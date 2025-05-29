Wild wanders and breathtaking vistas: Go off-grid amid the Costa Dorada’s incredible nature

The Costa Dorada, the ‘Golden Coast’ of Catalonia known locally as Costa Daurada, is renowned for its calm, blue, Mediterranean waters and 50 miles of sandy beaches, perfect for families and sun-seekers. But beyond the vibrant seaside towns and shimmering shores the area is famous for, adventurers will discover wild landscapes, dramatic mountain ranges and rich biodiversity.

Here, let us lead you off the beaten path to discover some of the region’s wonderful delights. From parks designed to make the most of its natural beauty, to rugged trails through the mountains for the most spectacular views under stunning skies, get ready to go off-grid and immerse yourself in these wild wonders…

A wild adventure in the heart of the mountains

Nature lovers should head to Serra de Montsant Natural Park for wonderful views and wildlife ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Just over an hour’s drive from the coast, in the Prades Mountains, is a 21-hectare haven for hikers and nature-lovers of all ages. Serra de Montsant Natural Park boasts Catalonia’s most striking natural scenery, from sheer cliffs to deep gorges.

Hiking trails wind their way from the foothill villages up through rugged peaks promising panoramic views of the valleys below and hidden delights such as grottoes and ruins.

More adventurous explorers will want to join the climbers scaling the dramatic rockfaces of the Montsant mountain range. For a thrilling challenge for families with older children and teens, start at the village of La Morera de Montsant and head for the Grau de Salfores path, under a mile away. Following red paint marks through the rocky bushes, you’ll come across Via Ferrata Montsant – an equipped rope walk through the rocky range using a lifeline, for which you’ll need a helmet, harness and Via Ferrata lanyard.

However you get there, take some time to be still, soak up the tranquillity of this idyllic location and look out for some of the park’s huge array of wildlife – perhaps a griffon vulture soaring high above the valleys, or even the often-elusive red deer below.

For another must-visit trail in Costa Dorada, head to Mont-roig del Camp. Here you can explore the lush woodlands and striking red rock formation on a hike to the Ermita Mare de Déu de la Roca, a hermitage where you can visit two chapels and enjoy panoramic views across the stunning countryside below.

Stargazing in Parc Astronòmic Muntanyes de Prades

Take in starry skies on an astronomic adventure in Prades ( Costa Dorada )

Inland of Costa Dorada is the Parc Astronòmic of Muntanyes de Prades, an observatory with a high altitude and low light pollution. So it promises perhaps the most pristine view of the night sky in all of Europe.

Whether you’re an enthusiastic novice or seasoned stargazer, the park hosts regular sessions where you can peer into the cosmos through its powerful telescopes. Under the expert guidance of the park’s astronomers, you can spot far-away stars, planets and galaxies with breathtaking clarity.

Coastal wetlands and romantic garden retreats

Enjoy strolling through a beautiful botanical paradise at the scenic Parc Samà in Cambrils ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Back to the coast, and the Costa Dorada’s many family-friendly cycling paths lead you to yet more natural delights, such as the Sèquia Major – a 17-hectare coastal wetland by Vila-seca, la Pineda Platja. Access to the marshlands is regulated, though there are guided tours from August, when the many birds are no longer nesting. Footprints, feathers and foot traces indicate the wild array of wildlife within the park. Lucky visitors may even spot the endangered Iberian toothcarp fish, or the European pond turtle.

You’ll find another natural paradise in Cambrils’ Parc Samà, a 19th-century botanical garden that feels like something out of a fairytale. Founded by Salvador Samà i Torrens, Marquis of Marianao, and heir to a Catalan family established in Cuba, the park was designed by Josep Fontserè, with Gaudí’s assistance. The elegant design reflects Catalan and Cuban history, with modernist touches peppered between winding paths and romantic vistas.

Botanists will love unearthing the many rare species of fauna, including the palms in the tropical greenhouse, built on the site of the founder’s old riding school. There’s plenty for animal-lovers of all ages, with a delightful assortment of birds and animals from Central America as well as native to Catalonia. So make time to visit the aviary, parrot pavilion and the donkey shelter. Bring a picnic too – there’s plenty of play and rest areas to enjoy. And when evening calls, the Michelin-starred delights of Cambrils town are just a ten-minute drive away.

