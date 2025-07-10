Police incident shuts M42 in both directions near Birmingham airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers have been warned to expect hour-long delays as the M42 is closed in both directions due to a police incident.

The major motorway is currently shut after an incident between junction four and five at Solihull.

National Highways warned those on the road on Thursday morning to expect an hour of delays as traffic continued to build.

“The M42 in the West Midlands is closed in both directions between J4 (Shirley) and J5 (Solihull) due to a Police led Incident,” it said.

“Delays are building in both directions - approximately 3 miles of congestion both ways, northbound back to the M40 and southbound back to the A45 Birmingham Airport.”

West Midlands Police said on X: “INCIDENT: We are currently dealing with an incident on the M42 between Junction 4 and 5 at Solihull. The motorway is currently closed in both directions.”

open image in gallery National Highways warned those on the road on Thursday morning to expect an hour of delays as traffic continued to build. ( National Highways )

Birmingham Airport also warned those hoping to fly today to leave extra time to catch their flight.

“Please be aware and allow additional to your journey to and from the airport,” the airport said on X.

Drivers have been advised to follow diversion symbols on road signs. For those travelling northbound, they will exit the M42 at junction four, and turn left onto the A34. Following signs, they will then eventually return to the M42 to the junction five roundabout.

Southbound drivers will follow the same route in reverse.