth counting down to, battling with hordes of holiday makers ahead of your flight is one part of travelling most would happily say goodbye to.

For those seeking peace and quiet in the hours leading up to their flight, the newly opened Clubrooms lounge at Heathrow Terminal 3 is the perfect escape. Combining sophistication with exclusivity, Clubrooms offers an elevated airport experience away from the crowds and noise. Prepare to start your holiday early as you relax amongst lush greenery and plush interiors, with friendly hosts on-hand to allay any travel-based stress with a fully personalised service.

Enjoy à la carte dining

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of relief after you’ve checked in for your flight and negotiated security. With the queues out of the way, it’s time to relax and ease yourself into holiday mode with Clubrooms’ exquisite culinary offering. Featuring seasonal ingredients and made-to-order hot and cold dishes, the à la carte menu has been specially designed to delight your tastebuds and bring the holiday experience forward.

If you’re jetting off in the AM, choose from hot breakfasts, freshly baked pastries and healthy deli jars to quell the early morning stomach rumbles and start your day right. For later departures, the menu shifts to a selection of indulgent dishes that feel more like a restaurant than an airport lounge – from warming comfort plates to vibrant seasonal salads. And it’s not just the food menu that delivers – Clubrooms also offer a wide selection of award-winning wines, sparkling wines, bottled beers and premium spirits, as well as hand mixed cocktails which look suitably fancy in that all important pre-flight photo.

Sit back and relax

Travelling can be a stressful experience, but having lounge access takes time spent at the airport from chaotic to calm in an instant. As you walk through the doors at the Clubrooms lounge, you’ll feel as though you’ve stepped inside an exclusive members club, with stylish furniture and ambient lighting creating a cool, relaxed atmosphere that seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Departures.

With spacious rooms, including a stunning Orangery seating area, Clubrooms pairs timeless British elegance with contemporary design to create a space that feels both indulgent and serene. Opt for a sumptuous chair by the window and feel the tension leave your body as you watch planes effortlessly lift off the runway on their way to far-flung destinations.

If you’re the type of traveller who needs up-to-the-minute information, you’ll feel reassured by multiple flight information screens within reading distance of your table. And with dedicated Wi-Fi and charging points, you’ll be able to continue working or scrolling without worrying about a diminishing battery.

Get 10% off your first Clubrooms booking

Ready to start your holiday in style? Regardless of the class of your ticket, you can gain access to premium pre-flight service at Clubrooms with a pre-booked lounge visit. To save 10% off your first booking, join the No1 Lounges mailing list today.

Travelling during peak season doesn’t have to be a chore. Experience the luxury of the lounge with pay-as-you-go access at Clubrooms. The only worry on your mind will be whether you have time to order a pre-flight cocktail.

