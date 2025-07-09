Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Instagram has created a “copy and paste” effect that’s ruining luxury travel, according to a new report.

For the study, affluent Americans were quizzed about their travel habits and desires.

Sixty-eight percent agreed that hotel design has become too focused on being “Instagram ready” and 62 percent agreed that luxury hotels “feel beige lately”, with social-media-driven designs “making everything look and feel the same”.

The report, by Preferred Hotels & Resorts, warns that this “beige-ification” should serve as a wake-up call for the travel industry, because an “Instagram-washing backlash” is in effect, with luxury travelers rebelling and taking their business to places outside the “dupe culture”.

Nearly three-quarters said they won’t pay for luxury accommodations that feel generic, and 40 percent said they’re less likely to book a hotel or rental if “social media influencers can’t stop talking about it.”

open image in gallery Instagram has created a 'copy and paste' effect among hotels ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, eighty-one percent said they would rather pay more for a unique accommodation than an airline upgrade.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ “Luxury Travel Report” also revealed that wealthy travelers want unique experiences.

One luxury traveler said they’re “tired of travel itineraries that feel designed by an algorithm rather than authenticity”, with 75 percent agreeing that “the best travel experiences can’t be found through social media.”

What’s more, 77 percent agree that “true luxury today means escaping the pressure to post and impress online,” and 64 percent would rather navigate a destination with handwritten tips and ideas from locals.

open image in gallery Passalacqua, Italy, a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection, which aims to offer travelers unique places to stay ( Preferred Hotels & Resorts )

The report said: “Algorithm-driven itineraries have fueled a wave of ‘destination disillusionment,” where cities and stays feel indistinguishable.

“Today’s affluent traveler craves the unrepeatable: places that excite, environments that surprise, and experiences rooted in individuality.”

Lindsey Ueberroth, Chief Executive Officer of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, said: “The Luxury Travel Report deepens our understanding of the ever-evolving desires of luxury travelers, which is a critical step in reinforcing authenticity and spotlighting the unique, curated experiences that can be found throughout our global portfolio.”

The Luxury Travel Report was conducted by The Harris Poll from February to March 2025, among over 500 affluent U.S. travelers.

Respondents met the criteria, including an annual household income of more than $250,000, at least $1 million in total assets, and a minimum annual spend of $10,000 on leisure travel.