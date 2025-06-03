Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are more LGBTQ+ people in New York than anywhere else in the United States and whilst that does mean travellers aren’t likely to come up against much discrimination, it also means you want to pick the hotel that really makes the most of this vibrant city. The standards are high, so don’t settle for anything less.

Whether you’re after a cosy boutique Art Deco bolthole, somewhere with a lively rooftop bar, a wellness retreat or straight-up luxury, these hotels each offer something special and unique, and are especially good for LGBTQ+ guests.

The draws of The Big Apple are obvious, but it can be an exhausting beast to contend with, so the importance of returning to a hotel that you know will feel like a home from home, where you can completely unwind, cannot be overstated.

Best LGBT+ Friendly Hotels 2025

At a glance

1. Langham NYC hotel

Manhattan

open image in gallery From the moment you enter the Langham, you feel welcome ( Langham NYC )

Located on the iconic Fifth Avenue, Langham NYC is a true gem of a stay for anyone, but especially LGBT+ couples. Whichever way you look from any of the 157 rooms or 57 suites, you’ll see New York’s most prominent landmarks. But that’s only once you’ve finished exploring your room – these are some of the largest in New York City and boast expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel has a sleek and sophisticated vibe with neutral grey, chocolate brown and white marble welcoming you into a world of modern luxury.

Michael White’s Mediterranean hot spot Ai Fiori offers Riviera ambience and cuisine to match. Inclusion and diversity are woven into the understated elegance of Langham, from its Trevor Project partnership, to hosting Unapologetically Pink with OutThere, to TAG accreditation – the hotel has a reputation for going above and beyond to personalise each guest’s experience.

Address: 400 5th Ave, New York

2. citizenM New York Times Square hotel

Midtown Manhattan

open image in gallery Head to citizenM’s rooftop bar for tipples with a view ( citizenM New York Times Square )

citizenM New York Times Square blends chic, modern design with affordable luxury, right in the heart of Manhattan. The smartly designed rooms feature mood lighting and tablet-controlled amenities, making your stay effortless and stylish. The vibrant lobby is more than a check-in area – it’s a lively lounge and co-working space that’s perfect for meeting new people or simply unwinding.

Don’t miss the rooftop bar, where you can sip cocktails while soaking up truly stunning city views. It’s also worth mentioning that the hotel is home to a new museum of street art and its own library. Known for its inclusive ethos, citizenM collaborates with LGBT+ creatives throughout the year as part of its Founders First initiative to champion inclusivity, and is also a big supporter of Pride with a plethora of events taking place around Pride month each year.

Address: 218 W 50th St, New York

3. Moxy Chelsea hotel

Chelsea, Midtown Manhattan

open image in gallery Moxy Chelsea has been recognised by the Gay Travel Awards for its inclusivity ( Moxy Chelsea )

Marriott’s hip, boutique lifestyle offering has been a hit since launching in 2014, providing a very different offering from many New York hotels. They’ve done away with the huge lobbies, formalities and rooms packed with storage, in favour of modern minimalism, playful design and great vibes, with smart, multi-purpose furniture. Rising 35 stories, the hotel’s industrial facade gives way to lush interiors, with guests welcomed by the charming Starbright Floral Design Residency entrance. Rooms are more compact than many, but with floor-to-ceiling windows and spectacular city views, the value is exceptional.

Chelsea’s artistic energy flows through the hotel, with attractions such as the High Line, Hudson Yards, and the iconic Chelsea Market just steps away. Recognised by the Gay Travel Awards for its inclusivity, Moxy Chelsea ensures LGBT+ travellers always feel warmly welcomed. In 2022, they developed an official partnership with Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) and became the first-ever hotel to be designated a Safe Space for LGBTQ+ community members. From Bar Feroce’s Italian cocktails to the glass-enclosed rooftop Fleur Room, this is lively, modern luxury for the not-so-stuffy modern traveller.

Address: 105 W 28th St, New York

4. Moxy East Village hotel

East Village

open image in gallery Seek out the ‘Moxy’s Got Pride’ programme during the month of June ( Moxy East Village )

Moxy East Village is an eclectic blend of New York’s rebellious past and vibrant present, making it a standout in one of the city’s coolest neighbourhoods. This 13-story hotel delivers design-driven spaces with nods to the East Village’s punk roots, from graffiti-tagged mirrors to the retro rotary phones in its 286 cleverly arranged rooms (they actually get you through to the front desk too!). Its standout features include The Ready rooftop bar with string lights and panoramic city views, and Cathédrale, an underground French-Mediterranean restaurant boasting a jaw-dropping 26-foot sculpture.

Like the Chelsea hotel, it’s clever, compact and aimed at a younger crowd. With its lively mix of vinyl records, 80s-inspired decor, and welcoming spaces, Moxy East Village is as diverse as its guests. Visit during Pride, and you’ll discover a full ‘Moxy’s Got Pride’ programme, with book swaps, Burlesque Bingo and experience packages. Recognised for its buzzing environment and prime location across from the historic Webster Hall (where 1910s drag queens performed), the Frankie Goes to Hollywood sign, ‘Relax, Don’t Do It’ – with the ‘don’t’ crossed out – sums this gem up perfectly.

Address: 112 E 11th St, New York

5. Park Central Hotel NYC

Midtown Manhattan

open image in gallery Park Central’s location makes it an ideal place from which to explore the city ( Park Central Hotel NYC )

Built in the Roaring Twenties, Park Central Hotel NYC captures the unmistakable charm of classic Manhattan. The hotel’s storied past includes hosting icons like Mae West and Eleanor Roosevelt. Today, it blends historic elegance with contemporary comfort, offering spacious rooms adorned with sleek wood furniture, marble-topped desks, top-of-the-range TVs, and Simmons Beautyrest beds.

There may not be a full-service restaurant, but with a 24/7 high-performance gym, grab-and-go light bites and a vibrant bar, not to mention the ideal location, this is the perfect base in NYC. The hospitality here is renowned and you’ll feel welcomed into the retro paradise in classic New York fashion.

Address: 870 7th Ave, New York

6. The Muse New York (Kimpton Hotel)

Midtown Manhattan

open image in gallery The Muse goes above and beyond with its service and complimentary upgrades ( The Muse New York (Kimpton Hotel) )

The Muse New York (Kimpton Hotel) offers a boutique retreat amidst the chaotic buzz of Times Square. So relaxed, in fact, that people often mistake it for a spa. This chic haven combines elegant modern decor with playful touches like animal-print robes, all set within spacious, recently renovated rooms. Luxe amenities and spa-inspired bathrooms elevate your stay, while the hotel’s whimsical nods to Broadway legends immerse you in New York’s timeless allure.

The Muse is known for attentive service and, as part of the Kimpton brand, is renowned for its proactive support of LGBT+ initiatives. Steps away from iconic attractions like Rockefeller Center and Broadway’s theatres, The Muse places you at the heart of the action while offering a serene escape. So while the city might never sleep, you certainly will.

Address: 130 W 46th St, New York

7. 33 Hotel Seaport

Seaport

open image in gallery This boutique stay has a restaurant, bar and a 24/7 fitness centre ( 33 Hotel Seaport )

Set amongst the cobbled streets, 33 Seaport Hotel is a luxurious boutique retreat in the heart of Manhattan’s historic Seaport District, blending old-world charm with contemporary elegance. Housed in a red-bricked landmark building, this 66-room gem offers a serene escape from the city buzz, just steps from the Brooklyn Bridge and East River, and surrounded by a wealth of speciality stores, cafés, bistros and restaurants. Rooms feature plush textures, marble bathrooms, and natural light, with terrace options for breathtaking views. Expect a 24/7 fitness centre, as well as a flurry of welcoming touches such as complimentary drinks and locally made chocolates.

The on-site Urban Cove Society & Kitchen serves modern American cuisine with global influences, while the Alcove Bar offers artisanal cocktails in a stylish setting. Both are revered! The hotel’s dedication to inclusivity shines through initiatives such as partnering with LGBTQ+ artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer for a Pride month mural, created with local schoolchildren, celebrating love and community.

Address: 33 Peck Slip, New York

8. Nomo Soho hotel

Soho

open image in gallery For stylish travellers who appreciate a blend of the historic and modern, look no further than Nomo Soho ( Nomo Soho )

A sleek fusion of historic charm and modern luxury, Nomo Soho is a design-forward retreat in one of New York’s most vibrant neighbourhoods. Known for its striking blue-lit entrance and industrial-chic aesthetic, this hotel is an influencer’s dream. Inside, the loft-inspired rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, plush bedding, and marble bathrooms, creating an upscale yet relaxed vibe.

With a prime location near Soho’s boutiques, galleries, and bars, Nomo Soho is perfect for those looking to soak up the city’s creative energy. The buzzing Nomo Kitchen serves modern American cuisine in a greenhouse-style setting, while the rooftop bar offers panoramic views and a laid-back lounge atmosphere.

A longtime favourite among LGBTQ+ travellers, Nomo Soho embraces inclusivity and supports Pride initiatives. Just a short stroll from the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, this stylish escape blends luxury with a welcoming, artistic spirit.

Address: 9 Crosby St, New York

9. Walker Hotel Greenwich

Greenwich Village

open image in gallery For a hotel that feels well immersed in the local area of Greenwich Village, book a stay at Walker Hotel ( Walker Hotel Greenwich )

The West Village isn’t known for its luxurious hotels, but this is one of them. Situated on one of the prettiest streets in the area, the boutique Walker Hotel blends Georgian design with bold Art Deco detailing harking back to New York romance – picture draping plants, roaring fireplaces, seductive velvet and shimmering accents. This isn’t large-scale corporate luxury, it’s a cosier, more homely place where the staff know tonnes about the local area, including the legendary jazz nights; even the lobby is called the ‘Poets Room’.

Eco-friendly and ethical choices are plentiful, from the coffee served at Society Café to a host of cool local partnerships. Although it does have a small fitness centre, it’s not packed with an exhaustive list of features like some luxury NYC stays, but it’s a real cosy slice of old-school New York with lovable character, perfectly integrated into one of the city’s nicest neighbourhoods.

Famously, Greenwich Village was one of the birthplaces of the Gay Rights Movement in 1969, with iconic LGBTQ+ sites like the Stonewall Inn only a stone’s throw away. In the past, the hotel has hosted Pride events benefiting LGBTQ+ focused non-profits such as Visual AIDS and created speciality cocktails to honour the community.

Address: 52 W 13th St, New York

10. The William Vale Hotel

Williamsburg

open image in gallery Stop by the Scandinavian wellness experience at The William Vale ( Read McKendree )

The gem in the crown that is the blooming Williamsburg area, The William Vale is possibly the finest luxury experience in Brooklyn. Offering a chic blend of luxury, style, and unforgettable facilities, it’s adored for its floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies in every room, unbeatable beds and awe-inspiring views of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Its rooftop bar, Westlight, serves sweeping skyline vistas alongside craft cocktails, while the Italian-inspired Leuca delights with homemade pasta and wood-fired pizzas.

Summer days are best spent lounging by the 60-foot outdoor pool, the longest of its kind in New York City, complete with cabanas, daybeds and poolside dining. There’s also a Scandinavian-inspired wellness experience to try, and an ice rink in winter.

Surrounded by indie shops, galleries, and buzzing music venues, this architectural wonder has knitted itself nicely into the local area, and they even have a curated Pride playlist. Arrive during Pride month itself, and you can expect a full programme of events including the Vale Cinema Series, showcasing queer cinema favourites, and the incredible Pride pool parties!

Address: 111 N 12th St, Brooklyn

11. Warren Street hotel

Tribeca, Manhattan

open image in gallery Mix luxury and eclectic design and you get Warren Street hotel ( Warren Street )

Nestled in affluent Tribeca, Warren Street welcomes you into designer Kit Kemp’s whimsical world. Turn back the clocks to the 19th century, when the area was a textile hub; this is the inspiration for Kemp’s eccentric choices throughout the building. Everything is designed or sourced by her design studio, giving it a unique style, from the buttercup-yellow lobby to art sourced on Kent’s travels and custom-made upholstery, interesting, playful colours are everywhere.

The 21-foot bronze light sculpture is particularly eye-catching. All 69 rooms are uniquely designed and full of character, which is somewhat unusual for a luxury hotel, but don’t be too hard on yourself if you find your eyes drawn to the outside with views of One World Trade Centre and the Hudson. We must mention, too, the superb location for West Village wandering, where you can visit The Stonewall Inn and other special sights.

Address: 86 Warren St, New York

12. The Pendry hotel

Hudson Yards, Manhattan West

open image in gallery For a romantic trip to New York City, book the Skyline Corner Suite at The Pendry ( The Pendry )

Pendry Manhattan West brings a laid-back West Coast vibe to Midtown Manhattan with 164 guest rooms and 30 sprawling suites featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and abundant greenery. The hotel resides in the Manhattan West development, offering guests convenient access to attractions like the High Line, Hudson Yards, and Madison Square Garden. The architectural design stands out with its rippled glass exterior, while interiors create a calm sanctuary with neutral hues and warm lighting reminiscent of LA sunsets.

Guests can enjoy Eastern Mediterranean cuisine at Zou Zou’s, relax at the dimly lit Bar Pendry, or unwind at the rooftop cocktail lounge Chez Zou. Each room boasts panoramic city views, luxurious Italian linens and unforgettable marble bathrooms. You can even request an in-room Peloton set up, or, alternatively, make the most of the 1,700 square-foot fitness centre.

At Pendry, every decision has been made to work towards its aim of ‘having everything’, and it’s difficult to suggest otherwise. Be it special Pride cocktails, charity donations or the Hearts of Pendry initiative, the hotel consistently shows its community support.

Address: 438 W 33rd St, New York

13. The Chatwal NYC hotel

Midtown Manhattan

open image in gallery Butler service and private terraces are a must at The Chatwal ( The Chatwal NYC )

In the heart of theatre land sits The Chatwal, a hotel that oozes luxury from the beginning of your stay to the end. Housed in a landmark 1905 building once home to the famed Lambs Club, this boutique hotel oozes old-world glamour, celebrating Art Deco throughout its interiors, complete with leather-bound furniture, marble-clad bathrooms, and glittering chandeliers.

With just 76 meticulously designed rooms, including themed suites with private terraces, guests enjoy an intimate, personalised experience, including butler service as standard.

Steps from Broadway and close to Times Square, Bryant Park and Fifth Avenue, The Chatwal offers the perfect blend of serenity and centrality. Let’s not forget the saltwater lap pool, fitness centre and glamorous Lambs Club restaurant. The hotel’s commitment to inclusivity shines through with its LGBTQ+ initiatives, including Pride discounts and participation in NYC’s Pride parade, ensuring every guest feels welcome. It’s a luxurious haven for those seeking theatre, culture and timeless sophistication.

Address: 130 W 44th St, New York

Aidy Smith is an award-winning writer, LGBT+ travel specialist and presenter of the Amazon Prime travel series, The Three Drinkers.