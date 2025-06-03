Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The plaudits for Chicago keep coming.

It was recently named the No.1 place in the US and seventh in the world for culture by Time Out. And now the Windy City can boast of being home to the best hotel in America — The Peninsula Chicago — with the property also making the global top 10.

That's according to website laliste.com, which has just released its annual ranking of the best 1,000 hotels on the planet.

The list is drawn up by a "sophisticated algorithm" that analyzes thousands of reviews, professional evaluations, and guest feedback. Properties that make the final selection are then assigned a score out of 100.

open image in gallery A premier king room in the Peninsula Chicago, ranked the best hotel in the US by La Liste ( Peninsula Chicago )

open image in gallery The Peninsula Chicago is located on the 'prestigious' intersection of Michigan and Chicago avenues ( The Peninsula Chicago )

Laliste.com, which also produces an annual restaurant ranking, says: “This selection represents hospitality excellence across three continents."

The Peninsula Chicago tops the US list with a score of 99.5.

Five US hotels all share the runners-up spot with scores of 98.5. They are the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego; L'Ermitage Beverly Hills; The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York City; The Peninsula Beverly Hills; and The Setai, Miami Beach.

A further five US hotels all receive 98 points to form a top 11 — Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on Kailua-Kona; Hotel Bel-Air; the Montage Healdsburg in California; The Langham, Chicago; and Wynn Las Vegas.

La Liste describes The Peninsula Chicago, located on the "prestigious" intersection of Michigan and Chicago avenues, as an "architectural statement piece that delivers Asian service philosophy within distinctly American spaces".

It adds: "Its rooms — among the most technologically advanced in the world — offer intuitive automation that enhances rather than intrudes upon the guest experience."

open image in gallery The luxurious pool at The Peninsula Chicago ( The Peninsula Chicago )

open image in gallery The Peninsula Chicago 'delivers Asian service philosophy within distinctly American spaces' ( www.neiljohnburger.com )

open image in gallery The Peninsula Chicago's rooms, says La Liste, 'offer intuitive automation that enhances rather than intrudes upon the guest experience' ( The Peninsula Chicago )

Also making the top 10 globally are La Réserve Paris, described as "a masterclass in discreet opulence"; The Connaught Hotel, London, "where heritage meets contemporary artistry"; The Savoy, London, "an enduring icon of British cultural identity"; Cheval Blanc Paris, a "masterpiece"; and Il San Pietro di Positano, Italy, a "miraculous feat of architecture".

The other four are J.K. Place Capri, Marina Grande, Italy, "a masterly reimagining of the sophisticated Italian beach house"; Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, a "living legend of Asian hospitality"; The Peninsula Shanghai, "an architectural tour de force"; and Rosewood Mayakoba, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, "a symphony of limestone, water and indigenous wood".

open image in gallery The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego (above) scores 98.5, one point behind The Peninsula Chicago ( Fairmont Grand Del Mar )

open image in gallery L'Ermitage Beverly Hills (98.5) makes the top 11 for the US ( L'Ermitage Beverly Hills )

open image in gallery The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, in New York City, receives 98.5 from La Liste’s algorithm ( The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel )

Philippe Faure, president and founder of La Liste, says: "Our algorithm doesn't lie. These establishments truly represent the pinnacle of global hospitality.

“Each transcends the simple concept of accommodation to offer a transformative experience to its guests."

The top 11 hotels in the US for 2025

The Peninsula Chicago (99.5 out of 100) Fairmont Grand Del Mar, San Diego (98.5) L'Ermitage Beverly Hills (98.5) The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, New York City (98.5) The Peninsula Beverly Hills (98.5) The Setai, Miami Beach (98.5) Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on Kailua-Kona (98) Hotel Bel-Air (98) The Montage Healdsburg, California (98) The Langham, Chicago (98) Wynn Las Vegas (98)

The top 10 hotels in the world for 2025