Police incident shuts M42 in both directions near Birmingham airport
The major motorway is currently shut after an incident between junction four and five at Solihull
Drivers have been warned to expect hour-long delays as the M42 is closed in both directions due to a police incident.
The major motorway is currently shut after an incident between junction four and five at Solihull.
National Highways warned those on the road on Thursday morning to expect an hour of delays as traffic continued to build.
“The M42 in the West Midlands is closed in both directions between J4 (Shirley) and J5 (Solihull) due to a Police led Incident,” it said.
“Delays are building in both directions - approximately 3 miles of congestion both ways, northbound back to the M40 and southbound back to the A45 Birmingham Airport.”
West Midlands Police said on X: “INCIDENT: We are currently dealing with an incident on the M42 between Junction 4 and 5 at Solihull. The motorway is currently closed in both directions.”
Birmingham Airport also warned those hoping to fly today to leave extra time to catch their flight.
“Please be aware and allow additional to your journey to and from the airport,” the airport said on X.
Drivers have been advised to follow diversion symbols on road signs. For those travelling northbound, they will exit the M42 at junction four, and turn left onto the A34. Following signs, they will then eventually return to the M42 to the junction five roundabout.
Southbound drivers will follow the same route in reverse.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments